Marvel's Wolverine Reveals Deluxe Edition Bonuses After Explosive Gameplay Showcase

Marvel's Wolverine Reveals Deluxe Edition Bonuses After Explosive Gameplay Showcase

Pre-orders for Marvel's Wolverine are now live on PlayStation 5 with the Digital Deluxe Edition packing five exclusive suits and more. Check out the pre-order and digital deluxe bonuses below!

News
By MattThomas - Jun 06, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Sony's State of Play this week gave us an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine. Bloody, brutal, and action-packed, Marvel's Wolverine takes that same cinematic approach as Marvel's Spider-Man, another superhero franchise from Insomniac Games, but with much more grit and violence.

Watching the nearly 10 minute gameplay trailer unfold, it's hard not to get hyped for Marvel's Wolverine, which is set to release later this year. Knowing the excitement it would drum up, PlayStation officially opened pre-orders for the game, while also revealing the contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition of Marvel's Wolverine, which is available exclusively for PlayStation 5, will cost $69.99. Pre-ordering will include the following bonuses:

  • Early Access Suit: Classic Brown
  • Early Access Claws: Reflective Claws
  • 1 Additional Technique Point
  • 4 PS Avatars

There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99, available only through the PlayStation Store. This will include all of the pre-order bonuses plus exclusive suits, claws, and more technique points. The full list of bonuses is as follows:

  • Marvel’s Wolverine Digital Game
  • All Pre-Order Bonuses
  • 5 Exclusive Suits
    • Incredible
    • Savage
    • Age of Apocalypse
    • Night Hunt
    • New Leather
  • 5 Exclusive Claws
    • Smooth-Edged Claws
    • Hollow Blade Claws
    • Thick Claws
    • Serrated Spine Claws
    • Tapered Claws
  • 3 Additional Technique Points

The latest trailer for Marvel's Wolverine wasn't just about the combat itself. There were also a few big surprises, including character reveals and story hints. 

One of the trailer's biggest surprises was the appearance of Jean Gray. Insomniac had been relatively quiet about how connected the game would be to the broader X-Men mythos, but now we have confirmation that Logan's story may be tied to mutant affairs on a much larger scale than previously expected. On that note, we also got confirmation that Sabretooth, one of Wolverine's most iconic rivals, will have a role in the game.

For those who missed the event, the full extended gameplay trailer can be found below:

Logan thought he was finished being Wolverine, but the past wasn’t finished with him yet.

Three years after walking out on his team, Wolverine rejoins the mutant task force, Team X, in their darkest hour.

Driven by his fanatical belief in human superiority, Bolivar Trask is kidnapping mutants. Only Wolverine has what it takes to save them.

In his fight for the future, Wolverine must team up with fellow mutants across the globe through locations like Canada, Japan, and the Marvel island nation of Madripoor.

With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero; however, they’ll have to settle for Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026. Unfortunately, Sony has reversed its stance on releasing its PS5 exclusives on PC, so for now Sony's console will be the only way to play it.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/6/2026, 11:09 AM
Aside from adamantium and bone claws, why would he have any other types lol dumb cash grab
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/6/2026, 11:11 AM
@abd00bie - because it is a video game, as you play along, you unlock things and upgrade and have the chance to equip yourself to how you like. You don't have to change them. To my knowledge, most games do this, no matter the cost. 🤷🏽...did that help?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2026, 11:15 AM
@abd00bie - ..... I'm speechless.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/6/2026, 11:09 AM
Let's go!! Already pre ordered baby!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2026, 11:14 AM
No collectors edition? No Wolverine PS5? I still have my PS4 Pro Spider-Man and PS5 Black suit spidey.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/6/2026, 12:05 PM
Once I read that the game is on rails and has almost nothing to do with the marvel comics stories I love, I lost interest

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