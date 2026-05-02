X-Men '97: Season Two Prequel Comic Brings Back X-Force Ahead Of TV Show's Return This Summer

X-Men '97: Season Two Prequel Comic Brings Back X-Force Ahead Of TV Show's Return This Summer

Marvel Comics is releasing an official X-Men '97 Season 2 prelude comic this summer, and in these preview pages from Season Two, X-Factor makes its long-awaited return to lend a helping hand.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: IGN (via Toonado.com)

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this summer, and once again, comic book readers will be able to get an early glimpse at what's to come with an official prelude, X-Men '97: Season Two

The five-issue limited series reunites writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin, who previously collaborated on the X-Men '97 prelude comic series for Season One.

X-Men '97: Season Two leads directly from the end of the acclaimed first season to the start of Season 2, setting the stage for the time-spanning saga that awaits viewers, exploring the season's biggest plot threads, and spotlighting the major new characters—and teams—joining the cast. 

Thanks to IGN (via Toonado.com), we have some preview pages from the debut issue. As you'll see below, X-Factor returns to lend Bishop, Jubilee, and Sunspot a helping hand as they continue searching for the time-displaced X-Men. Polaris is confirmed for X-Men '97 Season 2, and Scream icon Neve Campbell is expected to lend her voice to Magneto's daughter. 

Here's the official description for X-Men '97: Season Two #1:

Extinction-day has come and gone, and your favorite X-Men are lost in time! Spinning out of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 series, follow the X-Men left behind in a world that hunts and hates mutantkind! Can they survive? And just where – or when – are the X-Men now?! No X-Men '97 fan can miss this one!

"I feel exceptionally grateful that Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and I get to tell more stories fleshing out the world of X-Men '97," Foxe previously said. "Everyone who watched Season One knows the team left us one heck of an era-spanning cliffhanger, and our prequel for Season Two doesn’t take any cheats or shortcuts around that wild status quo."

"We got to work closely with the series team to make sure this comic is a vital, additive experience for our mutants—what’s left of the X-Men, anyway," he teased.

Marvel Animation hasn't announced an official premiere date for X-Men '97 Season 2 yet, and some big changes have been made behind the scenes. All eyes are on whether the show can maintain its level of quality. Still, many of original showrunner Beau DeMayo's ideas are expected to have made it into the next batch of episodes.

Check out this X-Men '97: Season Two #1 preview below. 

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X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #1 (OF 5)
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by SALVA ESPIN
Cover by TODD NAUCK
Variant Cover by JHONY CABALLERO
Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS
Variant Cover by DAN JURGEN
Virgin Variant Cover by TBA
Marvel Animation Variant Cover Also Available
On Sale 6/3

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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