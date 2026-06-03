Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Reveal First Look At Lex Luthor's 100% Practical Warsuit In Action

Following some blurry shots taken from afar, we now have our best look yet at Nicholas Hoult on the set of Man of Tomorrow. Wearing a fully practical Warsuit, the Lex Luthor actor was spotted walking around in the armour.

Given the suit's bulkiness, it's legitimately shocking to see the British actor fully able to move around in the thing. It must be made of incredibly light material, and a stuntman later donned it for a stunt with Lex being thrown through a brick wall by Superman.

From there, the Man of Steel stands above the villain and proceeds to lay a beatdown on him. Filmmaker James Gunn could even be seen at one point showing David Corenswet the best way to deliver those punches to his foe.

Early concept art for Man of Tomorrow teased a clash between these two, and Superman is bound to be unhappy seeing that Lex is no longer behind bars and now in the employ of A.R.G.U.S.

Responding to fans on Threads—either during or after last night's shoot wrapped—Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn confirmed that Superman's suit in the sequel is "not the exact same" as the one seen last summer.

Something Gunn still hasn't commented on are the chances of Wonder Woman appearing in the movie. While we'd recommend taking this with a pinch of salt, one of the fans who took the videos below has written on X, "I overheard one of the security guards telling someone that they are blocking all of it off cause someone else is here and he thinks it’s Wonder Woman."

There's been some chatter about a truck being used to block onlookers from taking any additional photographs, so Diana Prince or Maxima may intervene in Superman's attack on Lex.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.