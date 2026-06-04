Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Feature Superman vs. Lex Luthor And A Warning From...Brainiac?

Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Feature Superman vs. Lex Luthor And A Warning From...Brainiac?

New footage from the set of Man of Tomorrow reveals more about Brainiac's role in the movie and his apparent connection to Lex Luthor (who we see taking a beating from Superman).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

A new Man of Tomorrow set video has been revealed, featuring what appears to be an ominous warning to Metropolis from the villainous Brainiac.

Last night, a stand-in could be heard saying, "Attention, citizens of Metropolis: I am your overlord. If you do not hand over Lex Luthor, I will blow up the city," adding that they have 12 hours to reply.

This could be fake dialogue or a legitimate line reading revealing that Brainiac wants to get his hands on Luthor for some reason. Could it have something to do wth the villain exploiting Peacemaker's alien Quantum Unfolding Chamber to give Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. access to Salvation? 

Either way, it seems Superman is attempting to apprehend Luthor as an additional set video shows the Man of Steel laying a beatdown on the Warsuit-wearing business mogul.

It's worth noting that reports from the set have claimed the crowd watching on call for Superman to kill the villain, so he's clearly Public Enemy #1 at this point in the film. Given that Lex is just a normal man, it now makes sense that he has a glass dome protecting his head from the Kryptonian's blows. 

There have been some unflattering comparisons to Buzz Lightyear, but filmmaker James Gunn has successfully managed to bring a comic-accurate, 100% practical take on Luthor's Warsuit to the big screen here.,

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/4/2026, 10:52 AM
Can we have Corenswet wearing THAT awesome suit in the artwork rather than the big diaper? Glad we get a battle between Supes and battle suit Lex at least (Supes should win, but Gunn seems to hate him, so who knows).
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 10:54 AM
@Bucky74 - can everyone stop about the trunks seriously it's classic superman, why is everyone so weird talking about a diaper, it's creepy guys stop talking about your weird fetish here
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/4/2026, 11:01 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - the trunks should be a must!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/4/2026, 11:03 AM
@Bucky74 - User Comment Image
Even just getting rid of the lines and collar does wonders.
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/4/2026, 11:04 AM
@Bucky74 - Gunn seems to want lex to be the hero cause he 'resonates' with .... Why can't we just put someone in charge who actually CARES about Superman
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 11:04 AM
@Bucky74 - you're a Snyder shill. Everything you say is invalidated
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/4/2026, 11:05 AM
@InfinitePunches - give him the classic S and I'd be happy
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 11:05 AM
@clarksupermankent - the last person who did, aside from Gunn, was Richard Donner.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 11:06 AM
@clarksupermankent - exactly look at captain America his costume looks very dated but it's a must , I didn't like the new falcon suit, keep with the originals, update them sure but you gotta have the trunks for superman
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/4/2026, 11:10 AM
@Bucky74 -

User Comment Image
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 10:53 AM
This is going to be epic finally it's happening, you can feel the electricity in the air
Gambito
Gambito - 6/4/2026, 10:55 AM
First time in history we’ll finally watch Superman and Luthor throw punches on the big screen!! So freaking hyped for this film!!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/4/2026, 11:03 AM
It's obvious a production assistant saying the lines. Next someone's gonna say Brainiac sounds lame af.



This movie is going to be awesome
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/4/2026, 11:11 AM
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