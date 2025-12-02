RUMOR: Callum Turner Is Denis Villeneuve's "Top Choice" To Play JAMES BOND In New Movie

Though it doesn't sound like an offer has actually been made, British actor Callum Turner is rumored to be Denis Villeneuve's top choice to play 007 in the next James Bond movie...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 02, 2025 03:12 PM EST
We got word that Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) had officially signed on to direct the next James Bond movie back in June, and more recently, we learned that the project enlisted Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Locke) as screenwriter.

Casting is not underway just yet, but the rumor mill has turned up a couple of names that could potentially be on the studio's radar to play the next take on 007, and we can now add another to the list.

According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Callum Turner is Villeneuve's "top choice" to step into the role of the iconic secret agent.

The 35-year-old actor has appeared in a number of British TV shows and movies, but his probably best-known in the US for playing Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Turner can currently be seen starring alongside Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen in fantasy romance, Eternity.

Villeneuve, Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), and Paul King (Paddington) were all said to be in contention to direct before Villeneuve landed he gig.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Earlier this year, we got word that the studio had enlisted producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman to oversee the project.

Pascal and Heyman said, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve will also serve as executive Producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 12/2/2025, 3:48 PM
I can see it. He'd be cool
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/2/2025, 3:51 PM
Not handsome enough. Sorry.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/2/2025, 3:52 PM
Just please remember that pacing is important. I don't need another three hour dour fest.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 12/2/2025, 3:53 PM
Solid choice if so!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/2/2025, 3:55 PM
He kinda got a George Lazenby vibe going there.

User Comment Image

Which is not a bad thing.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/2/2025, 3:56 PM
Dorky
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 4:00 PM
Honestly , I could buy this tbh…

Turner’s star is slowly rising nowadays and while I haven’t seen his more recent work , he’s done well in the ones I have such as The Fantastic Beasts series etc.

Plus , dude has a very classic look imo and even resembles Bond from the books to a degree so I would be willing to give him a shot if this true!!.

User Comment Image

?si=1SjjUwlo9J_Ryg7l
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/2/2025, 4:01 PM
He's engaged to Dua Lipa. I guess we know who's performing the Bond song.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/2/2025, 4:03 PM

No thanks. Try again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 4:04 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Erik Messerschmidt (Mank , The Killer ,Mindhunter) replaces Greg Fraser as DP of The Batman Part 2.

https://www.theinsneider.com/p/batman-part-2-new-cinematographer-matt-reeves-dc-studios-sequel-movie
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2025, 4:07 PM
This guy is 35 not 45?! He kind of has 1960s face but also looks a little dorky.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/2/2025, 4:07 PM
I’m
Feeling this.

Build and looks.

The white boy Ian Fleming will be proud of 🙌🏾

For [frick]s Sake
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/2/2025, 4:11 PM
Just give me gadgets and crazy henchmen, with a story that wasn't already used in an Austin Powers movie. Looking at you Spectre
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/2/2025, 4:12 PM
If you take a look at Denis Villeneuve's body of work, you don't see greatness. At the moment people are overrating him because of his lame Dune movies. That sort of thing has happened before. It ends with a studio having a colossal box office bomb.
String
String - 12/2/2025, 4:14 PM
He's actually a good choice. I've been wondering since Fantastic Beasts when he would get another chance with a popular IP. I was hoping Marvel or DC would find a role for him in their universes but getting James Bond would be a huge step up for him.

