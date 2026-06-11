UPDATE: MobLand Star Helen Mirren Responds Amid Rumors Of Clashes With "Fired" Co-Star Tom Hardy

UPDATE: MobLand Star Helen Mirren Responds Amid Rumors Of Clashes With &quot;Fired&quot; Co-Star Tom Hardy

Helen Mirren has taken to social media to show her support for MobLand co-star Tom Hardy, who was reportedly fired from the Paramount+ series earlier this week...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2026 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

UPDATE: Mirren has now more directly addressed the rumours that she clashed with Hardy during the MobLand season 2 shoot, making it clear that she would work with him, “Absolutely. In a [frick]ing heartbeat,” again if the series were to return for a third season.

“I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor,” she told Variety. “Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.” 

Variety also reports that "discussions are underway to find a way for Hardy (who plays gangster Harry Da Souza in the Paramount + show) to come back. "

Original article follows.

Earlier this week, industry insider Matt Belloni reported that MobLand star Tom Hardy had been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama series after numerous run-ins with producers due to repeatedly arriving late to set, as well as giving unwarranted notes on the scripts and changing dialogue.

The Venom star is also said to have expressed dissatisfaction that MobLand features an ensemble cast, though it wasn't clear at the time if he had actually had specific issues with any of his co-stars.

Variety would later report that Hardy had not actually been fired - at least, not yet - but did indeed clash with producers. The trade's source claimed:

"He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

Ridiculous overreactions aside, there's been speculation that the real issues may have arisen from Hardy's pro-Palestine stance, which is said to have led to arguments with co-star Helen Mirren in the past.

Whether there's any truth to this is not clear, but Mirren has now taken to social media to show her support for Hardy.

Mirren posted a photo of her co-star and wrote, “Love you now and always.”

Damage control? Possibly, but either way, the Hardy situation is now said to be "fluid," and there's every chance he will reprise his role if the show does get picked up for a third season.

Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza in the show, which launched on Paramount+ last spring and quickly became the streamer's second most-watched series. Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine also star as members of the crime family Harry works for.

This isn't the first time Hardy has clashed with colleagues on set, as he had a fiery confrontation with co-star Charlize Theron while shooting Mad Max: Fury Road. The Apex star's issues reportedly stemmed from Hardy's tardiness back then, too, and director George Miller has admitted that he had to play mediator.

Hardy has previously teased what viewers can expect from the second season.

"[It will touch on] the control of drugs, ammunition, weapons, people and all kinds of things that go through Europe, from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe," he told THR last year. "There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through, and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

Set in modern-day London, the story centers on the Harrigans, an Irish crime family led by the cold and calculating Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and the highly manipulative matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). For decades, the Harrigans maintained an uneasy truce with the Stevenson family. That peace shatters when Conrad's grandson, Eddie, stabs a man in a nightclub alongside Richie Stevenson’s son, Tommy, who mysteriously disappears in the aftermath.

With Tommy missing and Richie out for revenge, the Harrigan family is thrust into an all-out war. Caught directly in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, a loyal but non-blood member of the family tasked with tracking down Tommy, cleaning up Eddie's messes, and keeping his own family out of danger.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/30/2026, 11:39 AM
Bane is insane.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/30/2026, 11:48 AM
@lazlodaytona - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/30/2026, 12:04 PM
@HashTagSwagg - hell yeah
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/30/2026, 3:20 PM
@lazlodaytona -

…in the membrane.
Pampero
Pampero - 5/30/2026, 12:11 PM
The Palestine debate is one of the biggest psyops I've ever seen. A massive manipulation campaign on a global scale, and the people who fall for it are usually the biggest idiots.

There’s suffering, poverty, injustice, corruption, violence, and tragedy everywhere. Most of us can find serious problems within a few blocks of where we live. Yet somehow millions have been convinced that Palestine is the cause they're supposed to obsess over.

Nonsense.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 5/30/2026, 1:05 PM
@Pampero - Conflicts in that region quake the economy more than most others. But being that emotional about it as someone with no emotional connection to that area is a little weird. The way global politics has been looking as of late, I can't help but feel there's a little too much social engineering going on, but I'll hold my tongue on that.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 5/30/2026, 1:48 PM
@Pampero -
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/30/2026, 3:39 PM
@Pampero - you are the smartest person here. Here being a site about comic book movies.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/30/2026, 3:42 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I play that to my wife once and a while when she rambles on about something for too long. Lol.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 5/30/2026, 4:14 PM
@Pampero - Yeah, who are we to obsess over a modern day genocide. It's like having empathy & humanity is some sort of cult like mentality... maybe they just ain't white enough for you... if thousands of Babies & children being obliterated and countless human rights violations bore you then by all means please continue to be oblivious.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/11/2026, 9:24 PM
@Pampero - A population is us literally being wiped out and you think it is psy op???? It's people like you who let the Holocaust happen. F your concern for humanity.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/30/2026, 12:31 PM
Found the footage of Hardy confronting Helen

?si=WiXoc8cTdVZda8v4
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/30/2026, 12:37 PM

He's an excellent actor, but a piece of crap as a human being.

Gee, how many top actors does that describe.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/30/2026, 2:51 PM
@DocSpock - 63
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/30/2026, 12:49 PM
Not the first time there's been drama with his alleged on-set antics. If the shit I heard about him doing on The Fury Road set is actually true, the dude is a real asshole.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/30/2026, 2:53 PM
The guy is a bit of an ass but of love everything he’s in. I don’t give a shit what they do. We’re not friends and don’t want to hangout with the guy. But if he’s not in the 3rd season of Mobland I’m gonna be upset.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/30/2026, 8:54 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - I agree, I dont care what these guys think or believe. Maybe Hardy is a pro-palestine guy, good for him, I just appreciate the fact that this is news to me because it means he hasnt been trying to lecture me about it from his giant stage and microphone.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 6/11/2026, 9:19 PM
Mirren is obviously an old pro. I doubt she'd bother lying about things being copacetic if they weren't. But even if this rumor is true, and Hardy is a pain the ass on-set, to quote The Legend, "You're a [frick]in' whack job but, y'know, that's talent."

Dude's a great actor, though, that's for sure. As long as he's not diddling kids, or being racist, or being sexually inappropriate, eh. I got guys at work I think are assholes too, but so long as they do their jobs, they can shit in a sock and wear it around their neck for all I care.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/11/2026, 9:21 PM
Zionist will cancel you anytime and still complain they are the victims.

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