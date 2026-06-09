Superman Actor Dean Cain Under Fire For Making Fun Of Supergirl Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Superman Actor Dean Cain Under Fire For Making Fun Of Supergirl Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the '90s Lois and Clarke: The New Adventures of Superman series, is facing backlash for making fun of Supergirl star Milly Alcock on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the popular '90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is facing backlash on social media for making fun of Supergirl star Milly Alcock's appearance.

As often tends to be the case when any female-centric superhero movie is on the horizon, X is full of accounts posting derogatory things about the House of the Dragon alum. Cain didn't actually say anything about Alcock himself, but did respond with, "Dang it... I laughed," when one user compared the actress to an alien from the original Star Trek series.

Cain, who is widely regarded as the "worst Superman," hasn't done much to ingratiate himself with fans over the years, and this is far from the first time he's come under fire for something he posted on social media.

One could argue that Cain's response wasn't that bad, but many feel that an actor (though we're not actually sure Dean still fits that job description) should show more class towards a fellow actor - especially when they haven't said or done anything to provoke this kind of response.

James Gunn has also taken to Threads to explain to a user how Supergirl could get her ears pierced if she's invulnerable.

"As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk – she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention she was raised on a chunk of Krypton so didn't even experience super powers until her teens."

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/9/2026, 12:07 PM
So he laughed at a joke. Oh the humanity?!
PS118
PS118 - 6/9/2026, 12:13 PM
@TheStranger -

He shouldn’t be under fire for laughing.

However, it is a bad joke. It’s rude to compare a woman’s face to an ape
RolandD
RolandD - 6/9/2026, 12:18 PM
@TheStranger - He laughed at a joke and then went to the trouble of posting it go everyone to see. It’s bullying behavior. I mean, I’m not shocked that he would do this. He is MAGA, so it tracks really well with that cult.
TK420
TK420 - 6/9/2026, 12:21 PM
@RolandD - I guess everybody who's said the same on here are MAGA, then?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 12:24 PM
@RolandD - Cry about it. People can laugh at jokes and post it. She sucks and there needs to be a reboot. Do you need a tampon?
RolandD
RolandD - 6/9/2026, 12:30 PM
@TK420 - Did I say that?
RolandD
RolandD - 6/9/2026, 12:31 PM
@FireGunn - About the maturity level response I would expect from you. Touch a nerve?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 12:33 PM
@RolandD - Mature people don't try and police other's speech
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/9/2026, 12:10 PM
Supergirl Looks Great Better than Superman which was Just Okay. The Women in my life are Very Excited to see James Gunn, Supergirl movie.

Supergirl will be Certified Fresh is my Opinion.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2026, 12:23 PM
@OneMoreTime - after the last trailer I agree. Supergirl looks like a blast; a fantastic story.
I'm ready!
grif
grif - 6/9/2026, 12:10 PM
well...... i guess his careers over now
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/9/2026, 12:15 PM
@grif - I think his career has been over.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/9/2026, 12:17 PM
@grif - Did he ever have a career to begin with? 😂 He’s probably had more success as an ICE cheerleader than he ever had as an actor.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/9/2026, 12:26 PM
@grif - 😂😂😂
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/9/2026, 12:13 PM
Honestly, Dean Cain might be the blandest and most forgettable Superman of all time. It's a shame, because he was paired with Teri Hatcher, who remains one of the greatest live-action Lois Lanes ever.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 6/9/2026, 12:25 PM
@ImNotaBot - Too bad she looks like over used leather now.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/9/2026, 12:14 PM

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/9/2026, 12:16 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/9/2026, 12:16 PM
She's an awful casting and looks nothing like the character. Even more reason for a reboot. Who cares if Cain laughed at a joke?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/9/2026, 12:16 PM
Cain comes off as an arrogant jackass who I never considered "class" in the first place. With that being said, laughing at a goofy joke is pretty tame compared to some of the other stuff celebs tend to post.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/9/2026, 12:16 PM
Stupid article.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/9/2026, 12:19 PM
Is he trying to get a laugh out of his "friends" on the right who would have him kicked out of the country if they could ?
TK420
TK420 - 6/9/2026, 12:22 PM
Now, everybody who said she's ugly on here don't come in here saying shit. Y'all been saying it.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/9/2026, 12:24 PM
Cain, who is widely regarded as the "worst Superman,
According to who? He’s certainly no Christopher Reeve, but I don’t think anyone considers him any worse than Routh, George Reeves, or, Kirk Alyn. I think the general consensus has been the actors from the 1980s Superboy series are the worst.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/9/2026, 12:27 PM
@soberchimera - I guarantee if you took a poll, he'd come last.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/9/2026, 12:25 PM
Supergirl’ Ticket Sales Are In — And They’re Worse Than Black Widow🤣😂😂🤣
The early ticket sales numbers are in for Supergirl, and they are not good.

According to Portal Box Office, Supergirl sold approximately 110,000 tickets in its first 24 hours of availability in the United States, grossing around $1.75 million in pre-sales.

For context, that puts the DCU film below several recent superhero benchmarks at the same stage:
Superman: 325,000 tickets / $5 million
Black Widow: 175,000 tickets / $2.4 million
Thunderbolts: 160,000 tickets / $2.5 million
The only major superhero film Supergirl comes out ahead of is The Marvels, which sold 95,000 tickets for $1.5 million at the same point, a film that went on to become one of the biggest box office disasters in Marvel history.

For more on the upcoming DC film, check out our Supergirl guide.

Milly Alcock Supergirl Krypto
The Flash Comparison

That $55 million projection is significant because it mirrors The Flash, which opened to $55 million domestically in 2023 before collapsing at the box office. The Flash had a reported budget north of $200 million and was widely considered a financial disaster for Warner Bros. Gunn is also reported to have been involved in changing the ending.

As we reported earlier, Supergirl is estimated to carry a budget of roughly $170 million with a break-even target around $425 million worldwide. The lower budget gives the film more room than The Flash had, but a $55 million opening would still put it in a difficult position to reach that number.

Portal Box Office also notes that pre-sales for Supergirl in Brazil are “still terrible — a worse start than The Flash.” International performance will be critical for any path to $425 million.

The Warning Signs Keep Adding Up

The AMC app crash that briefly generated fake ticket hype did nothing to change the underlying numbers😂🤣, and the first 24-hour pre-sale count confirms it. Pre-sales are one of the clearest early signals of audience intent, and right now that signal is weak.

The Marvels comparison is the one that should concern DC Studios most. That film had the same pre-sale energy — or lack of it — and became the cautionary tale the industry still references when discussing what happens when a superhero campaign fails to connect with general audiences.

As we’ve covered, the core question around Supergirl was always whether casual moviegoers — not just DC fans — would show up. Pre-sales at this level suggest they are not yet convinced.

Three Weeks Out

Supergirl opens June 26. Pre-sales are not destiny — numbers can move — but the first 24 hours are the easiest hours. This is when the core fanbase, the most motivated buyers, show up first. If 110,000 tickets is the floor, that floor is low.

Warner Bros. needs a marketing push that reaches beyond the DC faithful.😂😂😂 Right now the pre-sale data says it hasn’t happened yet.

Supergirl opens in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/9/2026, 12:25 PM
Dean Cain is just asshurt because he’s never done anything of note or significant importance in his life beyond that one Superman show that was never good to begin with
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2026, 12:30 PM
@Ironbot - He played Jack the Ripper
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/9/2026, 12:27 PM
These Gunn Cult is roughly 100K ppl. Thats how many tickets has been sold. Theyre LOUD & small😂😂😂😂😂They'll be GONE by November when Gunn is "LET GO" after the merger says JOHN CAMPEA😂😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2026, 12:33 PM
Cain has been a major guest at the Superman Celebration a couple times. He's 30 to 45 min.s late to every contracted obligation he has for the one day of the three he's required to be at: autograph sessions and Q & As.
He doesn't give a sh1t about the few fans he actually has left. As one user already said on here, he IS an arrogant jackass who acts like he's still a major name.
Even if he was still big, joining in on making fun of this actress is immature, 13 year old behavior. Dude needs to get a new life.

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