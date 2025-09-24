JAMES BOND: New Details On Origin Story, Denis Villeneuve's Plans To Cast A British "Unknown," Release Window

We have some exciting new details about filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's plans for the next James Bond movie, including plans to cast an unknown, a possible origin story for 007, and a likely release window.

By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Deadline (via ActioNewz.com)

With Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the helm of the next James Bond movie and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) penning the screenplay, all eyes are on who will suit up as the new 007. 

Deadline (via ActioNewz.com) has shared some big updates, suggesting "an unknown" will take on the role in the spy series now under the full control of Amazon MGM. While Villeneuve isn't expected to start his search for an actor until he finishes shooting the Dune threequel next year, he's seeking a "fresh face" to lead the iconic series. 

The character will remain male, and is going to be played by a British actor. That rules out the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler, and Jacob Elordi, along with fan-favourite picks Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It seems the ship has sailed on their chance to be Bond, James Bond. 

Why? The trade explains that whoever does take on the role will likely be in their late twenties or early thirties, with the plan to stick closely to the character's portrayal in Sir Ian Fleming novels. In those, Bond stands at over 6' tall and is described as "a blunt instrument." 

An insider tells them, "Whoever it is, has to look like he could kill you with his bare hands in a trice. From the moment you see him, that has to be readily apparent."

The report adds, "There’s a sense from the many conversations I’ve had that Knight’s going back to Bond’s beginnings as a Royal Navy Commander before being recruited by MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, to perhaps chart how Bond attained 007 status," suggesting we could be looking at another origin story for the spy with "a new Bond, a new start, a fresh everything."

As for whether we could get a non-white Bond, it will come down to the story being told and whether the actor is right for the part. 

Several actors have reportedly thrown their names into the hat, but the casting process hasn't begun, so any casting rumours you see are best taken with a pinch of salt. The next James Bond movie is, however, eyeing a November 2028 release, with shooting scheduled to take place in 2027. 

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig bid farewell to the role of Bond by killing the character off, a first for the long-running franchise. Like his run as 007, it seems we can expect this next iteration to be a little more connected than the largely standalone efforts released in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. 

Have these latest updates got you more excited for the next James Bond movie? 

soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/24/2025, 7:34 PM
Set it in the 1950s post-WW2.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/24/2025, 7:35 PM
@soberchimera - that is what Nolan wanted to do. I’m sure they want to keep it modern.
Luke8
Luke8 - 9/24/2025, 8:44 PM
@soberchimera - Probably the only way I’d see it at this point. Either that or an Old Man Brosnan flick.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/24/2025, 7:37 PM
Never too late for the franchise to adapt the theory that James Bond is just a codename. It could be fun, let guys like Lazenby, Dalton, and Brosnan grace the screen one last time as their 007s to pass the baton to the new James Bond.

Connery and Moore never had that chance.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/24/2025, 7:49 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - Using 007 as a codename which they did is good enough, as had the books prior to that. Re-using James Bond that way leave to the parody version of Casino Royale for me.
TK420
TK420 - 9/24/2025, 7:52 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - Bond being a codename is like Batman being a mantle. It's dumb.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/24/2025, 7:59 PM
@TK420 - No, it's worse as it would be Bruce Wayne being the mantle, passing down a codename aint realy a problem IF done well, passing down their actual character name is the daft idea.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/24/2025, 7:43 PM
I love that they said they're looking for a fresh face, so we automatically debunk all the asinine rumors about people like Aaron Taylor Johnson and Tom Holland.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:00 PM
@JackDeth - I think ATJ could have still worked but Holland would fit James Bond Jr moreso then James Bond

JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/24/2025, 8:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I loved that show. lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:20 PM
@JackDeth - lol

It’s so silly but fun
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/24/2025, 7:47 PM
I'd actualy love if they did a period film with the first with him still serving in the Navy and somehow gets wrapped up in helping a prior 007. That could then lead to doing a new take on a story like Dr No where he is roped in by MI6 to investigate the disappearance of his friend and former 007 resulting in him officialy taking on that designation.

Otherwise I'm fine whatever if it is good and would have been if they continued following the story of Nomi TBH as didn't see a problem making fully original 007 stories after Bond's death with someone else taking on the 007 designation as even the original books state he wasn't the only spy to go by that callsign. I figured that was where they'd started heading decades back when they stopped putting the name James Bond on movie posters, just 007, to open the door to maybe switching character instead of trying to replace actor for James again after two iconic versions (and a failed one inbetween).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:11 PM
@Apophis71 - honestly if they had continued the Craig verse so to speak , I would have liked to have seen Nomi & Paloma together in a buddy spy film…

I think the former’s no nonsense demeanor with the latter’s more bubbly personality could have been fun.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/24/2025, 7:49 PM
This and mcu cyclops are the castings I'm most eager to find out about.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Harris Dickinson for Cyclops!!.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/24/2025, 8:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Since he's British, I see him more as Bond.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:42 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I could see him as both honestly
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/24/2025, 7:56 PM
Get the [frick]boi Tom Holland to play James Bond

Nolanite out
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 9/24/2025, 8:12 PM
Patrick Gibson might be the move if it's not Jacob Elordi ( it would be a good way to expand the world building of the game). Another thing I always thought would be neat is if the new bond goes up against rogue agents or other 007s and cast all those fan favorites.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 9/24/2025, 8:26 PM
I would LOVE to see him in the Navy first. That would be a neat way to justify rebooting again.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/24/2025, 8:28 PM
Ash Palmisciano, hands-down. Representation matters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 8:42 PM
Interesting….

The idea of going back to his beginnings as a Navy Commander then charting his path into MI:6 and OO status could be fun though it does sound somewhat reminiscent of the upcoming video game “007:First Light” so will be intriguing to see how they could differentiate it from that if they feel the need to that is.

Anyway in regards to the actor , I’m fine with them getting an unknown/lesser known actor as James Bond since the character & brand is the selling point in itself so you don’t need a big name imo…

Hell besides Moore & Brosnan I feel , every actor was either a rising star such as Connery and Dalton or unknown such as Lazenby & even Craig so best to go that route because if done well then it could be a star-making performance

