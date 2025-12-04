MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop

MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop

Another Madame Web star has weighed in on the overwhelmingly negative reaction to the movie, with Tahar Rahim—who played the villainous Ezekiel Sims—making it clear that "I just did my job." Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: Variety

Sony Pictures already had a spotty track record with its Marvel movie, so fans approached Madame Web with low expectations. When the movie debuted with 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, it shocked no one. 

However, while Madame Web was a colossal box office flop, it was also one of Netflix's biggest hits in 2024 and Sony's biggest title on the streaming platform overall. Even now, it's just arrived on Netflix in the UK and has quickly cracked the streamer's Top 10. 

Despite that, there will be no Madame Web sequel, meaning we've seen the last of those characters. Perhaps the movie's biggest crime was introducing—and largely wasting—Ezekiel Sims. In the Amazing Spider-Man comics, he serves as Peter Parker's mentor and, after betraying the wall-crawler, is revealed to have acquired his spider powers through mystical means. 

His arc, from the creative team of J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr., was fascinating and opened the door to exploring a new side of Spider-Man's powers (setting the stage for future storylines like Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon, in the process). 

Talking to Variety about his role as Javert in a new take on Les Misérables directed by Fred Cavayé, actor Tahar Rahim broke his silence on playing Madame Web's big bad as Ezekiel. 

"I’ve heard about all that," he said of the online backlash and memes. "I didn’t look them up because I knew it wouldn’t be a good idea. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I just did my job!"

Rahim did the best with the material he was given, but with many of his lines dubbed over for some reason, his performance often became the subject of those memes. We spoke with Rahim last year, and he talked in detail about his approach to Ezekiel. 

"As a supervillain as well, but also as a human being. I couldn’t just be an out-and-out baddie," he explained. "I had to find some connections, and I thought of his fight for survival. That’s human. You can think about it and question yourself, wondering, ‘What would I do if my life was in danger?'"

"I wouldn’t chase teenagers, but he doesn’t see them as teenagers. They’re threats. They want to stop my life. What can I do to prevent it?" Rahim continued. "I read and looked at every comic book where Ezekiel Sims appears for the body language and to understand him. I discovered that he’s barefoot, which I think is so cool."

It's hard not to feel for most of the actors who got caught up in Madame Web's...web...but they've mostly moved on from the project with minimal damage to their careers.

You can watch our interview with Rahim on Madame Web in the player below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MADAME WEB Was A Box Office Flop But Became Sony's Biggest Streaming Hit In 2024 - What Is Going On?!
Related:

MADAME WEB Was A Box Office Flop But Became Sony's Biggest Streaming Hit In 2024 - What Is Going On?!
I'm Doing It For Myself: Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She Rejects Being Called A Sex Symbol
Recommended For You:

"I'm Doing It For Myself": Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She Rejects Being Called A "Sex Symbol"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/4/2025, 6:09 AM
Rumor has it that the visionary25 loves it but you won't know because he's blocked everyone
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2025, 6:30 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - he hasn't blocked me though. I'll let it be a rumour for now though
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/4/2025, 6:20 AM
The suit looked awesome but his character was ineffectual.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder