Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Feature HD Look At Elodie Yung's Elektra In Her New Costume

Earlier today, a video from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 confirmed a persistent rumor that yet another familiar face from the Netflix era will be making a return, and we now have a much better look thanks to some HD photos.

We were keeping the reveal behind a spoiler tag, but since the cat is out of the bag: Yes, Elodie Yung is back in action as Elektra Natchios!

The GI Joe: Retaliation star was initially spotted wearing a hooded cloak to obscure her costume, but these shots fully reveal Elektra's updated outfit. The new costume isn't completely comic-accurate, but there is a lot more red than the suit Elektra wore in the Netflix shows, and it definitely looks more "superhero-ish."

Yung is also wearing the bandana around her head this time (she previously used it to cover her face). With Matt Murdock behind bars, will Elektra take up the mantle of Daredevil? Charlie Cox has previously hinted that someone will keep the streets safe in the Man Without Fear's absence.

It remains to be seen how the lethal former assassin will factor into season 3's story, but fans will no doubt be hoping to see a showdown with Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) at some point. Apparently, the actor standing in front of Yung in one of these shots is Bethel's stunt double, so that face-off might be on the cards.

We also have some photos of Vincent D'Onofrio as the former Mayor of New York, Wilson Fisk, and it looks like the Kingpin won't be able to resist getting back into the thick of things following his hiatus after the events of the season 2 finale.

Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about potentially seeing both Elektra and Colleen Wing in season 3 shortly before the season 2 finale aired.

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t.

The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

HD look at Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: getty images) https://t.co/P0iwgDLk96 pic.twitter.com/UzIhLsd1KF — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 24, 2026

New photos of Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 3 pic.twitter.com/MrPZxx1HPK — Warling (@WarlingHD) June 24, 2026

the stunt actor who plays bullseye is in front of elodie here, he is the assistant stunt director so that must mean this is a fight scene. so technically this is the first time the two characters have been spotted in a photo together in the mcu lol pic.twitter.com/u4SDTLVGvq — bullseye lover 𖣠 (@BULLSEYESOLOS) June 24, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."