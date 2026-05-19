LANTERNS Trailer #2 Breakdown: Everything We Learned About The DCU's Bold New Take On Green Lantern

The latest trailer for Lanterns has finally given us a better look at HBO's upcoming Green Lantern series, and it's clear this is going to be a very different beast from what many expected. Part cop procedural, part cosmic(?) mystery, the series is shaping up as a grounded entry point to the DCU's space side while still, hopefully, delivering on spectacle. Some creative decisions are already dividing opinions, but this sneak peek offers a much clearer idea of what to expect from Hal Jordan's team-up with John Stewart. In this feature, we take a closer look at several key moments from Lanterns' latest trailer, and attempt to figure out exactly where this story is heading (and what that could mean for the wider DCU). You can read our full breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Sinestro In Prison We've been kept in the dark about plans for Sinestro, but we definitely didn't expect him to be in some sort of space prison. Originally Hal Jordan's mentor in the comics, he used his Green Lantern Corps ring to rule over his homeworld, Korugar, with an iron fist. Hal exposed Sinestro, who later created the Yellow Lantern Ring to counter the Green Lantern Corps by utilising fear. In Lanterns, it seems we can expect to find Sinestro somewhere between being deposed as Korugar's ruler and creating the Sinestro Corps. With the series seemingly set to jump back and forth between 2016 and 2026—and even further back than that, based on shots of John Stewart's childhood—there's a chance we could see multiple versions of Sinestro. However, there being multiple Corps across the emotional spectrum is almost certainly a story for another day.



4. Green Lantern Constructs The Lanterns teaser was criticised for a lack of "green" and a noticeable absence of Green Lantern constructs. That changes here, and while there are no giant fists or machine guns, what is shown in this latest preview feels like a good start. From Hal creating counterfeit cash to a massive shield that protects the people below from mysterious red lasers, the trailer proves that we'll get at least some epic Green Lantern action in an otherwise grounded tale. Superman gave us a taste of what a Green Lantern can do, and we'd bet on this series expanding on that before Man of Tomorrow shows what John is really capable of. Even so, fans heading into Lanterns expecting a CG-heavy space opera will need to get their expectations in check.



3. Hal Jordan, Veteran Hero As exciting as it is that Lanterns will serve as John Stewart's origin story, it's hard not to feel disappointed that we're picking up with Hal near the end of his time as a superhero. News reports look set to explore his past as a superhero, but we've lost out on decades of adventures. Hal's suit—no longer created by his Green Lantern ring—is weathered and aged by the time we catch up with him, and he's clearly unhappy that the Guardians of the Universe have chosen John to serve in the Corps (rather than the ring choosing him). While many fans have wondered if Lanterns is meant to be a passing of the torch, what if Hal is just training John ahead of them both protecting Sector 2814? It's a nice thought, though we're not sure where that leaves Guy Gardner, who also appears briefly in the trailer.



2. Who Are The Villains? The Lanterns trailer fails to establish who the show's villains are, meaning it's hard to understand why Hal would investigate whatever is happening in this small American town. Yes, he's a space cop (emphasis on "cop"), but it still feels like a low-stakes investigation for a Green Lantern. With that in mind, our theory is that there is some sort of cosmic connection to whatever's happening here. Whether it's Parallax infecting a small town, a small-scale alien invasion, or The Centre's worshippers causing chaos, there must be more to this series than meets the eye. The strange device is held to John's head, and the aforementioned lasers coming from the sky, point to Lanterns featuring an otherworldly threat. Those are the only overtly obvious hints we get for now, so fingers crossed the next trailer clears things up.

