Supergirl Box Office Tracking Points To Opening Weekend On Par With 2023's The Flash Movie

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale yesterday, and three weeks before the movie swoops into theaters, the DC Studios movie has hit tracking with an estimated $55+ million opening weekend.

That's ahead of previous predictions, which placed it in the same range as The Marvels' disappointing $47 million start in 2023. That movie went on to gross $206.1 million worldwide and is considered a box office flop.

Supergirl's reported $175 million budget means it will need to gross around $315 million worldwide to break even. With Toy Story 5 opening the week before, that's going to be a big ask, especially as it will face still competition from Minions & Monsters, Moana, and The Odyssey in the weeks after it opens. In fact, there's a very good chance the DCU title won't ever reach #1.

According to the trade, "Unaided awareness, the tracking category where pollsters [cite] awareness of a movie without being prompted, is pretty even among men and women under and over 25. Overall, unaided awareness is higher than Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu ($81.6M domestic opening), Thunderbolts* ($74.3M domestic opening) and Shazam! ($53.5M)."

Superman exceeded expectations last summer when it opened with $125 million before going on to gross $618.7M worldwide. However, many pundits believe it would have soared even higher had it not been for a head-scratching Digital release that cut off its momentum.

A $55 million debut places Supergirl in the same ballpark as movies like The Flash, The Incredible Hulk, and X-Men: First Class, none of which proved to be major box office hits. In this post-COVID era, without strong support from fans and solid international numbers, there's a risk the Woman of Tomorrow's movie will flop.

Still, that $175 million budget could prove hugely beneficial to Supergirl, and all eyes will be on the second DCU movie to see if it can keep the brand's momentum going after Superman and before next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates on Supergirl's opening weekend prospects as we have them.

Next stop: space. 💫 Get your tickets now for #Supergirl - only in theaters June 26. https://t.co/i8YOU5FdhH pic.twitter.com/opebN07vnq — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 4, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.