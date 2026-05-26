007: First Light Hailed As The Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye In First Reviews

007: First Light Hailed As The Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye In First Reviews

IO Interactive's 007: First Light hits shelves tomorrow, and the first reviews hail the action adventure game as the best James Bond title since the N64's classic GoldenEye ...

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By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2026 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The new James Bond video game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, 007: First Light, arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC tomorrow, and the first reviews are in.

Over on Metacritic, the action-adventure game is currently sitting at a score of 88 after 51 reviews on PS5, three on Xbox, and 24 on PC. This makes First Light the second-highest-rated Bond game - unsurprisingly, GoldenEye 007 for the N64 still reigns supreme at 96 - on the aggregator.

First Light features an original narrative that draws inspiration from Ian Fleming's novels and the long-running film franchise. The game serves as an origin story for the iconic secret agent, as we follow a 26-year-old Bond (Patrick Gibson) as he attempts to secure his 00 "license to kill" status by completing a series of missions.

Check out some reviews and reactions below, along with some new gameplay footage.

After a heroic life-saving act in the field, a reckless but audacious young Bond is recruited into MI6’s newly revived Double-0 program. His induction takes a dramatic turn when an operation to stop a rogue Double-0 agent ends in tragedy.To unravel the conspiracy, Bond partners with Greenway, a reluctant MI6 mentor who harbors deep doubts about the "00" program itself. T

ogether, they are thrust into a globe-spanning espionage adventure—traveling to locations like the snowy mountains, a chess tournament at the Grand Carpathian Hotel in Slovakia, and a corporate gala in Kensington. Ultimately, Bond must navigate this web of intrigue to expose a dangerous conspiracy and stop a potential coup at the very heart of the United Kingdom

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TK420
TK420 - 5/26/2026, 4:49 PM
Not exactly hard to accomplish that, but I get it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2026, 4:59 PM
Game looks good if I had PlayStation I get it
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2026, 4:59 PM
@dragon316 - but still game characters in games and game cut scenes look cartoony ai generated expect bulky now they look realistic

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