X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Leaks Online; Features X-Force, X-Factor, Rama-Tut, And More

X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Leaks Online; Features X-Force, X-Factor, Rama-Tut, And More

A new trailer for the second season of Disney+'s X-Men '97 screened at Comic Con Revolution Ontario tonight, and has now leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 17, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

A new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of X-Men '97 has leaked online after debuting during Comic Con Revolution Ontario.

In the Season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but in the process, the heroes were somehow transported through time. Some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur, and it was heavily implied that Apocalypse will ultimately assemble his Horsemen, which could include a resurrected Gambit.

This trailer features an older, fully powered-up Apocalypse, as well as a first look at Nathanial Richards, aka Rama-Tut, and several other new characters.

As Bishop sets out on a mission to bring the X-Men back to the current timeline, two new mutant teams will be formed: X-Force, with Cable, Archangel, Psylocke, Sunspot, and Jubilee, and X-Factor, consisting of Havok, Polaris, Strong Guy, Wolfsbane, Multiple Man, and Val Cooper.

Though a release date has yet to be announced, Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that X-Men '97 will return to our screens this year.

"Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now," he told Collider. "It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Larry Houston, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito produce, with Matthew Chauncey on board as a consulting producer.

What did you think of the first season of X-Men '97? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era," reads the official synopsis.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/17/2026, 8:52 PM
De beau made s1 good. Hope it wont suffer without him
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/17/2026, 8:52 PM
Stoked for this
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/17/2026, 8:53 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2026, 9:01 PM
It’s a teaser so I feel there’s not much to go on as of yet but seems fun imo.

Also he may not be the big bad of the Infinity Saga anymore but I guess Nathaniel Richards still has a presence since it’s implied it’s him in his Rama Tut guise that pulled the X-Men through time..

User Comment Image

Anyway , I just hope the maturity that was in the writing for S1 remains under this new showrunner so fingers crossed & hoping for the best!!.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/17/2026, 9:09 PM
Laser Discs? Because they fit in her hand better?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/17/2026, 9:17 PM
The dying moans of DEI.

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