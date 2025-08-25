JAMES BOND: Austin Butler And Glen Powell Reveal If They Have Any Interest In Being The Next 007

The enduring popularity of the James Bond franchise is certainly on full display when you think about the fact that speculation around who'll be the next 007 continues to generate headlines, even though a reboot is still years away from filming.

With news emerging that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next installment, attention quickly turned to a rumored shortlist of actors reportedly in contention to succeed Daniel Craig.

At the top of that list is 29-year-old Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the MCU. He’s joined by fellow rising stars Jacob Elordi (28) and Harris Dickinson (29), with Scott Rose-Marsh (37) also recently named as a contender.

Industry insiders suggest Amazon MGM is looking for a Bond young enough to anchor the franchise for decades, much like Daniel Craig, who was 37 when he debuted in Casino Royale and 53 when No Time to Die closed out his run.

Interestingly, some fans and commentators have floated a more unconventional direction: casting an American as Bond.

Both Austin Butler and Glen Powell’s names have surfaced in those conversations, though the actors themselves have downplayed the idea.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell told THR. “My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Likewise, during his press tour for the upcoming action-comedy Caught Stealing, Austin Butler was asked about the possibility of taking on the role of James Bond.

Butler echoed Powell's sentiments that the iconic spy is a role best suited for a British actor, but he expressed genuine interest in stepping into the franchise in a different capacity, specifically as a Bond villain.

Alongside Denis Villeneuve directing, Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders and Locke, has been tapped to write the script.

Once Villeneuve completes filming and promotional duties for the third Dune installment, he is expected to fully dedicate himself to the Bond project, likely leaving his own creative mark on the screenplay.

Filming for Dune: Part Three started last month, with the film currently having a December 2026 release date.