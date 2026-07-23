Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photos May Hint At A Major Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photos May Hint At A Major Spoiler

Some since-deleted behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 might hint at a significant spoiler involving Elektra, Bullseye, and the Man Without Fear...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Following the recent news that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has wrapped filming, we have some behind-the-scenes photos that may hint at a fairly significant plot point.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Fitness coach @naqamwashington shared these since-deleted shots to his Instagram page, and they show a now clean-shaven Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in his prison attire alongside Benjanim Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and Elektra (Elodie Yung) in their new costumes.

The original caption reportedly mentioned that this was one of the "final scenes" filmed for Season 3, which would suggest that all three actors were involved in the sequence.

Will we see Bullseye and Elektra team up to break Murdock out of prison? This seems to be the prevailing theory, but there's always a chance Matt encounters his old "friends" after he's already back on the streets.

Dex did seek redemption (of a sort) in Season 2, but doing the bidding of Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) will almost certainly put him at odds with Daredevil again. An alliance with Elektra would also seem like an odd move, but there's nothing to say that these two lethal assassins won't ultimately come to blows.

Check out the photos below, along with some crew wrap gifts featuring new promo art.

Recent set photos and videos revealed that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will don a new costume when the series returns to our screens for its third season.

This suit doesn't appear to be vastly different from the one Murdock debuted in Season 2, but the helmet and boots seem to have undergone a slight redesign, and there's definitely more red overall. We know that Matt has multiple outfits at his disposal, so we could see yet another costume change during the next batch of episodes.

With Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and now Elektra confirmed to return alongside Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) for Season 3, it looks like these heroes will protect the streets in the Man Without Fear's absence.

Though Murdock clearly won't be spending too long behind bars, Cox has hinted that another character (Elektra, most likely) will actually take up the mantle of Daredevil for a time.

As for New York's former Mayor, Wilson Fisk, set photos have shown the Kingpin back in action with a vengeance after returning from self-imposed exile following the events of the Season 2 finale.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Has Completed Principal Photography; Wrap Party Photos Shared Online
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