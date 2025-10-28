"I'm Doing It For Myself": Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She Rejects Being Called A "Sex Symbol"

In a new interview, Sydney Sweeney opened up about her feelings on being considered a "sex symbol," explaining why she disagrees with the label.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 28, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, and for good reason. Having been in the industry since a young age, Sweeney finally broke out playing Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria. Ever since then, her career has been on a seemingly unstoppable upward trajectory. She's appeared or starred in various high-profile projects, such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone but You, Madame Web and the critically acclaimed Reality. Yet, despite these accomplishments, she's typically been the subject of significant objectification. 

For many, she's this generation's sex symbol. However, Sweeney herself does not agree with being labeled as such. Speaking to Variety for a profile to promote her latest film, Christy, the topic of misconceptions about her was addressed. Sweeney explained that, since people often believe they know her just from following her career, they are quick to brand her a "sex symbol."

In reality, however, she presents herself the way she does because she feels happy about who she is. She also hopes that, given her status, her self-confidence will empower other women to feel happy about themselves: 

"I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don't. So when people think, 'Ah, she's a sex symbol,' or 'She's leaning into that,' I'm like, 'No, I just feel good, and I'm doing it for myself and I feel strong.' And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn't have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room."

Addressing the constant online chatter about the actress, Sweeney's Christy co-star, Ben Foster, had nothing but positive things to say about her: "I only know Syd as a sensitive human, utterly professional, kind to the crew, prepared, looked everybody in the eye, remembered their names. To me, that's an old-school value system that I don't see in a lot of people in her position."

Later on in the interview, returning to the topic of misconceptions, Sweeney also spoke out about online speculation that she's had cosmetic procedures done. As the actress explained, she has not had any work done, and wishes to remain like that: 

"I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully. It's really funny. I'll see things online like 'comparison pictures.' I'm like, 'I'm 12 in that photo. Of course I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now and I'm 15 years older.'"

It's important for Sweeney to speak her mind about this. She is a talented actress and producer, and a smart entrepreneur. The fact that her projects have sexual undertones or imagery should not reduce the conversations about her to be about her body or appearance. Now, her impressive filmography will grow with the biographical drama Christy, which required her to go through an arduous physical transformation to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin. 

Christy is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025.

