Superman Actor Dean Cain Under Fire For Making Fun Of Supergirl Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the popular '90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is facing backlash on social media for making fun of Supergirl star Milly Alcock's appearance.

As often tends to be the case when any female-centric superhero movie is on the horizon, X is full of accounts posting derogatory things about the House of the Dragon alum. Cain didn't actually say anything about Alcock himself, but did respond with, "Dang it... I laughed," when one user compared the actress to an alien from the original Star Trek series.

Cain, who is widely regarded as the "worst Superman," hasn't done much to ingratiate himself with fans over the years, and this is far from the first time he's come under fire for something he posted on social media.

One could argue that Cain's response wasn't that bad, but many feel that an actor (though we're not actually sure Dean still fits that job description) should show more class towards a fellow actor - especially when they haven't said or done anything to provoke this kind of response.

James Gunn has also taken to Threads to explain to a user how Supergirl could get her ears pierced if she's invulnerable.

"As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk – she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention she was raised on a chunk of Krypton so didn't even experience super powers until her teens."

Dang it... I laughed 😅 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 8, 2026

James Gunn responds to random user complaining about Supergirl's ears being pierced pic.twitter.com/7SzbuowbmT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 8, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”