Man Of Tomorrow: Fan-Favorite DCEU Superhero Reportedly Spotted On Superman Sequel's Set - Spoilers

Man Of Tomorrow: Fan-Favorite DCEU Superhero Reportedly Spotted On Superman Sequel's Set - Spoilers

As production continues on DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow, a fan-favourite superhero last seen in the DCEU has reportedly been spotted on the movie's set, potentially adding to the Justice Gang's ranks.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

While we don't currently have the photos to confirm it, both Nexus Point News and multiple accounts on X are reporting that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his DCEU role as Blue Beetle in Man of Tomorrow (the rumour first circulated with claims the actor has been spotted on set).

The Blue Beetle movie was released in 2023, but it came at a time when moviegoers had largely given up on the DCEU. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all underperformed at the box office, and Blue Beetle was considered a flop after making only $130.8 million worldwide.

However, it received positive reviews from fans and critics, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn later hinted that he considers Blue Beetle part of the new DCU. While it's been a long time since we received any updates, an animated series featuring the character reportedly remains in the works.

Jaime Reyes' presence in Man of Tomorrow makes sense because of the hero's affiliation with the Justice League International. That team is clearly the basis for the DCU's Justice Gang, and Blue Beetle joining the team's ranks would be a great way to put him back in the spotlight.

A clever, compassionate teenager from El Paso, Texas, Jaime becomes the superhero Blue Beetle when an ancient alien scarab bonds with his spine. In the comics, the artefact grants him a powerful biomechanical suit that generates energy blasts, flight, armour, and adaptive weapons, turning the reluctant hero into a vital member of the Teen Titans and Justice League.

The 2023 film reimagined the hero as a recent college graduate facing family struggles and financial hardship. When the scarab chooses him, he must master his new powers while protecting his loved ones from ruthless corporate villains like Victoria Kord. 

After teasing that Blue Beetle fits "very nicely" into the DCU, Gunn previously said, "Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he’s a part of the DCEU, but he wasn’t really. He was a part of this in-between universe of DC when there was nobody really making sure everything was connected, and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash."

"We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted. We had that brash ending, which I loved. It was one of my favourite things in the whole season, but it just didn’t fit in with the DCU," he continued. "And Peacemaker almost – there’s hardly anything you need to change for him to slide very easily into the DCU. Same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, but maybe we have to retcon a couple of things."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2026, 3:12 PM
I guess Gunn couldn't get approval to use Batman in the movie.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/14/2026, 3:30 PM
@TheJok3r - what, and Blue Beetle was the obvious replacement?
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/14/2026, 3:45 PM
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2026, 3:57 PM
@IronDean2099 - That's probably the only character WB allowed him to use alongside Maxima after his request to use WW was likely declined as well.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/14/2026, 3:13 PM
Mixed feelings about this because on one hand, I liked the film and am glad to see that Jaime continue to grow and develop.
On the other, I am worried about this film getting overstuffed - then again, Gunn does handle ensemble casts well, so who knows.
PS118
PS118 - 7/14/2026, 3:50 PM
@asherman93 -

Yeah the large ensemble seems scary at first glance but also, looking back at how many characters were in Superman 2025, I think we will be okay. Superman had SO MANY CHARACTERS but the movie never felt like Superman was sidelined as the main character to me.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/14/2026, 3:14 PM
Gunn knows this is his last film so he's shoving in whatever characters he wants as opposed to what is logical. He's a fan of Blue Beetle, so now Blue Beetle is in this movie.
PS118
PS118 - 7/14/2026, 3:49 PM
@Scarilian -

I forgot you were in the writers room with Gunn! Great insight!!
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/14/2026, 3:50 PM
@Scarilian - Gunn needs to put Flash in MoT because The Flash is "the greatest superhero movie ever"(c)

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grif
grif - 7/14/2026, 3:22 PM
surprised wb has not copied deadpool and made a superman movie with all the supermen in it.

Vigor
Vigor - 7/14/2026, 3:23 PM
Thought it was sentry based on header image. Lol
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/14/2026, 3:29 PM
That would actually increase my excitement a fair bit. Love that character. Movie was fine but came out at the wrong time.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/14/2026, 3:30 PM
“Fan Favorite” lol, his movie completely bombed
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/14/2026, 3:37 PM
Blue Beetle was a fun movie, hope he's back sooner than later.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/14/2026, 3:38 PM
I’m cool with this. I liked Blue Beetle and I’m sure he’ll probably be utilized like the Justice gang was in the first Superman movie. Like Superman’s peer that is just another hero in this world, which makes sense and I personally think it adds to the world building aspect. Gunn does a great job of this IMO.
Loverboy83
Loverboy83 - 7/14/2026, 3:40 PM
Nice bite, Josh. Nobody cares about Blue Beetle with its 130 million box office and 5.9/10 rating on IMDb. Besides, Gunn called BB the first hero of the DCU, so his connection to the DCEU is questionable and, in general, his quality corresponds to Gunnverse level: cliched and cheap.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/14/2026, 3:40 PM
I can't wait for the inevitable "Not Ted Kord, not Blue Beetle" comments.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 3:52 PM
@Patient2670 - Dan Garett gets no love whatsoever lol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_Beetle_(Dan_Garrett)
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/14/2026, 4:03 PM
@Patient2670 - Not Dan Garrett, not Blue Beetle! ...or is he the Silver Scarab now?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/14/2026, 3:41 PM
Cool! Hope he have a role with Brainiac lurking around
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/14/2026, 3:42 PM
Gunn is [frick]ed. He played a stupid game cutting Henry Cavill loose and giving the rebooted Super-verse such a dorky look and vibe. General audiences are losing their interest after the disastrous Supergirl, which will struggle to end its box office run at $150MM.
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DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 7/14/2026, 3:45 PM
I just find it really odd that this Superman will have met Jaime Reyes, Mister Terrific and the Kendra Saunders version of Hawgirl before meeting Batman or Wonder Woman. Hell, he knows Guy but hasn't met Hal afawk.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/14/2026, 3:49 PM
I’d prefer Batman, but I won’t complain too much to see Jamie popping up for a cameo
PS118
PS118 - 7/14/2026, 3:52 PM
Everyone wants Batman and Wonder Woman in this movie but then complains there are too many characters. Make it make sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 3:59 PM
I haven’t seen Blue Beetle in its entirety but Xolo’s good from what I have watched…

I wouldn’t be surprised if we have the Justice Gang with more members in this , one of which could be Jaime which would be cool imo.

User Comment Image

The film does seem a bit overstuffed which is not what I wanted after Superman (it was solid but had perhaps a bit too much in it) but Gunn can handle large ensembles well while still keeping the focus on the core characters so fingers crossed!!.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/14/2026, 4:10 PM
Blue Beetle was fun and surprisingly much better than I feared.

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