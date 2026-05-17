James Bond 26: First Actor Who's Auditioned To Play The Next 007 Has Been Revealed

James Bond 26: First Actor Who's Auditioned To Play The Next 007 Has Been Revealed

With Amazon MGM Studios turning to Nina Gold (The Crown) to find the next James Bond, a new report reveals that this 26-year-old British stage actor has already auditioned to play the next 007.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: James Bond
Source: Variety (via ActioNewz.com)

James Bond 26 has finally begun its search for the next 007, after months of casting rumours that we now know had little merit.

Earlier this week, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the search for Daniel Craig's successor as Bond had officially begun, with the trades later reporting that Nina Gold (Game of Thrones, Star Wars) had been tapped as casting director. Denis Villeneuve is directing the movie from a script by Steven Knight, while David Heyman and Amy Pascal are the franchise's new producers. 

Today, Variety (via ActionNewz.com) brings word of at least one actor who has actually auditioned. 26-year-old Tom Francis, best known for his stage work alongside Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd's unconventional revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, is said to be "one of many performers jockeying for the part in a casting process that is ongoing."

Unsurprisingly, he's on the younger side, which lines up with reports that the studio wants an actor who can play Bond for at least the next decade. 

A recent Deadline report explained, "The actor chosen to play the next James Bond has got 'to ooze sex appeal,' as well as the obvious stuff, like well, actually being able to act, says 007 casting director Nina Gold."

"Plus, as this column noted way back, the successful applicant picked to take on Ian Fleming’s Commander Bond should be young enough to play him in three or four, or more pictures," columnist Baz Bamigboye added. 

Francis won an Olivier Award for his work in Sunset Boulevard and was nominated for a Tony Award. In terms of on-screen performances, he could be considered a newcomer, having only racked up small parts in Jay Kelly and the upcoming The Mosquito Bowl. He also appeared briefly in the final season of Netflix's You

Recent months have seen names like Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, and Louis Partridge thrown around, though it currently remains to be seen who will follow in Craig's footsteps following his memorable send-off in 2021's No Time to Die

Before getting too excited about the idea that Francis is playing Bond, it's worth bearing in mind that Amazon MGM Studios could ultimately audition dozens of actors—a mix of newcomers and big-name stars—for the coveted role.

Stay tuned for updates on the next 007 as we have them. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TK420
TK420 - 5/17/2026, 10:32 AM
Cautiously optimistic. Can't be worse than Craig's run, right?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/17/2026, 10:40 AM
@TK420 - Craig has two of my favorite Bond films with Casino Royale and Skyfall. I also quite liked No Time to Die.

You can do a lot worse than having a similar run to Craig.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/17/2026, 10:42 AM
@MrDandy - Yeah, it’s a foolish statement.

Casino is my personal favorite Bond.
Skyfall is great.
No Time wraps up his arc quite well. Love that one.

The real miss is SPECTRE. Not terrible but lower tier Bond.

Quantum doesn’t work as well as a solo movie but it’s beautifully shot and is a nice double-feature with Casino.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/17/2026, 10:39 AM
Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/17/2026, 10:41 AM
It’s been said this was leaked by his agency not because he’s an actual contender but it promotes his brand essentially.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/17/2026, 10:41 AM
Amazon taking over the franchise from Broccolis has me concerned but hiring Vellinuve was the first right step. Fantastic director and the perfect way to get me excited for this.
Luke8
Luke8 - 5/17/2026, 10:44 AM
Either an Old Man Brosnan film with a villain that won’t let the Cold War die or a Cavill origin story with a WWII prologue showing his early espionage days that ties into a 1962 period piece.

Either one would be extremely strong in Villenueve’s hands.

Realistically, an actual Bond villain controls the franchise now.

Ah well.

For King and Country anyway, I suppose.

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