Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Reveal First Look At Lex Luthor's 100% Practical Warsuit In Action

Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Reveal First Look At Lex Luthor's 100% Practical Warsuit In Action

New Man of Tomorrow set videos reveal Nicholas Hoult walking around the set in Lex Luthor's Warsuit ahead of a violent confrontation between the villain and David Corenswet's Superman.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Following some blurry shots taken from afar, we now have our best look yet at Nicholas Hoult on the set of Man of Tomorrow. Wearing a fully practical Warsuit, the Lex Luthor actor was spotted walking around in the armour.

Given the suit's bulkiness, it's legitimately shocking to see the British actor fully able to move around in the thing. It must be made of incredibly light material, and a stuntman later donned it for a stunt with Lex being thrown through a brick wall by Superman.

From there, the Man of Steel stands above the villain and proceeds to lay a beatdown on him. Filmmaker James Gunn could even be seen at one point showing David Corenswet the best way to deliver those punches to his foe.

Early concept art for Man of Tomorrow teased a clash between these two, and Superman is bound to be unhappy seeing that Lex is no longer behind bars and now in the employ of A.R.G.U.S.

Responding to fans on Threads—either during or after last night's shoot wrapped—Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn confirmed that Superman's suit in the sequel is "not the exact same" as the one seen last summer.

Something Gunn still hasn't commented on are the chances of Wonder Woman appearing in the movie. While we'd recommend taking this with a pinch of salt, one of the fans who took the videos below has written on X, "I overheard one of the security guards telling someone that they are blocking all of it off cause someone else is here and he thinks it’s Wonder Woman."

There's been some chatter about a truck being used to block onlookers from taking any additional photographs, so Diana Prince or Maxima may intervene in Superman's attack on Lex.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/3/2026, 6:48 AM
Practical live action buzz lightyear is possible
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/3/2026, 6:56 AM
@MisterBones - see you in 2034.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/3/2026, 7:17 AM
@MisterBones - 😄 literally the first thing I thought too
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/3/2026, 6:58 AM
Yep that’s defo Buzz Lightyear….
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/3/2026, 7:16 AM
That's really amazing though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2026, 7:17 AM
Damn , he can move around pretty smoothly in that which is good…

I was thinking about this but considering the events of Superman , I wouldn’t be surprised if the government wants their own heroes so since Flagg Sr (in his mind atleast) is already working with Luthor then I could see Lex manipulating his way into a deal where he works off his sentence by being ARGUS’s own “superhero” essentially while no doubt having his own ulterior motive.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If that’s the case then I could see this being Superman perhaps regularly saving people from something near the beginning of the film when Lex just shows up which makes Clark think he’s responsible hence they start fighting until it’s cleared up later on but the latter still doesn’t really trust the former even though he would like to give him a chance for redemption.

Anyway , very excited to see next year the exact context behind this scene!!.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/3/2026, 7:25 AM
And Woody is waiting ...

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/3/2026, 7:25 AM
Gunn shooting actions scenes in the open while Doomsday in a soundstage with actors acting by themselves and will just be pasted later on 😭😭😭
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2026, 7:28 AM
@vectorsigma - Yet the shitty MCU desperation cash grab of the ages will bury MoT at the box office.

I hope they both lose money.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/3/2026, 7:33 AM
@vectorsigma - It's almost as if Marvel/Disney has become a frenetic production line which prioritizes speed (and its toy line) over cinematic content ...
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/3/2026, 7:35 AM
@Batmangina - Both will lose money

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