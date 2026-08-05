The Russo Brothers Celebrate Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaking Avengers: Endgame's Opening Weekend Record

The Russo Brothers Celebrate Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaking Avengers: Endgame's Opening Weekend Record

Avengers: Doomsday directors the Russo Brothers have celebrated Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking opening weekend with an amazing piece of artwork featuring the web-slinger.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 05:08 AM EST

This past weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend record by earning a spectacular $360 million. The 2019 movie grossed $357.1 million, so it was a small, albeit significant victory for the web-slinger.

Now, Joe and Anthony Russo have taken to Instagram to congratulate the movie on its success. In a piece of artwork illustrated by @bosslogic, we see a triumphant Spider-Man wearing the American flag and wielding the Infinity Stones like a, well, boss. 

Interestingly, he's holding a chess piece. Could it be a reference to Tom Holland's Peter Parker potentially appearing in Avengers: Doomsday? That may sound like a Mister Fantastic-worthy stretch, but leaked photos from the December movie previously showed Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom sitting before a chessboard.

"Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history," the Russo Brothers wrote on Instagram. "The gauntlet has been passed..."

Heading into its second weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to have the second-biggest weekend in North American box office history. The MCU movie is also expected to top $2 billion by the end of its run. How close it can get to the likes of Avatar ($2.9 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) is hard to say.

However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will beat the $1.9 billion made by Spider-Man: No Way Home at the tail end of the pandemic in 2021.

In our review, we concluded by saying, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want. Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Check out this new post from the Russo Brothers below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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