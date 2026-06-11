Heart Of The Beast Trailer: Brad Pitt & His Dog Brave The Alaskan Wilderness In First Look - Spoilers

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer and poster for Heart of the Beast, a new survival thriller from Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

The movie stars Brad Pitt as former Special Forces officer James Belmont, who becomes stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his wounded German Shepard, Odin (the pooch actor is named Uber).

Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe star alongside Pitt, who also serves as a producer with Ayer, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen Ayer.

The project reunites Pitt and Ayer for the first time since the brutal 2014 WWII movie, Fury. Heart of the Beast was written by Cameron Alexander and executive produced by Alexander, Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

“He’s a beast,” Ayer said of his star in a recent interview with GQ. “He was vulnerable and exposed himself in a way that I haven't seen before. A constant theme from people who have seen the film is just how raw and believable and profound his performance is. I've done this long enough and worked with so many talented people that you know when someone's fully showing up and putting themself through something above and beyond."

Spoilers follow.

Just in case you were wondering, no, the dog does not die!

Five years. That's how long I chased this one. A script by Cameron Alexander that I fell in love with the moment I read it — a film that had passed through a lot of hands over the years, none of which quite knew what they were holding or how to treat it. I did. So I kept… https://t.co/gsQnkw2Uos — Richard Raymond (@curbyourchichi) June 11, 2026

Check out the trailer and poster below, along with some promo stills, and let us know what you think in the comments.

It’s not who you live for… It’s who you’d die for. Watch Brad Pitt in the new trailer for David Ayer’s HEART OF THE BEAST - only in theatres September 25th. pic.twitter.com/wgWasVbqB3 — Heart of the Beast (@heartofthebeast) June 11, 2026

Out here, no one survives alone. Brad Pitt stars in David Ayer’s #HeartOfTheBeast. Only in theatres September 25th. pic.twitter.com/V2xDx90ndx — Heart of the Beast (@heartofthebeast) June 11, 2026

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast was developed in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures and is a Wild Chickens, Temple Hill, and Kino World Production.

The movie is set to hit theaters Sept. 25.