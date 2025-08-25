JAMES BOND: Austin Butler And Glen Powell Reveal If They Have Any Interest In Being The Next 007

JAMES BOND: Austin Butler And Glen Powell Reveal If They Have Any Interest In Being The Next 007

Glen Powell or Austin Butler as the next James Bond? Both actors express doubt that they're the right fit, but there have been stranger casting decisions that ended up working.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 25, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: ActioNewz.com

The enduring popularity of the James Bond franchise is certainly on full display when you think about the fact that speculation around who'll be the next 007 continues to generate headlines, even though a reboot is still years away from filming.

With news emerging that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next installment, attention quickly turned to a rumored shortlist of actors reportedly in contention to succeed Daniel Craig.

At the top of that list is 29-year-old Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the MCU. He’s joined by fellow rising stars Jacob Elordi (28) and Harris Dickinson (29), with Scott Rose-Marsh (37) also recently named as a contender.

Industry insiders suggest Amazon MGM is looking for a Bond young enough to anchor the franchise for decades, much like Daniel Craig, who was 37 when he debuted in Casino Royale and 53 when No Time to Die closed out his run.

Interestingly, some fans and commentators have floated a more unconventional direction: casting an American as Bond.

Both Austin Butler and Glen Powell’s names have surfaced in those conversations, though the actors themselves have downplayed the idea.

I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell told THR. “My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.

Likewise, during his press tour for the upcoming action-comedy Caught Stealing, Austin Butler was asked about the possibility of taking on the role of James Bond.

Butler echoed Powell's sentiments that the iconic spy is a role best suited for a British actor, but he expressed genuine interest in stepping into the franchise in a different capacity, specifically as a Bond villain.

Alongside Denis Villeneuve directing, Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders and Locke, has been tapped to write the script.

Once Villeneuve completes filming and promotional duties for the third Dune installment, he is expected to fully dedicate himself to the Bond project, likely leaving his own creative mark on the screenplay. 

Filming for Dune: Part Three started last month, with the film currently having a December 2026 release date.

Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Movie Enlists Steven Knight To Pen Better, Stronger, Bolder 007 Script
Related:

Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Movie Enlists Steven Knight To Pen "Better, Stronger, Bolder" 007 Script
Intriguing Details On Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Deal + Tom Holland On Amazon MGM's Shortlist Of Actors
Recommended For You:

Intriguing Details On Denis Villeneuve's JAMES BOND Deal + Tom Holland On Amazon MGM's Shortlist Of Actors

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/25/2025, 11:53 AM
"That wouldn't be a good idea... I'm American ... I think it would be kind of sacrilegious... It's gotta be somebody from the UK"
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 11:58 AM
I trust Denis, now that Broccoli and the other schmuck took the money and ran Denis gets to choose. Also I love how The Studio criticizes Amazon owning MGM.
This show is so funny
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/25/2025, 12:03 PM
They’re right. Only a Brit should play Bond. If they want an American, then make a different Spy franchise and have a reviewer say it’s “Like an American James Bo d film” but don’t mess with the formula
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/25/2025, 12:05 PM
@Bucky74 - Bourne is American right?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/25/2025, 12:15 PM
@UltimaRex - Good point. He need more gadgets and a Tux though
hainesy
hainesy - 8/25/2025, 12:26 PM
@Bucky74 - I hope you take the same issue with a Brit playing Spider-Man, an Aussie playing Wolverine and an American playing the Black Widow.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/25/2025, 12:35 PM
@Bucky74 - I don't necessarily see a problem with an american actor, just so long as they can convincingly portray a brit. Evidently, it's harder than when a brit plays an american. Don't forget, George Lazenby (in arguably one of the most beloved Bond movies) was an australian. That said, I'm glad both these guys seem self aware enough to recognize that they're probably not right for the part. I trust Villeneuve's instincts.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 12:06 PM
As long as they can look and act the part, if they can convincingly be a white British man, I don't care where they're from.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 12:07 PM
Ok , why would anyone (especially British people) want an American to play James Bond ?.

Anyone I could see them as a secondary antagonist or more likely , Felix Leiter since he’s Bond’s US counterpart.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 12:12 PM
Honestly , i think someone like a Josh O Connor or Callum Turner will be the new James Bond though I could be wrong…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
rez4prez
rez4prez - 8/25/2025, 12:21 PM
People don't have a problem when Brits play American superheroes.....
hainesy
hainesy - 8/25/2025, 12:23 PM
@rez4prez - 100%. Spider-Man is a New York icon and played by a Brit. We need an American Bond as retribution.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 8/25/2025, 12:30 PM
@hainesy - and Henry Cavil as Superman
TK420
TK420 - 8/25/2025, 12:28 PM
Thank god somebody has some principles... and some common sense.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/25/2025, 12:28 PM
Butler for Barry Allen.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/25/2025, 12:30 PM
How many actors and actresses do we have to get to tell you to stick to a straight british white male old man??!?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder