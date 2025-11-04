MADAME WEB Was A Box Office Flop But Became Sony's Biggest Streaming Hit In 2024 - What Is Going On?!

Madame Web opened to a dismal $15.3 million last year, but it's since proven to be Sony's biggest hit on Netflix. Now, that could lead to studios completely changing how they deal with streaming platforms.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: Bloomberg

Sony Pictures had a poor track record with Marvel Comics adaptations, so fans never had particularly high expectations for Madame Web. So, when the movie ultimately arrived with 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't overly surprising. 

However, while Madame Web was a colossal box office flop, it was also one of Netflix's biggest hits in 2024 and Sony's biggest title on the streaming platform overall. 

According to Bloomberg, "That has prompted Sony to study whether its fees should be based at least in part on how a movie performs online. Currently, Netflix pays a fee per film based on domestic box-office performance. But since ticket sales aren’t always the best predictor, the studio has discussed asking its next partner to share how many users start a film or finish it."

"It’s also looking for some protection if movie ticket sales decline more in the future," the site adds.

This realisation that even box office flops can find great success on streaming has led to studios like Sony and Paramount seeking far more lucrative deals, with Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Max all vying for their movies and willing to pay hundreds of millions of dollars a year. 

While most studios release the movies they produce on their own streaming platforms before selling them to rival platforms, Sony doesn't have its own on-demand service. That's led to a deal with Netflix that means Sony is making hundreds of millions of additional dollars per year for movies after they leave theaters. 

Still, Sony's realisation that its movies are performing better than expected on streaming could change things moving forward. 

As for why Madame Web has proven to be such a hit, we can surely put that down to a combination of people being unwilling to buy a ticket and morbid curiosity to check out a movie many have deemed among the worst Marvel adaptations ever. 

Here's an interesting comparison showing Sony's box office winners in the U.S. versus its top five streaming titles...

Box Office Winners

5. The Garfield Movie
4. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
3. Venom: The Last Dance
2. It Ends With Us
1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Top Streaming Movies

5. Kraven the Hunter
4. It Ends With Us
3. The Garfield Movie
2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
1. Madame Web

NeverluckySMILE
NeverluckySMILE - 11/4/2025, 5:48 AM
i wonder if they pay people that were in it anything
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/4/2025, 5:51 AM
Still haven't finished this.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 11/4/2025, 6:00 AM
It became a big hit on streaming for how it was a so bad it's good movie. Sony shouldn't be proud of that.
elgaz
elgaz - 11/4/2025, 6:16 AM
I'll tell you what's going on : the pause button.

User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/4/2025, 6:26 AM
Didn’t even know Madame Web had fans
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/4/2025, 6:30 AM
I didn't want to see this in the theaters, so I watched it in The Amazon with your mom
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/4/2025, 6:30 AM
A lot of people seem to slow down on the highway to watch a carcrash. So, yeah

