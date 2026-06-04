Supergirl Box Office Tracking Points To Opening Weekend On Par With 2023's The Flash Movie

Supergirl Box Office Tracking Points To Opening Weekend On Par With 2023's The Flash Movie

With tickets for the movie now on sale, Supergirl box office tracking is available, and the second DC Studios movie is eyeing an opening in the same ballpark as 2023's The Flash.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Deadline

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, and three weeks before the movie swoops into theaters, the DC Studios movie has hit tracking with an estimated $55+ million opening weekend.

That's ahead of previous predictions, which placed it in the same range as The Marvels' disappointing $47 million start in 2023. That movie went on to gross $206.1 million worldwide and is considered a box office flop.

Supergirl's reported $175 million budget means it will need to gross around $315 million worldwide to break even. With Toy Story 5 opening the week before, that's going to be a big ask, especially as it will face still competition from Minions & Monsters, Moana, and The Odyssey in the weeks after it opens. In fact, there's a very good chance the DCU title won't ever reach #1. 

According to the trade, "Unaided awareness, the tracking category where pollsters [cite] awareness of a movie without being prompted, is pretty even among men and women under and over 25. Overall, unaided awareness is higher than Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu ($81.6M domestic opening), Thunderbolts* ($74.3M domestic opening) and Shazam! ($53.5M)."

Superman exceeded expectations last summer when it opened with $125 million before going on to gross $618.7M worldwide. However, many pundits believe it would have soared even higher had it not been for a head-scratching Digital release that cut off its momentum. 

A $55 million debut places Supergirl in the same ballpark as movies like The Flash, The Incredible Hulk, and X-Men: First Class, none of which proved to be major box office hits. In this post-COVID era, without strong support from fans and solid international numbers, there's a risk the Woman of Tomorrow's movie will flop.

Still, that $175 million budget could prove hugely beneficial to Supergirl, and all eyes will be on the second DCU movie to see if it can keep the brand's momentum going after Superman and before next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates on Supergirl's opening weekend prospects as we have them.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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calgarybean
calgarybean - 6/4/2026, 2:18 PM
huh Josh writes a negative post about a Gunn DCU film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 2:25 PM
@calgarybean - User Comment Image

Dudes been on the Gunn hate train since atleast Peacemaker S2 which while it was flawed due its finale , i still felt it was solid.
Omegatron
Omegatron - 6/4/2026, 2:33 PM
@calgarybean - it’s not a Gunn film first of all it’s a Gunn universe film but he’s not directing. Maybe you should check that before posting
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/4/2026, 2:43 PM
@calgarybean - he gave superman 2025 a good review.

Is he not supposed to report the facts?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 3:06 PM
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/4/2026, 3:15 PM
@calgarybean - with competition for supergirl he’s not wrong
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/4/2026, 2:19 PM
Amc and Edward’s websites crashed when supergirl tickets went online. Ultimately, we don’t what will happen at the end of the day. But that’s usually a good sign. If super girl is a good movie. It will make probably more than 55 million in the US. Maybe a bit more and do well, globally.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2026, 2:24 PM
This is a crowded summer movie season (the only reprieve we get is a week break between The Odyssey & BND which still has some smaller movies coming up) so Supergirl is definitely gonna have some tough competition for attention…

Granted even though it’s sandwiched between as Toy Story 5 and Minions , it could serve as a nice alternate for people who aren’t interested in watching those animated films until Evil Dead Burn and especially the Odyssey come out but we’ll see there.

Anyway regardless , i hope it does moderately well so we can continue to get more atleast but more importantly that the film is good since that is what will be remembered!!.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/4/2026, 3:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Sounds like excuses to me. If there was no competition supergirl still wouldn’t have much hype. Trailers sell you on wanting to see a film and I think most people are just not bothered about supergirl after watching the trailer. It’s really that simple. I for one will not be paying money to watch this but I’ll check it out eventually only for the sake of Mamoa playing Lobo which seems to be the only selling point. I like Supergirl as a character but the latest trailer kinda bored me tbh.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/4/2026, 2:25 PM
Is that good?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 2:36 PM
@slickrickdesigns - yes
User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 2:44 PM
@harryba11zack - Hack Snyder, Man of Steel During the Prime Years.

Domestic = $291,045,518

Foreign = $379,100,000

Worldwide = $670,145,518
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 2:50 PM
@OneMoreTime - hav u considered inflation?
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2026, 2:56 PM
@OneMoreTime - And Superman 2025 couldn’t even make THAT much 13 years later.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 3:08 PM
@soberchimera - The Dark Knight (2008) Didn't have to Worry about Inflation.

Domestic = $534,987,076

Foreign = $473,295,640

Worldwide = $1,008,477,382

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 3:10 PM
@OneMoreTime - ?...... Reeves is no Nolan
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 3:22 PM
@harryba11zack - So What Stopped Zack Snyder, Man of Steel (2013) = $670,145,518 doing Better? 6 Years later.

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/4/2026, 3:45 PM
@OneMoreTime -
LOL!!!
Talk about moving the goalposts.

I thought we were comparing like-for-like by comparing Superman 2025's disappointing performance to Man of Steel's vastly better performance 13 years earlier.

Who invited Batman to this party?

Also, why are you comparing it to the SECOND (Nolan) Batman movie and not the first one that -...BY YOUR OWN METRIC - underperformed?

Moving goalposts and then cherry-picking.

Laughable.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 3:50 PM
@OneMoreTime - "2013" + "6 years later" = 2019....... covid19
User Comment Image
Omegatron
Omegatron - 6/4/2026, 2:31 PM
Honestly from what I saw at the end of Superman 2025 I wasn’t feeling the iteration they presented for the Supergirl character. I’m not even sure about the actress, she’s not the one I would choose to play supergirl. There’s a combination of things here that isn’t bringing interest for fans.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2026, 2:35 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2026, 2:36 PM
.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/4/2026, 2:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg - 🤣 never gets old
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 2:40 PM
Like I said Before NO Solo-Superman movie has Ever got even Close 1 Billion at the Box Office.

600 to 700 million seems to be the Norm for Superman.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/4/2026, 2:55 PM
@OneMoreTime -

If they made an epic Superman movie, it would easily hit a billion.

Man of Steel was pretty good with big flaws. Gunn Superman was mediocre with giant flaws. We won't know what a great Superman movie will do until someone makes one.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/4/2026, 3:01 PM
@DocSpock - I’d argue that the original and it’s sequel did that
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2026, 3:04 PM
@OneMoreTime - Adjusted for inflation, Superman 1978 would have grossed over a billion as early as 2010. Don’t mess with the GOAT.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 3:10 PM
@soberchimera - adjusting for inflation is stupid because time equals inflation you [frick]ing goof. Adjusting for inflation: Noah's Ark would've cost 90 bazillion dollars
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 3:14 PM
@OneMoreTime - Man of Tomorrow comes out three weeks after the Spiderverse conclusion. There's nothing else in the way this time. No Marvel movie to handicap the run. Man Of Steel numbers will be a cakewalk. I'm saying Batman and Superman get their first billion dollar movies in the same year! They must!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2026, 3:15 PM
@bobevanz - What’s really stupid is not knowing the purchasing power your money has today compared to what it was in the past.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/4/2026, 3:32 PM
@bobevanz - this lol
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/4/2026, 3:36 PM
@soberchimera - Adjusted for inflation, the 1978 Superman movie grossed approximately $1.4 billion globally.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 3:37 PM
@bobevanz - I'm Rooting for Man of Tomorrow Hit 1 Billion at the Box Office.


User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/4/2026, 3:47 PM
@bobevanz -
Stupid comparison considering the fact that "Noah's Ark" never actually existed.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/4/2026, 3:48 PM
@bobevanz -
You won't be comparing Man of Tomorrow's performance to Man of Steel

The more apt comparison will be to Man of Steel's follow-up in Batman V Superman - which made just under $1 Billion.

Good luck with that.

(Spoiler Alert : No. It's not going to hit the mark)
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/4/2026, 2:42 PM
At least half of what Flash made was thanks to Keaton being in the movie, something this movie doesn't have.
DarthKratos
DarthKratos - 6/4/2026, 2:52 PM
Under 300million worldwide.

Gunn universe is made to burn all Warner's money
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/4/2026, 3:01 PM
@DarthKratos - Maybe it’s a money laundering racket by WB
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 6/4/2026, 2:55 PM
Oh LORDY, (f this news holds the Female and Male Feminists will be out in force with the Men don't support female centered action flicks. As the GREAT poet George Costanza would say yada Yada Misogynistic Men Yada Yada
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 3:09 PM
Haha. Lmao even.
1 2

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