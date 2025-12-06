MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recent Jeans Advert: "I'm Against Hate"

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Addresses Controversy Surrounding Recent Jeans Advert: &quot;I'm Against Hate&quot;

Sydney Sweeney has weighed-in on the controversy surrounding her recent American Eagle Jeans advert, making it clear that she doesn't "support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign."

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 06, 2025 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

If you so much as logged on to any social media site back in July, chances are you'll be aware of the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans advert.

The Madame Web star faced intense backlash after posing for the denim brand's campaign titled, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," when some associated the play on "genes" with white supremacy (yes, really).

Sweeney has previously been asked about the advert, but somewhat sidestepped the issue.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Now, while promoting her latest movie The Housemaid during an interview with People.com, the Euphoria alum decided to more directly address the scrutiny she faced in an effort to clarify her stance.

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together," she continued. "I’m against hate and divisiveness. In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Sweeney's decision to comment on the controversy won't sit well with those who feel she did the right thing by refusing to acknowledge what many viewed as, frankly, a load of nonsense in the first place, but actors do tend to be put in these "damned if they do, damned if they don't" kind of situations when it's time to promote a movie.

Sweeney made headlines more recently after Batwoman star Ruby Rose called her a "cretin" and blamed her for "ruining" boxing biopic, Christy (find out more here). 

THE HOUSEMAID is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop
Related:

MADAME WEB Star Tahar Rahim Breaks His Silence On Backlash To Sony's 2024 Marvel Flop
MADAME WEB Was A Box Office Flop But Became Sony's Biggest Streaming Hit In 2024 - What Is Going On?!
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Was A Box Office Flop But Became Sony's Biggest Streaming Hit In 2024 - What Is Going On?!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/6/2025, 8:42 AM
la josh would have included instagrams links

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/6/2025, 8:45 AM
@harryba11zack - Haha... ok, I added her latest photos just for you.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/6/2025, 8:48 AM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/6/2025, 8:42 AM
I hate hate, and love love, but indifference makes me kinda meh.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/6/2025, 8:44 AM
The marxists finally got her to take part in the humiliation ritual. 100% of people who were offended by this ad or her previous interview are what is wrong with western civilization. But I’m sure her manager told her she had to toe the line and say the expected words.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/6/2025, 8:47 AM
You tell em Sweeney

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder