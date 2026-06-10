Masters Of The Universe Reveals First Official Look At Major Cameo; Fan-Posters Spotlight [Spoiler] Skeletors

Masters Of The Universe Reveals First Official Look At Major Cameo; Fan-Posters Spotlight [Spoiler] Skeletors

A new Masters of the Universe featurette reveals a first official look at a much-discussed cameo, while a pair of fan-made posters spotlight hilarious Skeletor "variants."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

As Masters of the Universe approaches its second weekend in theatres, the studio is beginning to highlight some of the movie's surprises in the marketing.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, beware of spoilers from this point on.

We're still waiting on official looks at Orko and She-Ra, but Amazon MGM has released a new behind-the-scenes teaser featuring a first look at Dolph Lundgren's cameo.

There was a lot of speculation that Lundgren might play King D'Vann Grayskull, who was an ancestor of He-Man, but it turns out he actually appeared as a seemingly random guy working out in Adam's (Nicholas Galitzine) gym.

When the future Hero of Grayskull asks him for advice, the "Macho Man" initially admonishes him before offering some sage wisdom about standing up for yourself when the time comes. 

Lundgren's character then leaves, wishing Adam a "good journey," which is how the Eternians from the original movie parted ways. It's a nice passing of the torch moment, and there's a theory that the Rocky IV actor is actually playing an older "variant" of He-Man from the 1987 film.

We also have a couple of fan-made posters spotlighting two hilarious versions of Skeletor who appear towards the end of the movie.

Dubbed "Gym Bro Skeletor" and "Human Resources Skeletor," these even more flamboyant than usual takes on the Lord of Destruction show up in Adam's mind to taunt him after he's stabbed with the Sword of Power.

"In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Battinson
Battinson - 6/10/2026, 8:30 AM
Nice af, hellz yeah

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