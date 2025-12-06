MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recent Jeans Advert: "I'm Against Hate"

If you so much as logged on to any social media site back in July, chances are you'll be aware of the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans advert.

The Madame Web star faced intense backlash after posing for the denim brand's campaign titled, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," when some associated the play on "genes" with white supremacy (yes, really).

Sweeney has previously been asked about the advert, but somewhat sidestepped the issue.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Now, while promoting her latest movie The Housemaid during an interview with People.com, the Euphoria alum decided to more directly address the scrutiny she faced in an effort to clarify her stance.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together," she continued. "I’m against hate and divisiveness. In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Sweeney's decision to comment on the controversy won't sit well with those who feel she did the right thing by refusing to acknowledge what many viewed as, frankly, a load of nonsense in the first place, but actors do tend to be put in these "damned if they do, damned if they don't" kind of situations when it's time to promote a movie.

Sweeney made headlines more recently after Batwoman star Ruby Rose called her a "cretin" and blamed her for "ruining" boxing biopic, Christy (find out more here).

Better watch out. New trailer for The Housemaid – coming to theaters December 19. pic.twitter.com/XeKHuHTYU0 — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) November 12, 2025

