X-Men '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals Apocalypse Updated Design And Past And Future X-Men Teams

X-Men '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals Apocalypse Updated Design And Past And Future X-Men Teams

The latest X-Men '97 promo art puts the spotlight on Season 2's redesigned Apocalypse, En Sabah Nur, and the X-Men teams we'll see assemble in both the past (3000 B.C.) and future (3960 A.D.).

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

As we first revealed on Toonado.com, more promo art for X-Men '97 Season 2 has been revealed. This batch gives us our best look yet at Apocalypse in all his terrifying glory.

Very much in line with the design seen in the comics and X-Men: The Animated Series, we're sure you'll notice the formidable-looking cannon he has for an arm. Apocalypse is expected to be the show's big bad when it returns, and will likely resurrect Gambit as Death, one of his Four Horsemen.

We also get a new shot of En Sabah Nur, and confirmation that Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Storm are stranded in the future (3960 A.D.), while Magneto, Rogue, Beast, and Nightcrawler are in the past (3000 B.C.).

Despite this artwork being all over social media and even Funko Pops for Season 2 being available for pre-order, Marvel Animation has neither announced a premiere date for X-Men '97 Season 2 nor revealed any footage. Hopefully, that will change in the coming weeks, especially as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is about to wrap up.

Morph is among the characters spotlighted in this promo art, and actor JP Karliak previously teased the mutant's story arc in an interview with Fortress of Solitude

"I’m proud to say that Morph was killed in the original animated series in the nineties, but he does not suffer that fate in this one, thankfully. Yet. [Laughs]," the actor shared. "Morph’s journey in Season 1 of X-Men ‘97 was really about overcoming the trauma of the original series, reintegrating into the team, finding this chosen family, and pushing through trauma with wit and all of that."

"I think you’ll see just a continuation of that growth and that journey away from the awfulness of being killed, brought back, and mind-controlled by a very evil villain," Karliak added. "The thing that I’ve always joked about is that I want better for Morph. [Laughs]. Wolverine is a great character, but he is a big old pile of damage, and I think Morph needs to have less of that in his life."

"So, I’d like to see Morph get with one of the other canon queer characters in the Marvel Universe, like Northstar, Iceman, Wiccan, or Hulkling."

X-Men '97 features the voices of Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough. Neve Campbell has denied that she'll lend her voice to Polaris. 

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ this summer.

image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
X-Men '97: Season Two Prequel Comic Brings Back X-Force Ahead Of TV Show's Return This Summer
Related:

X-Men '97: Season Two Prequel Comic Brings Back X-Force Ahead Of TV Show's Return This Summer
X-MEN '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Official Look At Polaris, Wasteland Costumes, And More
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Season 2 Promo Art Reveals First Official Look At Polaris, Wasteland Costumes, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/4/2026, 7:29 PM
I want a foursome with Jean, Rogue, and Mystique.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 5/4/2026, 8:32 PM
@lazlodaytona - Good choice with Mystique, she can turn into Gambit and Scott
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/4/2026, 7:36 PM
Season 3 will be the true test considering they had different writers and creative. I'll say it a thousand times: Beau DeMayo is the reason '97 worked, it's the reason why it was successful, it's the reason why people care about the X-Men again. They did him dirty af.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder