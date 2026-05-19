LANTERNS Trailer #2 Breakdown: Everything We Learned About The DCU's Bold New Take On Green Lantern

LANTERNS Trailer #2 Breakdown: Everything We Learned About The DCU's Bold New Take On Green Lantern

We're taking a closer look at yesterday's Lanterns trailer, breaking down everything we learned from a preview that's received a far warmer response than the teaser released in March.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

The latest trailer for Lanterns has finally given us a better look at HBO's upcoming Green Lantern series, and it's clear this is going to be a very different beast from what many expected.

Part cop procedural, part cosmic(?) mystery, the series is shaping up as a grounded entry point to the DCU's space side while still, hopefully, delivering on spectacle. Some creative decisions are already dividing opinions, but this sneak peek offers a much clearer idea of what to expect from Hal Jordan's team-up with John Stewart.

In this feature, we take a closer look at several key moments from Lanterns' latest trailer, and attempt to figure out exactly where this story is heading (and what that could mean for the wider DCU). 

You can read our full breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Sinestro In Prison

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We've been kept in the dark about plans for Sinestro, but we definitely didn't expect him to be in some sort of space prison. Originally Hal Jordan's mentor in the comics, he used his Green Lantern Corps ring to rule over his homeworld, Korugar, with an iron fist.

Hal exposed Sinestro, who later created the Yellow Lantern Ring to counter the Green Lantern Corps by utilising fear. In Lanterns, it seems we can expect to find Sinestro somewhere between being deposed as Korugar's ruler and creating the Sinestro Corps. 

With the series seemingly set to jump back and forth between 2016 and 2026—and even further back than that, based on shots of John Stewart's childhood—there's a chance we could see multiple versions of Sinestro. However, there being multiple Corps across the emotional spectrum is almost certainly a story for another day.
 

4. Green Lantern Constructs

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The Lanterns teaser was criticised for a lack of "green" and a noticeable absence of Green Lantern constructs. That changes here, and while there are no giant fists or machine guns, what is shown in this latest preview feels like a good start.

From Hal creating counterfeit cash to a massive shield that protects the people below from mysterious red lasers, the trailer proves that we'll get at least some epic Green Lantern action in an otherwise grounded tale.

Superman gave us a taste of what a Green Lantern can do, and we'd bet on this series expanding on that before Man of Tomorrow shows what John is really capable of. Even so, fans heading into Lanterns expecting a CG-heavy space opera will need to get their expectations in check. 
 

3. Hal Jordan, Veteran Hero

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As exciting as it is that Lanterns will serve as John Stewart's origin story, it's hard not to feel disappointed that we're picking up with Hal near the end of his time as a superhero. News reports look set to explore his past as a superhero, but we've lost out on decades of adventures. 

Hal's suit—no longer created by his Green Lantern ring—is weathered and aged by the time we catch up with him, and he's clearly unhappy that the Guardians of the Universe have chosen John to serve in the Corps (rather than the ring choosing him). 

While many fans have wondered if Lanterns is meant to be a passing of the torch, what if Hal is just training John ahead of them both protecting Sector 2814? It's a nice thought, though we're not sure where that leaves Guy Gardner, who also appears briefly in the trailer.
 

2. Who Are The Villains?

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The Lanterns trailer fails to establish who the show's villains are, meaning it's hard to understand why Hal would investigate whatever is happening in this small American town. Yes, he's a space cop (emphasis on "cop"), but it still feels like a low-stakes investigation for a Green Lantern.

With that in mind, our theory is that there is some sort of cosmic connection to whatever's happening here. Whether it's Parallax infecting a small town, a small-scale alien invasion, or The Centre's worshippers causing chaos, there must be more to this series than meets the eye. 

The strange device is held to John's head, and the aforementioned lasers coming from the sky, point to Lanterns featuring an otherworldly threat. Those are the only overtly obvious hints we get for now, so fingers crossed the next trailer clears things up. 
 

1. "Are You Afraid?"

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Much is said about being afraid in the closing moments of the Lanterns trailer, but a Green Lantern ring is about willpower, not overcoming fear. However, to circle back to our first point, this may be where the corrupting influence of Parallax comes in.

Residing within the Yellow Lantern Central Power Battery, Parallax is the living embodiment of Fear. It once inhabited Hal, corrupting him and sending the hero down a villainous route. Could this series be heading down a similar direction, with John forced to step up and take Hal down before he can bring death and destruction to Earth?

His possession may even lead to Parallax being caged, and Sinestro later using that to power his fear-based Corps. This could be controversial, and multiple humans have served as Lanterns at the same time, but it does seem a likely direction based on what we know and Hal's age.
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/19/2026, 11:26 AM
alien tec my a55,
look at the wrinkles on that jumper
2/10
Repian
Repian - 5/19/2026, 11:27 AM
My theory is that John and Hal will both be exposed to Parallax's influence. John will resist it thanks to his willpower, but Hal won't. Hal Jordan no longer has willpower; he's defeated, and he will succumb to the influence of the entity of fear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 11:38 AM
@Repian - I could see that

That might be the thing they are injecting him with that seems to have some yellow in it.

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/19/2026, 11:32 AM
I have a good feeling about this show. Looking forward to it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/19/2026, 11:43 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Join us #DCAlliance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/19/2026, 11:36 AM
Hal’s suit not being created from the ring and him creating cash are all from the comics btw…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Sinestro seemingly already being in prison is interesting and am intrigued to explore that in the show hopefully.

Anyway , the show may not be my ideal GL adaptation but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t seem good because it does so I’m excited to check it out come August!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/19/2026, 11:39 AM
Gonna be good.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/19/2026, 11:42 AM
@SummersEssex - Join us #DCAlliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/19/2026, 11:41 AM
@lazlodaytona
@Nolanite
@vectorsigma
@JayBird
@LiquidSwords
@TheRevelation
@smudgewhat2
@PS118
@BillyBatson1000
@Sominan
@Madein93
@Arthorious
@InfinitePunches
@Rexotron
@Sominan
@TemporarilyHere
@RolandD

Time to start pushing #DCAlliance [frick]ing hard.

We’re building towards one of the biggest years DC has had in a long time and the energy around #Lanterns is finally starting to shift in the right [frick]ing direction.

The trailer gave us:
• proper constructs
• veteran Hal Jordan
• John Stewart’s rise
• Sinestro
• cosmic mystery
• grounded detective vibes mixed with [frick]ing DCU scale

This is exactly the kind of unified push the fandom should be getting behind as the DCU expands.

Let’s make a statement heading into Superman, Lanterns, Supergirl, Clayface and [frick]ing beyond.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
6of13
6of13 - 5/19/2026, 11:43 AM
The casting of Mark Strong as Sinestro in the 2011 film was perfection.

Hoping this turns out to be great.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/19/2026, 11:45 AM
I don’t believe in theroies there are always 99.99 percent wrong of time
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/19/2026, 11:48 AM
Weird choices all around. Doesn't seem like there's much love for the characters or the mythos at all here. And I really don't like the way they have Hal talking to John. Maybe they'll get it right in the next reboot.

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