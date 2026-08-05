Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: Jessica Henwick Reveals Why She Turned Down Colleen Wing Return

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: Jessica Henwick Reveals Why She Turned Down Colleen Wing Return

Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick previously said that she visited the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and the actress has now revealed why she turned down the chance to play Colleen Wing again.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Inverse

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 currently sounds more like The Defenders Season 2 than Daredevil Season 5. The series will feature appearances from Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Elektra, with other surprises likely planned for what could be the show's final season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like fans should expect the Daughters of the Dragon, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, to reunite in the MCU. During a recent interview with Inverse for Silo, Jessica Henwick revealed why she turned down the chance to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

"I've said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back," she started. "I know that everyone is back this season. I'm not in this season. We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset."

"She has the Iron Fist. She's got Misty by her side," Henwick continued. "Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note."

When we last saw Colleen Wing, she'd defeated Davos and become the new Iron Fist. With Danny Rand on a mission to find Orson Randall, Colleen was left to protect New York in his absence. 

The character hasn't been seen since, and rumours have swirled that Marvel Studios plans to eventually introduce a new Iron Fist (likely the Lin Lie version, with Danny potentially serving as his mentor). What that would mean for Colleen is hard to say.

Henwick added, "I'm just not interested in bringing her back unless it's worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can't be happy on a TV series. If she's back, something's gone wrong. I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story."

Interestingly, it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner Dario Scadapane agreed, as the actress noted, "They were like, 'Yeah, we don't want to bring you back, and then you just stood in the back of the shot.' So hopefully soon, but I don't really know."

In 2020, Henwick told us that she'd be down to return to the MCU as a different character. "I’d love to return to the Marvel Universe, and it was really important to me seeing how many children would look up to those characters. For them to get representation and say, 'Oh my God, a female superhero,' or 'Wow, an Asian superhero.'"

"That was such a wonderful moment as an actor, and I would definitely do it if the project was right and the character was right," she concluded.

In related news, Scardapane has taken to Instagram to confirm that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has wrapped production. He shared a message with fans, along with a photo that suggests Wilson Fisk and Karen Page will once again share the screen...

Screenshot 2026 08 05 at 09.40.09

Screenshot 2026 08 05 at 09.40.23

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/5/2026, 4:52 AM
She wanted the spotlight lol.

That's just weird.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/5/2026, 5:20 AM
@MaximusTheMad - There’s a difference between wanting the spotlight and not wanting to just be in the background of some scenes
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2026, 5:09 AM
Such an underrated talent.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2026, 5:10 AM
I hope the Daughters of the Dragon are back for Secret Wars though. That movie has to have everyone. Fan service all the way. Haters be damned.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/5/2026, 5:50 AM
I like Henwick and her take on Colleen, and hope that she returns down the road in a Daughters of the Dragon team up.

But I'll just point out how contradictory her statements are here. She says she would love to return, and then in the very next breath says she basically doesn't want to come back because the story ended on a good note for her. I get the sentiment of only coming back if the story is right, but she actually really doesn't want to come back. Its okay to just be honest and say you aren't looking to come back right now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2026, 6:05 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I disagree there…

It seems moreso she doesn’t want to come back unless she’s actually given something interesting to do or they explore the character rather then just have her as a cameo where she just shows up for a bit which is understandable imo.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 8/5/2026, 5:58 AM
So she wanted more money. Got it.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/5/2026, 6:11 AM
Seems very confident and comfortable in her position knowing she wont be replaced. Didnt she sign a contract, fans got her acting like she invented Colleen Wing

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