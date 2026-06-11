Are Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Repeating Infinity War And Endgame's Formula - And Should We Worry?

Are Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Repeating Infinity War And Endgame's Formula - And Should We Worry?

Much of what we've heard about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars sounds oddly familiar. Are Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers relying too much on what worked in Infinity War and Endgame?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

For all the excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it's hard to shake the feeling that Marvel Studios may be relying a little too heavily on a formula we've already seen play out to great effect in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There's no denying that the Russo Brothers delivered something special with both those and all of their MCU movies. Together, they represented the culmination of over a decade of storytelling and delivered this franchise's greatest triumph (concluding the Infinity Saga in such epic fashion that it's overshadowed every project since). 

However, as Marvel Studios attempts to reignite that same enthusiasm among casual and hardcore fans, it increasingly feels as if we're heading down a very familiar road.

Based on everything we've heard so far, Avengers: Doomsday is following a structure remarkably similar to Infinity War. In 2018, we watched in shock as Earth's Mightiest Heroes suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Thanos. As fan favourites such as Black Panther and Spider-Man turned to dust, the Mad Titan sat victorious as the credits rolled.

Now, it seems Doctor Doom is set to achieve something similar. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the expectation is that Doomsday will conclude with Doom sat on his throne, the triumphant ruler of Battleworld (the remains of the countless realities destroyed in the Multiverse's Incursions). From a storytelling perspective, that certainly raises the stakes, but it also risks feeling less like a bold creative decision and more like a replay of a strategy that has previously proven successful.

Then there's Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel's Multiverse Saga has been built around alternate realities and Variants, with Secret Wars as the grand finale. Unfortunately, the broad strokes sound suspiciously close to Endgame. Instead of revisiting key moments from the Infinity Saga via time travel, we'll likely just encounter legacy characters from across Marvel's cinematic history in unfamiliar surroundings.

Endgame was an event unlike anything audiences had experienced before. Seeing beloved heroes reunite, witnessing the portals sequence, and celebrating the culmination of 22 movies created an emotional payoff that can't be replicated by simply copying the formula and swapping out time travel for cameos. In fact, that's what worries me most about Marvel Studios bringing back the Russo Brothers.

While their return undoubtedly inspires confidence—even after a series of AGBO-produced disappointments like The Electric State—it also suggests the studio is retreating to familiar territory after several years of inconsistent results. Rather than taking creative risks and forging a new path, which is what we'd have got with Destin Daniel Cretton's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Marvel appears determined to recreate the magic of the Infinity Saga by reassembling the same architects who delivered it the first time.

Isn't that why Robert Downey Jr. is being brought back, albeit as the villainous Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man? 

From a business perspective, it's understandable. Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrated that nostalgia and legacy characters remain powerful draws, and after some recent stumbles, playing it safe may seem like the smartest move. Still, safe isn't exciting.

The Infinity Saga succeeded because audiences had never seen anything like it. Infinity War shocked viewers by allowing the villain to win. Endgame stunned fans with its ambitious approach and an emotional payoff. Trying to recreate those moments, potentially beat-for-beat, runs the risk of diminishing what made them so special in the first place.

Of course, Doomsday and Secret Wars may find ways to surprise us. The Russo Brothers have earned a degree of trust, and Marvel Studios has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to exceed expectations. Still, based on what we know right now, it's hard not to wonder whether the MCU's next two Avengers movies are attempting to recapture lightning in a bottle instead of creating something entirely new.

The Infinity Saga wasn't magical because it followed a formula; it was magical because nobody knew what was coming next. With Doomsday and Secret Wars, it feels like we know exactly where this story is heading...

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Is Still Dancing Around The Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors
Related:

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Is Still Dancing Around The Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors
Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom LEGO Minifig Revealed As Rumors Of Major Leaks Emerge
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom LEGO Minifig Revealed As Rumors Of Major Leaks Emerge

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2026, 2:39 PM
All comic book. Movies and books are repeating same formula it’s same crap over and over again goood vs bad hood stops bad want. Rule world universe try kill hero goood wins again not rocket science it’s always a obvious answers with comic related stuff predictable same story and plot differences characters are involved that’s all changes how no one figure this out yet is baffling
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/11/2026, 2:42 PM
Nostalgia bait slop

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/11/2026, 2:58 PM
@FireGunn - It definitely seemed like they were going for a retired on Infinity War and Endgame from the jump. Doom has to win at the end of Doomsday so how do they make that seem much different than the end of Infinity?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/11/2026, 2:59 PM
@Bucky74 - “retread”
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2026, 2:46 PM
Marvel definitely has a formula when it comes to villains. I said this before. They’re polar opposites of the heroes.
Capt. America- First two villains were Super Soldiers.
Iron Man- First two villains were men in robot suits.
Black Widow- Was a “Red Room” Assassin
Black Panther- Was a Heart Shaped herb powered man in a kitty cat suit.
Thor- … had different villain types. An Asgard robot, an Elf and a couple of gods to round out his arc.
Hulk- Gamma Powered villain.
It was successful. 🤷🏾‍♂️
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/11/2026, 2:49 PM
The question is what do they do after secret wars? The next avengers film will need even bigger stakes. We’ve had the infinity war saga, we’re entering the secret wars era but what lies beyond that. For me the answer is clear. DC vs Marvel. The crossover is inevitable. It’s still another eight to ten years away at least but it could serve as the grand finale to the avengers saga.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/11/2026, 2:54 PM
@UceOmega -

"The next avengers film will need even bigger stakes."

strong disagree. thinking that way is what got them into this multiverse mess in the first place.

it's been reported that they will focus more on smaller adventures where you get to see them as a team. which is something we got very little of in the Infinity Saga.

i think that's a smart move, and i'd even go further to say they should break off characters into their own separate genre corners instead of alsways trying to bring everyone together. this issue is particularly pronounced with Strange who has whole dimensions worth of excusrions he could embark on but keeps having to be tucked into larger galactic narratives where he doesn't fit as well.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/11/2026, 2:50 PM
i very much doubt that they are but it would have been cool had they only announced Doomsday up until it's release, where SW would be revealed at the end of the movie.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/11/2026, 2:51 PM
Marvel has been repeating the same action/commedy formula for years, and its movies still make bank. They know people will pay to see their favorite Marvel heroes regardless.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/11/2026, 2:54 PM
No Josh! No one should be worried about anything the Russo Brothers do… and nobody should listen to nonsense you write.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/11/2026, 2:58 PM
RUMOR: DC Could Restore the Snyderverse if James Gunn Fails?
The SnyderVerse return rumor is in heavy circulation again. Let us run through it.

The rumor traces to Cosmic Book News editor Matt McGloin, who has cited unnamed insiders since November 2025 claiming that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund wants Zack Snyder back at DC Studios as part of the Paramount-WBD acquisition.

According to that reporting, the new ownership would replace James Gunn with Snyder, bring back Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and “possibly” Ben Affleck as Batman.

The framing: Saudi backers want a Snyder-led DC franchise to rival Marvel.

McGloin has been right before. He reported the Daredevil: Born Again retooling months before The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it. His track record is mixed but not dismissible. The question is whether this specific rumor holds up against the verified parts of the Paramount-WBD merger picture.

Let us walk through the components.
The Saudi money is real

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, and Abu Dhabi’s L’Imad Holding are providing a combined $24 billion in equity financing for Paramount’s $110 billion WBD acquisition, per the Paramount Skydance SEC filings from February 27, 2026. Larry Ellison personally guaranteed an additional $43.3 billion.


The European Commission’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation has flagged the Gulf sovereign wealth involvement as an area of concern ahead of the July 7 EU antitrust decision. The Saudis are not just passive financiers. They are a major equity bloc with potential governance influence in the combined company.

This piece of the rumor checks out completely.

The Snyder-Saudi business connection is real

Snyder is currently directing Brawlers (originally titled Brawler), a UFC-themed feature film co-produced with Dana White and Turki Alalshikh, who chairs Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The film is filming as of May 2026. Alalshikh is attached as an executive producer.

On May 1, 2026, Snyder posted an Instagram photo from the Paramount Studios lot captioned “Poking around the back lot in Hollywood as we start work on our new project.” Brawlers does not have an official distributor announced, but Paramount has a seven-year UFC distribution deal that makes it the obvious home.

Snyder has documented, ongoing business relationships with the same Saudi entertainment apparatus that is helping fund Paramount’s WBD bid. This piece also checks out.


James Gunn’s footing is genuinely uncertain

Multiple verified data points suggest Gunn’s position at DC Studios is less secure than the official Paramount messaging suggests.

Gunn did not attend the first internal David Ellison meeting after the Paramount-WBD agreement, with the official excuse being he was filming Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta. He also skipped CinemaCon 2026 and sent a video message instead. Paramount co-chair Josh Greenstein reportedly discussed a DC project with director Zach Cregger (Weapons) without going through Gunn or Peter Safran, per Puck and Collider. Under the current Gunn-Safran model, that conversation should not have happened.

Is James Gunn on thin ice with The Ellisons?
On the BobaTalks podcast in October 2025, Gunn was asked about long-term DCU plans past Man of Tomorrow. He said: “If I s-- Yes, they definitely go significantly further than ‘Man of Tomorrow.’ So, now, whether or not that’ll be me that’s able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life, but yeah.“ The hesitation and the laugh were notable.

Gunn’s contract was extended only to Spring 2027, the same window as the Man of Tomorrow release. After that, his status is genuinely open.

Whether his position erodes specifically because Saudi backers want Snyder, or because the broader Paramount leadership wants their own people, is the unverified part. The thin ice itself is real.

The actor return claims are NOT verified

Henry Cavill has not publicly confirmed a Superman return. Ben Affleck has not publicly confirmed a Batman return. Gal Gadot has not publicly confirmed a Wonder Woman return. Jason Momoa has not publicly confirmed an Aquaman return.

Zack Snyder himself has not publicly claimed he is returning to live-action DC. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast in March 2026, Snyder said animation and comics had been discussed as ways to continue his story “at least in some capacity.” He also said of Gunn’s DCU: “Other people will take them and other people will take them after that, and that’s how it should be.“

The actor casting framework Cosmic Book News reported is currently sourced to one outlet’s insiders. No actor representation has confirmed it. No studio announcement exists.

The “SnyderVerse restoration as official plan” claim is also not verified

This is the part where the rumor stops being supported by independently verifiable reporting.

Matt Belloni at Puck has consistently reported that the most likely scenario after the merger closes is Gunn and Safran remaining at DC Studios with tighter corporate oversight. Bloomberg reported in October 2025 that Ellison’s strategy is to “keep the creative teams of the two studios, while consolidating some of the marketing and distribution.” Neither outlet has reported a Saudi mandate to install Snyder.

The leap from “Saudi money is in Paramount” to “Saudis want SnyderVerse back” is a single-source claim. The leap from “Gunn’s footing is uncertain” to “Gunn is being replaced by Snyder” is also a single-source claim.

The pieces are real. The conclusion is not yet confirmed.

The Snyder Cut precedent

Here is the part that makes the rumor harder to fully dismiss.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign ran for nearly four years before WarnerMedia officially announced in May 2020 that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be released on HBO Max. Trade publications spent most of that period treating the campaign as fan wishful thinking. The Snyder Cut release was widely framed as impossible right up until the moment it was officially announced.


The DC fandom has a track record of getting outcomes that traditional industry reporting said would not happen. The combination of corporate change, motivated investor pressure, and an organized fanbase has produced surprises before.

Whether this specific rumor follows that pattern depends on what happens after July 7 when the EU antitrust decision lands.

If the merger closes and Saudi-aligned investors take board seats, the calculus shifts.

If Gunn’s contract is not renewed past 2027, the calculus shifts further.

Until then, the verdict on the SnyderVerse return rumor is: no confirmation outside of Cosmic Book News, the underlying circumstantial evidence is real, the actor returns and creative leadership changes have not been officially announced anywhere, and the precedent for fan-driven DC outcomes to actually happen exists.

Stranger things have happened. Worth watching what comes out of the July 7 EU decision and the Q3 merger close.

The DC fandom will be paying attention either way.
Gunn Cultis will get triggered & attack the messenger not the facts!😂😂😂😂
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/11/2026, 3:03 PM
There'll be a scene where Dr Doom will be ready to kill a major character and when its about to happen a random car comes out of nowhere and hits him while the heroes escape
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/11/2026, 3:10 PM
No one should spend time worrying about a fictional story that is optional to watch
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/11/2026, 3:11 PM
Infinity war should have been the rise AND fall of Thanos and endgame needed to be a greater threat. Way too much time spent in both on unnecessary dialogue and weird plot exposition. Endgame could have been an hour long and told the same story. Thor’s arc getting storm breaker in infinity war was way too long. Infinity war is a better movie than endgame overall but endgame did have the big epic moments. Endgame needed the end battle to be more like return of the king.

They are setting all of this up to be just like those two movies and I really am hoping they do something more clever. I don’t think secret wars will be much like endgame, but doomsday is shaping to play out just like infinity war.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder