Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Include More Superman vs. Lex Luthor Action As Adria Arjona Reveals Ripped Physique

Man of Tomorrow has continued filming in Atlanta, Georgia, over the last couple of nights, and we now have an explanation for a sequence that was being rehearsed earlier this week.

It appears Lex Luthor, in his Warsuit, is attacked by a crowd of Metropolis citizens shortly before Superman arrives on the scene (either that, or the hero is watching on). However, Lex uses a blast of green energy to send them flying, and that seemingly kicks off the fight between him and the city's Kryptonian protector.

We don't have much from last night's shoot, but a closer look at Nicholas Hoult in the Lex's practical Warsuit has been shared on social media.

This nighttime clash looks set to be a big part of Man of Tomorrow. Another recent video seemed to indicate that Brainiac has given Metropolis 12 hours to hand over Luthor before he destroys the city. That would explain this attack, and is likely why Superman gives his foe a beatdown.

New 'Man of Tomorrow' set video shows warsuit Lex blasting the surrounding crowd as Superman arrives



(@Tristen_Smith12) pic.twitter.com/11mfMd4Bky — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 5, 2026 Nicholas Hoult as Warsuit Lex Luthor on the set of ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’!



(via Aistė Kairytė on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/HMwO8ufEIh — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 6, 2026

In related news, a new look at Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona has been revealed, and the actress looks to be in the best shape of her career for her upcoming DCU debut.

We still don't know whether the Andor alum is playing Wonder Woman or Maxima, but the former still feels like the better fit. It's the role most fans want to see Arjona in, anyway, and with a Wonder Woman movie reportedly being fast-tracked, introducing Diana Prince in Man of Tomorrow makes sense.

The DCU still doesn't have a Batman, but adding Wonder Woman to the mix makes sense after the more obscure properties prioritised by James Gunn—Sgt. Rock, The Authority, and Swamp Thing, for example—have failed to materialise.

As for what the eventual Wonder Woman movie will look like, Tom King's current run might be the best place to look for clues if what we're hearing is correct.

Adria Arjona’s transformation for ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’ is INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/P9jZOy3Oy3 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 5, 2026

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.