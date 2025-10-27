JAMES BOND: Sydney Sweeney Shares An Interesting Response To Recent Bond Girl Casting Rumors

Amazon MGM is in full creative control of the James Bond franchise, leaving the iconic British spy in new hands following Daniel Craig's send-off in 2021's No Time to Die.

Still, while longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson may be gone, the decision to tap Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the next instalment has increased the willingness of fans to give Amazon a chance. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is writing the script, though we're still no closer to learning who will play 007.

Despite that, there have already been rumours about Madame Web and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeeny playing the next "Bond Girl." She'd be a terrific fit for a femme fatale, and it's worth pointing out that she was among those who attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's wedding in June.

In a new interview, Variety asked (via ActioNewz.com) if there's any truth to the Bond casting rumours. "I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said, before the trade pushed Sweeney on whether she'd be interested.

"Depends on the script," the actress replied. "I think I’d have more fun as James Bond."

The caginess of Sweeney's answer certainly seems to suggest that there might be something to the rumours, and a company like Amazon wanting her front and centre alongside the next Bond makes sense on multiple levels (the Anyone But You star is tangentially in business with Bezos and his wife via her lingerie line).

Madame Web didn't hurt Sweeney's standing in Hollywood, and she's still on a hot streak, which looks set to continue with The Housemaid and Christy. Bond would be quite a return to the blockbuster realm for the actress, though.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will oversee the next Bond movies as producers, and previously said, "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."

Pascal is best known for her work on the Spider-Man franchise, serving as a producer on the last three Spider-Man movies, starring Tom Holland, with Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, having started production this past summer.

David Heyman produced all eight film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films. Among his other credits are Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Gravity, Barbie, Paddington, Paddington 2, and Wonka.

