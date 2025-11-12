BATWOMAN Star Ruby Rose Slams "Cretin" Sydney Sweeney For CHRISTY's BO Failure: "You Ruined The Film"

BATWOMAN Star Ruby Rose Slams &quot;Cretin&quot; Sydney Sweeney For CHRISTY's BO Failure: &quot;You Ruined The Film&quot;

Ruby Rose, who played the title role in The CW's Batwoman before parting ways with the show, blames Christy star Sydney Sweeney for Christy's disappointing box office performance...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Batwoman

Ruby Rose, who played the lead role of Kate Kane in The CW's 2020 Batwoman series before deciding to step away (or was forced to, depending on who you believe) after the first season, has lashed out at Sydney Sweeney, blaming the Christy star for the movie's dismal box office performance.

Rose revealed that she was attached to play a character named Cherry (possibly a take on Jess Gabor's Rosie) in an earlier version of the project, and had some harsh words for Sweeney and her PR team.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry," Rose posted on Threads. "Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time. For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Rose's perception that Sweeney hates gay people seems to have stemmed from the Madame Web star's "controversial" American Eagle jeans advertisement, which some viewed as promoting white supremacy. Sweeney refused to get drawn into a conversation about the criticism during a recent interview, resulting in even more backlash.

We still don't know the full story behind Rose's Batwoman departure. The actress released a statement after parting ways with the show, but didn't specify why.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," said the actress. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions jointly added, "Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Rose faced a lot of backlash when she was first cast as Batwoman, and while her performance came in for some criticism at first, she did seem to grow into the role as the season progressed and won many detractors over.

Reports like the one below continue to show up, however.

BATWOMAN Star Javicia Leslie Believes The Show Did For TV What BLACK PANTHER Did For Movies
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 11/12/2025, 12:47 PM
all them words just to say shes jealous of her
ShamusG
ShamusG - 11/12/2025, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
ShamusG
ShamusG - 11/12/2025, 12:49 PM
@ShamusG - most people when they see the name of the person throwing shade…
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/12/2025, 12:55 PM

Nasty spiteful no talent b!tch lesbo says what?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/12/2025, 12:55 PM
Rose should probably not say much. No idea what she is talking about, but she greatly damaged her reputation with Batwoman with the behind the scenes crap she was pulling.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/12/2025, 12:58 PM
Aww... this dumb chick has an unrequited crush on Sydney, doesn't she.

Also, Mark... enough with the bullshit. There's nothing controversial about the American Eagle ad. Nothing. No normal person thinks it's controversial. Woketards think it's controversial and their opinions matter as much as my dog's morning dump.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/12/2025, 1:13 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Controversial isn't dependent on your personal viewpoint. Whether you or anyone else happens to think it was warranted, the ads resulted in controversy. Also, inverted commas mean things.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/12/2025, 12:58 PM
I really dont understand all this hate aimed at Sweeney.

I dont think she's uber talented either (outside of her two main assests) but the American eagle thing is a stretch, so what if she's republican, and now this?

Man Ruby can go eat a vegan dick seeing as she's allergic to the real kind. She's comes off as trashy.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/12/2025, 1:01 PM
@UnderBelly - "I really dont understand all this hate aimed at Sweeney."

There actually isn't that much hate. Its just an over exaggeration and a story concocted and amplified to distract from other things and create an issue where there really isn't one. Unfortunately that happens pretty frequently these days.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/12/2025, 12:59 PM
The Good Jeans campaign was stupid, but people threw it way out of proportion. With that being said, I really can't take Rose seriously; she comes off as salty because she didn't get a part. Not to mention the rumors surrounding her of just how difficult she was to work with on the Batwoman set.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/12/2025, 1:00 PM
Her assuming Sweeney hates gay people is a bold claim that REALLY needs to be backed up with proof, not speculation.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 11/12/2025, 1:02 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-15279511/Dan-Stevens-joins-Sydney-Sweeney-pile-shares-post-criticising-vague-response-controversial-American-Eagle-campaign.html

Mark my words, we are witnessing another actor enter the Alt-Right streamer pipeline.

Unfortunate, but par for the course.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/12/2025, 1:06 PM
@CyberNigerian - Is she entering that pipeline? Or was she pushed there?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/12/2025, 1:08 PM
@TheFinestSmack - the ad was questionable but can easily be cleared up by her saying SOMETHING. Her having a platform to clear it up and say nothing is what is more suspect. That was objectively the wrong move

And im someone who didn't see anything wrong with the jeans ad
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/12/2025, 1:03 PM
Leave it to women to take down other women...Also....In what reality did she think a film lead by her would do...better?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 1:06 PM
@BlackStar25 - she didn’t seem to be the lead though to be fair.

Though you are right , she isn’t a very good actress imo.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/12/2025, 1:04 PM
I can only think of Sidney Prescott with that word. Thanks, Kevin Williamson!
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/12/2025, 1:04 PM
This glorified extra from The Meg has a lot to say lol
SethBullock
SethBullock - 11/12/2025, 1:13 PM
The movie bombed because, with all due respect to her,this Christy Martin boxer was probably not very popular, I certainly had never in my life heard about her, and I guess not many people were interested in her biopic, I doubt it would have performed better in the BO with any other more famous actress, much less with this ex-Batwoman lady.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 11/12/2025, 1:16 PM
And all the jeans/genes ad controversy is just ridiculous to say the least.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 1:15 PM
Thus place partly seems like a Sydney Sweeney fan site now tbh…

I haven’t seen the film (trailer looks decent) but there’s no character named Cherry in the film which makes me think it’s a code name or placeholder for Rosie played by Jess Gabor who is based on a girlfriend of Christy’s or Lisa portrayed by Katy O Brien who is a rival of hers who becomes her wife later on.

Anyway , the controversy around Sydney Sweeney’s “American Eagle” ad campaign seems ridiculous to me as do these comments…

If Ruby can’t prove that Sweeney hates gay people then she shouldn’t be making claims like this (plus , if she was really homophobic then idk if she would have taken on this role of a closeted lesbian tbh).
rebellion
rebellion - 11/12/2025, 1:19 PM
shut up, twink.
PC04
PC04 - 11/12/2025, 1:19 PM
Absolutely deranged. It's so strange that one person can think they know everything about someone else based off actually no facts.

