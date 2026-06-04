Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Feature Superman vs. Lex Luthor And A Warning From...Brainiac?

A new Man of Tomorrow set video has been revealed, featuring what appears to be an ominous warning to Metropolis from the villainous Brainiac.

Last night, a stand-in could be heard saying, "Attention, citizens of Metropolis: I am your overlord. If you do not hand over Lex Luthor, I will blow up the city," adding that they have 12 hours to reply.

This could be fake dialogue or a legitimate line reading revealing that Brainiac wants to get his hands on Luthor for some reason. Could it have something to do wth the villain exploiting Peacemaker's alien Quantum Unfolding Chamber to give Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. access to Salvation?

Either way, it seems Superman is attempting to apprehend Luthor as an additional set video shows the Man of Steel laying a beatdown on the Warsuit-wearing business mogul.

It's worth noting that reports from the set have claimed the crowd watching on call for Superman to kill the villain, so he's clearly Public Enemy #1 at this point in the film. Given that Lex is just a normal man, it now makes sense that he has a glass dome protecting his head from the Kryptonian's blows.

There have been some unflattering comparisons to Buzz Lightyear, but filmmaker James Gunn has successfully managed to bring a comic-accurate, 100% practical take on Luthor's Warsuit to the big screen here.,

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.