CHRISTY Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney After BATWOMAN Star Ruby Rose Blames Her For "Ruining The Movie"

CHRISTY Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney After BATWOMAN Star Ruby Rose Blames Her For &quot;Ruining The Movie&quot;

The real-life Christy Martin has hit back at Batwoman star Ruby Rose after she publically blamed Sydney Sweeney for ruining boxing biopic, Christy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 14, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Via ActionNewz.com

Christy Martin, the real-life former boxer whose career was the subject of recent biopic, Christy, has come out in defence of the movie's star, Sydney Sweeney.

Christy took in just $1.3 million over the course of its opening weekend in North America. Even though Sweeney's performance has been widely praised, some seem to feel that her involvement was detrimental to the project.

“I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others,” Martin wrote on Instagram. “The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney. Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!”

"Some people" almost certainly refers to Batwoman and Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose, who slammed Sweeney in a widely-circulated social media post this week.

Rose revealed that she was attached to play a character named Cherry (possibly a take on Jess Gabor's Rosie) in an earlier version of the project, and had some harsh words for Sweeney and her PR team.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry," Rose posted on Threads. "Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time. For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Though we can't know for certain, Rose's perception that Sweeney hates gay people seems to have stemmed from the Madame Web star's "controversial" American Eagle jeans advertisement, which some viewed as promoting white supremacy. Sweeney refused to get drawn into a conversation about the criticism during a recent interview, resulting in even more backlash.

Sweeney herself has yet to respond to Rose's outburst (there's a very good chance she will be asked about it the next time she's interviewed), but she did recently release a statement about Christy's disappointing BO.

“We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/14/2025, 9:46 AM
No one will know the truth because no one saw the movie
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/14/2025, 10:56 AM
@Wahhvacado - My theater gave us free tickets as part of their rewards program. I would have not been interested otherwise, but it turned out to be a much better movie than I expected. I have always thought Sweeney was a horrible actress (dead eyed, flat delivery), but she was actually pretty good in Christy. People are hating her just to jump on the bandwagon these days. It doesnt make any sense to me.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/14/2025, 9:49 AM
And now, everyone who was saying they had no idea who Christy Martin was, is all of a sudden going to come here and post like they are the biggest Christy Martin fans in the world.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/14/2025, 9:50 AM
If that fish-faced chick isn’t showing her knockers nobody cares. She’s a walking flop.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/14/2025, 10:11 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Almost all of hollywood these days are a walking flop because they produce nothing but slop after slop. I'm sure this movie isn't an exception.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/14/2025, 9:50 AM
Simps won't go because she is not showing what made her famous
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/14/2025, 9:55 AM
Why are these articles even here? Its not a CBM movie or even related. WTF cares about Ruby Rose? All these "tolerant" people attacking one girl because of jealousy. Used to be, the worst thing an attractive girl with big cans could do is wind up as a poster on teen guys walls.


I dont know when people will just start policing their own lunatics but someone needs to tell these people to sit down already. They bitch about everything.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 11/14/2025, 10:06 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I don’t know, man. Most comment threads here tend to be right-leaning bitching about anything they deem woke. I thinks there’s whiny twats on both side- if one side has to police people, then the other should too. If people don’t like something, they should just ignore it and move on
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/14/2025, 10:37 AM
@MikeyL - I didnt say right or left. I said lunatics. Also, you just associated everyone complaining about "woke" as right leaning. There are a ton of left leaning people who complain about "woke."
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/14/2025, 10:41 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - "There are a ton of left leaning people who complain about "woke.""

I guess it depends on where one is when one starts leaning. Most folks are leaning left relative to someone else. But no, leftists and progressives are not concerned about things acknowledging the realities of the world when it comes to race, gender, and sexuality. It's only reactionary centrist turds like Bill Maher that carry that flag.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 11/14/2025, 10:59 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - you said “all these “tolerant” people” which usually refers to the term “the tolerant left.” It’s not that big of a leap, my guy.

And I feel a large amount of the comments when it comes to politics are often people proudly stating they’re conservative/republican/whatever and don’t like left politics. This isn’t a huge assumption when looking at most threads here prove it.

All I said was both sides are as bad as each other and if one side must police people, then the other side does too. And if you don’t like something, ignore it and move on. Not exactly controversial opinions which honestly I thought you would have agreed with. You seem to just have a been in your bonnet
LlamaLord
LlamaLord - 11/14/2025, 11:00 AM
@MikeyL - He's gaslighting you. Don't worry, you're good though. We all know what he meant.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/14/2025, 11:05 AM
@Clintthahamster - Ok, so the people that break off, like Maher is a reactionaly centrist turd now. Centrist, meaning moderates who actually make up most of the country? How about Fetterman, Carville, Manchin, Mark Warner, Slotkin?

See, if you guys could stay independent. You might be able to watch someone elses point of view without the tribalism. Me for example, who went back and forth with you on why Trump would win but I think hes doing a TERRIBLE job. Meanwhile, I would be labeled alt-right on this forum. Independents swing elections and by far, the biggest thing the vote against, is this garbage.

You want to be progressive? Stick to healthcare and middle income households. Who gets to play a part based on how gay she is, is not a defensible position.


CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/14/2025, 11:07 AM
@MikeyL - I get that but if its going to be posted on this site, its there for commentary. My first statement is "why is this here?"

You can word smith your statement all you want. Its tribalism and its ripping the country apart.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/14/2025, 10:00 AM
"None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."

A) it's called acting. And b) Real Chrissy coming to defend Sweeney is pretty funny. If someone is 'the people' in this story, it doesn't get better than Chrissy herself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 10:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I get that if a gay actor plays a gay character that it can bring more authenticity to the part but that’s what makes acting so cool is that you can play different people so while it’s great to have people living their truth , it defeats the purpose of the job I feel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 10:05 AM
No need for her to defend Sweeney but cool she did nonetheless

The movie has a current mixed-positive critical reception on rt with 65% but the audiences who saw it seemed to have responded far more favorably to it so that’s cool & hopefully the intention of the film has come across to the people that needed it.

Anyway , the movie seems like it could be decent so might check it out when it’s available to watch at home!!.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/14/2025, 10:06 AM
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 11/14/2025, 10:34 AM
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/14/2025, 10:08 AM
Anyone know any good film news websites that report on actual movie news and not celebrity gossip, feuds, rage bait, the opinions of the reporters, etc?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/14/2025, 10:11 AM
@GComix85 - Nope.
LordCanterbury
LordCanterbury - 11/14/2025, 10:13 AM
@GComix85 - goddamn those are all sadly disappearing.

Most people have forgotten (or just never knew) but ScreenRant actually use to be a site that meant something with good News, Reviews & Interviews.

It got sold & now it’s a crappy content farm with early 20-somethings posting “articles” with names like “This is the greatest superhero movie ever; prove me wrong”. 🙄
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/14/2025, 10:40 AM
@LordCanterbury - Same with Slashfilm and Collider. Variety and Deadline are still alright, but there is a smidge of politics and gossip scattered in here and there.

It's sad, but it just comes down to the state of how any sort of media operates these days: Flood the internet with content that makes it easy for a large amount of people to be manipulated into reading, watching, or engaging in it, then profit from the ad revenue.

There’s very little neutral reporting going on anymore and the fact that so many writers don’t care they’re producing it says a lot about them.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/14/2025, 10:52 AM
@GComix85 - I started off on CBR's Comic Reel, but wandered over here when that fell off. It's been a rough decade.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/14/2025, 11:07 AM
@MarkCassidy - Not a drop of sarcasm detected.
LordCanterbury
LordCanterbury - 11/14/2025, 10:09 AM
Just a bunch of sour grapes - her career has been on the down slide ever since getting fired as Batwoman, with how she is behind the scenes coming to light.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/14/2025, 10:10 AM
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/14/2025, 10:15 AM
@WalletsClosed - probably a good amount of clicks due to this article. I feel like they're hustling us for our engagement.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/14/2025, 10:13 AM
Why even post this shit when you removed the article we all commented on yesterday????????? I looked for yesterday's article to not even find it on the main page, or even the "Next Page" or "More..." option.

To the CBM.com owner-operators, I LOVE your site. I've been coming here for more than a decade for sure. Removing the article makes it look like you're on some TMZ shit. Either leave the article up so you guys don't look like such sleaze-bags. Or, don't post anything more about Sweeney and her bullshit again. SHE'S NOT EVEN AN A-LIST ACTOR, NOR IS SHE EVEN A GOOD ACTOR.!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 10:15 AM
@JayLemleAgain3X - this site is partly a fan site for her now.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/14/2025, 10:51 AM
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 11/14/2025, 10:23 AM
The SydneySweeneyNews.com rebrand seems to be going well.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/14/2025, 10:24 AM
No one cares about Ruby Rose. What’s the last relevant thing she’s done?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/14/2025, 10:26 AM
Well look at that...Ruby Rose just looks like an asshole now. Lol
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/14/2025, 11:01 AM
@BlackStar25 - Now? She's been an asshole. She is irrelevant trash. *edited for typo...
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 11/14/2025, 10:27 AM
How is this Comic book news? Trying to cash in on culture wars?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/14/2025, 10:30 AM
She aint gonna let you hit Mark......give it a few more flops then try 😆
Mongrol
“Most of us were actually gay.”

Defining statement of CBM
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/14/2025, 10:48 AM
It's not 2016 anymore Ruby...
