007: First Light Hailed As The Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye In First Reviews

The new James Bond video game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, 007: First Light, arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC tomorrow, and the first reviews are in.
Over on Metacritic, the action-adventure game is currently sitting at a score of 88 after 51 reviews on PS5, three on Xbox, and 24 on PC. This makes First Light the second-highest-rated Bond game - unsurprisingly, GoldenEye 007 for the N64 still reigns supreme at 96 - on the aggregator.
First Light features an original narrative that draws inspiration from Ian Fleming's novels and the long-running film franchise. The game serves as an origin story for the iconic secret agent, as we follow a 26-year-old Bond (Patrick Gibson) as he attempts to secure his 00 "license to kill" status by completing a series of missions.
Check out some reviews and reactions below, along with some new gameplay footage.
After a heroic life-saving act in the field, a reckless but audacious young Bond is recruited into MI6’s newly revived Double-0 program. His induction takes a dramatic turn when an operation to stop a rogue Double-0 agent ends in tragedy.To unravel the conspiracy, Bond partners with Greenway, a reluctant MI6 mentor who harbors deep doubts about the "00" program itself. T
ogether, they are thrust into a globe-spanning espionage adventure—traveling to locations like the snowy mountains, a chess tournament at the Grand Carpathian Hotel in Slovakia, and a corporate gala in Kensington. Ultimately, Bond must navigate this web of intrigue to expose a dangerous conspiracy and stop a potential coup at the very heart of the United Kingdom
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.