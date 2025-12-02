RUMOR: Callum Turner Is Denis Villeneuve's "Top Choice" To Play JAMES BOND In New Movie

We got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next James Bond movie back in June, and more recently, we learned that the project enlisted Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) as screenwriter.

Casting is not underway just yet, but the rumor mill has turned up a couple of names that could potentially be on the studio's radar to play the next take on 007, and we can now add another to the list.

According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Callum Turner is Villeneuve's "top choice" to step into the role of the iconic secret agent.

The 35-year-old actor has appeared in a number of British TV shows and movies, but his probably best-known in the US for playing Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Turner can currently be seen starring alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen in fantasy romance, Eternity.

Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all said to be in contention to direct before Villeneuve landed he gig.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.