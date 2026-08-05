The Newest Addition To The Marvel Rivals Roster Is The Hood

Marvel Rivals is adding The Hood to its roster in the upcoming Season 9.5 update. Parker Robbins will arrive on August 7 as a Vanguard, bringing a mix of street-level gunplay and demonic magic to the tank role.

NetEase has confirmed the character’s release alongside the start of Season 9.5, titled The Mystery of Thebes. The Hood’s kit centers on aggressive frontal pressure and support for his team through dark energy. He dual-wields pistols for sustained cover fire while using his mystical cloak to channel the chaotic energy of Oblivion. That energy can form protective shields for allies and create dark magic orbs that warp into barriers, weakening incoming enemy fire. Check him out in the trailer below:

His ultimate ability, Full Demon State, is the most dramatic part of the kit. The Hood fully surrenders to the darkness and transforms into a Gun Demon. In this form he fires high-impact piercing rounds that punch through both shields and enemies, while an aura of dark energy grants bonus health to nearby teammates. The transformation gives him a clear window of high impact that combines damage output with team sustain.

In practical terms, the character draws comparisons to Overwatch’s Reaper for his close-to-mid-range gunfighting style, with the added dimension of the demonic transformation and support tools. As a Vanguard he is expected to occupy space, absorb pressure, and create openings rather than function as a pure damage dealer.

The Hood will have team-up abilities with Cloak & Dagger, Jubilee, and Magik. These synergies give him specific combinatorial potential within existing roster compositions and may influence how teams build around the new Vanguard in the early weeks of the season.

Damian Priest, the WWE performer also known as Luis Berrios, provides the voice for The Hood in Marvel Rivals. The casting continues the game’s practice of bringing in recognizable talent for its expanding cast of heroes and villains.

Parker Robbins has a longer history in Marvel comics than some of the more recent Rivals additions. Created by writer Brian K. Vaughan in 2002, the character began as a petty criminal who acquired magical objects that granted him power. His red cloak and demonic associations quickly became defining traits. Over time he moved from street-level crime conflicts with figures like the Kingpin into larger, more cosmic threats, including a notable run in Brian Michael Bendis’s Avengers. In the MCU he appeared in the Disney+ series Ironheart, portrayed by Anthony Ramos.

Marvel Rivals has been teasing the character for some time. He received backstory in Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #43 earlier this year, which showed how a confrontation involving the Kingpin pushed the once more altruistic Parker toward darker choices. His distinctive cloak appeared as an environmental detail on the Lower Manhattan map, and he later showed up on a Season 8 gallery card before featuring in the Season 9 announcement trailer. The official confirmation and kit details now lock in his arrival for the mid-season update.

Season 9.5: The Mystery of Thebes begins on August 7 with The Hood as its headline addition. Mid-season updates in Marvel Rivals typically introduce one new character along with balance changes, map adjustments, and other systems updates. The Hood’s combination of gun combat, barrier support, and a transformative ultimate gives the Vanguard roster a distinct new option that leans into both the character’s criminal roots and his supernatural side.

For players, the appeal lies in the dual nature of the kit. The standard mode emphasizes pistol pressure and protective tools, while the ultimate offers a high-stakes transformation that can swing fights through piercing damage and team-wide bonus health. How effectively that ultimate is managed, and how well the team-up bonuses with Cloak & Dagger, Jubilee, and Magik perform in practice, will shape his place in the meta once the season patch goes live.

The visual design of the Gun Demon form has already drawn comparisons to the Gun Devil from Chainsaw Man. Both feature a hulking, weapon-covered demonic body that turns the character into a living arsenal, with firearms integrated directly into their silhouette. While the inspirations and tones of the two characters differ, the shared imagery of a devilish figure defined by guns makes the resemblance hard to ignore when The Hood activates his ultimate.

The Hood’s addition also continues Marvel Rivals’ pattern of pulling in characters who sit outside the most frequently adapted heroes. As a figure with strong comic roots and recent live-action exposure but limited prior presence in multiplayer games, he brings a different flavor to the Vanguard role. The demonic visual of the ultimate form, in particular, stands out from the more straightforward tank designs already in the game.

With the final trailer and kit description now public, players have a clear picture of what The Hood will bring when Season 9.5 launches. The August 7 release date gives the community a short window to prepare team compositions and practice range testing once the character becomes available. For a roster that continues to expand across heroes, anti-heroes, and villains, The Hood adds another layer of magical gunplay and transformative power to Marvel Rivals’ ongoing seasons.

What are your thoughts on The Hood? Is this a Vanguard that you would like to play? Let us know what characters in Rivals are your favorite in the comments!