Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Feature More Elektra As Jessica Jones Joins The Fray

As cameras continue to roll on the third season of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, we have some new photos and videos from the New York City set.

Along with another look at the returning Elodie Yung as Elektra (she's performing that spinning Sai movie in full costume this time), we see that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) has now joined the fray.

A previous video showed Luke Cage (Mike Colter) performing a stunt scene, which resulted in an unfortunate individual being flung backwards across a rooftop. It appears that Jones will also be a factor in this sequence.

A recent rumor claimed that Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) will be coming after Luke and Jessica's daughter, Danielle, so there's a good chance Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) has also sent some goons as backup.

With Matt Murdock behind bars, the Defenders are expected to have a fairly significant part to play in Season 3, but Charlie Cox has also hinted that someone else will take up the mantle of Daredevil in Matt's absence. Our money is on Elektra, but there are other possibilities.

New stills from the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3 filming rooftop scenes.



(via: @night5037) https://t.co/eJowJcBdT0 pic.twitter.com/t6wBO1gYjq — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 25, 2026

Another video of Élodie Yung on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(📽: jpphotography09) https://t.co/zdwGCBL598 pic.twitter.com/SivWBVPTMX — The Defenders Updates (@DefendersUpdate) June 26, 2026

Fireworks from the set of Daredevil Born Again Season 3! #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/hVImDgLVQG — Mirac🇵🇸 (@GoodCBMtakes) June 26, 2026

Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about potentially seeing both Elektra and Colleen Wing in season 3 shortly before the season 2 finale aired.

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t.

The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."