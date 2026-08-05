Daredevil: Born Again Season 3: Jessica Henwick Reveals Why She Turned Down Colleen Wing Return

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 currently sounds more like The Defenders Season 2 than Daredevil Season 5. The series will feature appearances from Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Elektra, with other surprises likely planned for what could be the show's final season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like fans should expect the Daughters of the Dragon, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, to reunite in the MCU. During a recent interview with Inverse for Silo, Jessica Henwick revealed why she turned down the chance to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

"I've said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back," she started. "I know that everyone is back this season. I'm not in this season. We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset."

"She has the Iron Fist. She's got Misty by her side," Henwick continued. "Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note."

When we last saw Colleen Wing, she'd defeated Davos and become the new Iron Fist. With Danny Rand on a mission to find Orson Randall, Colleen was left to protect New York in his absence.

The character hasn't been seen since, and rumours have swirled that Marvel Studios plans to eventually introduce a new Iron Fist (likely the Lin Lie version, with Danny potentially serving as his mentor). What that would mean for Colleen is hard to say.

Henwick added, "I'm just not interested in bringing her back unless it's worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can't be happy on a TV series. If she's back, something's gone wrong. I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story."

Interestingly, it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner Dario Scadapane agreed, as the actress noted, "They were like, 'Yeah, we don't want to bring you back, and then you just stood in the back of the shot.' So hopefully soon, but I don't really know."

In 2020, Henwick told us that she'd be down to return to the MCU as a different character. "I’d love to return to the Marvel Universe, and it was really important to me seeing how many children would look up to those characters. For them to get representation and say, 'Oh my God, a female superhero,' or 'Wow, an Asian superhero.'"

"That was such a wonderful moment as an actor, and I would definitely do it if the project was right and the character was right," she concluded.

In related news, Scardapane has taken to Instagram to confirm that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has wrapped production. He shared a message with fans, along with a photo that suggests Wilson Fisk and Karen Page will once again share the screen...