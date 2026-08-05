Hulk War Looms As Marvel Comics Reveals Epic First Look At Infernal Hulk vs. One-Shots

Hulk War Looms As Marvel Comics Reveals Epic First Look At Infernal Hulk vs. One-Shots

We're on the road to Hulk War, and Marvel Comics has now unleashed a first look at four upcoming Infernal Hulk vs. one-shots that pit the rampaging Jade Giant against several iconic heroes.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

New details have been revealed about Superman: The Warworld Saga scribe Phillip Kennedy Johnson's plans for 2027's Hulk War. The event spins out of his and Nic Klein's acclaimed run of Infernal Hulk, where an ancient evil known as the Eldest has seized control of the strongest there is.

Before Hulk War erupts next year, the saga will escalate across a series of four Infernal Hulk vs. one-shots, featuring the Infernal Hulk tearing through Marvel's greatest heroes on his path to conquer the Marvel Universe.

Written by Johnson and featuring a lineup of superstar artists, these penultimate chapters of the "Infernal Saga" begin in September with Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine #1 and continue through December in Infernal Hulk vs. Fantastic Four #1, Infernal Hulk vs. Spider-Man #1, and Infernal Hulk vs. Avengers #1.

Each one-shot delivers a devastating defeat that brings Infernal Hulk one smash closer to remaking the Marvel Universe in his twisted image. Along the way, it's said that readers will witness the rise of the Infernal Avengers, Infernal Hulk's terrifying team of corrupted heroes, first glimpsed in Comics Giveaway Day's Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026.

"March to Hulk War kicks off the final act of our story that Nic Klein and I started with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023," Johnson said. "It's a series of one-shot battles between Infernal Hulk and Earth’s mightiest heroes, as Hulk gathers his terrifying Infernal Avengers for Hulk War."

"The one-shots feature one of the most epic rivalries in comics, Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine, and an ending that I'm expecting to shock some people. The most fun aspect of this series was rereading old Marvel battles, reminding myself what’s been done and how hard we’ve been willing to go in the past."

"Be advised: there were discussions about how violent we could go with these one-shots," the writer continued. "I want to keep ramping up the horror vibe of the Hulk series, and for our readers to see things in these one-shots they’ve never seen before. On both counts, I promise we’ll deliver."

Find out what's to come in these Infernal Hulk one-shots below, along with Klein's cover for each of them.

INFHULKWOLV2026001 Cover

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE!

When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them... by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine!

INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 9/9

INFHULKFF2026001 Cover

NEW YORK UNDER SEIGE!

Infernal Hulk’s ultimate target is revealed: Reed Richards’ mysterious "Immaculate Engine," a supernatural machine in the Baxter Building that could destroy Hulk’s army in a single blow! Can the Fantastic Four resist Infernal Hulk’s corruptive power, use the machine and save Earth? Or will they be the next monstrous recruits in Hulk’s INFERNAL AVENGERS?

INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by CIAN TORMEY
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 10/14

INFHULKSM2026001 Cover

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR CONTINUES AS INFERNAL HULK CORRUPTS ALL IN HIS PATH!

The Fantastic Four and the Baxter Building have fallen to Infernal Hulk, and New York is under siege! When the Richards are taken too, Spider-Man disobeys orders and goes on a suicide mission to save them at all costs…and to get the Avengers the weapon they need to stop Infernal Hulk and prevent THE AGE OF MONSTERS. Hulk’s inevitable INFERNAL AVENGERS come one step closer to fruition in this unmissable penultimate issue!

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by JAVIER PINA
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale November 2026

INFHULKAVENGERS2026001 Cover

Infernal Hulk has gathered his armies, his fortress, and now his champions. All the pieces are on the board, and all of our greatest heroes have been corrupted except the last of the Avengers. Can they succeed where all others have failed? The MARCH TO HULK WAR ends here!

INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by TBD
Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale December 2026

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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