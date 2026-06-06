Masters Of The Universe: The Actor Who Plays [Spoiler] In The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed

She-Ra makes her long-awaited live-action debut in Masters of the Universe's second post-credits scene (there are three in total), and, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the actress and model responsible for bringing Adora to life has now been revealed.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lauren Saliu shared a huge gallery of photos from her time on the reboot's set. While the stinger only shows She-Ra from behind—she briefly turns her head to the side at one point—these behind-the-scenes shots confirm that Saliu was decked out in a fully cartoon-accurate costume.

Unfortunately, the studio has since pulled the photos, though they can still be found floating around on social media.

Masters of the Universe filmmaker Travis Knight has confirmed he has an actress in mind for a potential sequel, and while he could be talking about Saliu, the role will likely be recast if a follow-up happens. Still, Saliu undoubtedly looks the part and, in full costume, could quite easily take on the role of She-Ra if asked.

The actress has a handful of credits, including acclaimed shorts like The Last Straw, The Choice, and Joggers. As noted, she's also a model who has written a book about the industry.

"Secret is out," the actress wrote in the post's caption. "I’m excited to finally share that I appear as She-Ra in the post-credit scene in [Masters of the Universe. So grateful and had so much fun embodying She-Ra the Princess of Power."

Sharing some insights into the process of bringing She-Ra to life, Saliu added, "It was back and forth fittings and 3D scans getting the outfit made to my exact measurements. The craftsmanship and detail is incredible."

The Princess of Power was created by Larry DiTillio, J. Michael Straczynski, and Diane Keener. She first appeared in the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power, which revealed her to be the long-lost twin sister of He-Man.

Would you like to see Saliu reprise the role of She-Ra in a Masters of the Universe sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters.