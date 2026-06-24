Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Video Confirms Another Major Netflix Series Return - Spoilers

A new video clip from the set of the third season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is circulating online, confirming a recent rumor that yet another familiar face from the Netflix era will be making a return.

Spoilers follow.

The video (via @jpphotography09) shows Elektra (Elodie Yung) walking forward, before spinning while wielding her signature Sai and stepping through a door on her right.

The GI Joe: Retaliation star is wearing a hooded cloak, but her boots and part of her upper costume are visible. It's difficult to tell for sure, but it looks like Elektra might be wearing a more comic-accurate, completely red outfit.

It remains to be seen how the lethal former assassin will factor into season 3's story, but fans will no doubt be hoping to see a showdown with Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) at some point.

Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about potentially seeing both Elektra and Colleen Wing in season 3 shortly before the season 2 finale aired.

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t.

The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

A bit higher quality video of Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' S3 https://t.co/spclcpCz1f pic.twitter.com/7GRRbLaeez — Warling (@WarlingHD) June 24, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."