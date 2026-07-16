Daredevil: Born Again Star Jon Bernthal Reveals Why He Walked Away From Pre-Overhaul Season 1

Daredevil: Born Again Star Jon Bernthal Reveals Why He Walked Away From Pre-Overhaul Season 1

Jon Bernthal's return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 led to him headlining The Punisher: One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he initially walked away from the series.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal made his Marvel debut in Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix, and later went on to headline two seasons of The Punisher (which received mixed-to-positive reviews). While fans continuously demanded his MCU return, that didn't happen until last year in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

The actor only appeared briefly for a heated confrontation with Matt Murdock and a team-up with the Man Without Fear that led to Frank brutalising Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Bernthal has since headlined The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ and will have a starring role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this month. However, all of that very nearly didn't happen because the actor walked away from the pre-creative overhaul version of Daredevil: Born Again.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal revealed that what showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman had in mind for Frank was why he initially turned the series down.

"I didn't like what they had for Frank at all," he noted. "Ultimately, they gave me something that they let me rework and rewrite — and they aired that. It worked for them."

His Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 role, which happened under new showrunner Dario Scardapane's watch, led to him teaming with filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green to co-write a Special Presentation. Explaining that it was the result of "five years of negotiating and navigating, of not doing a lighter version that maybe they wanted," Bernthal added, "I insisted that I had to be the creative force behind it."

When it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it sounds like we can expect a brotherly dynamic between the two heroes, with The Punisher imparting some advice to the web-slinger when he notices some tension between him and MJ. 

"Frank is purpose-driven, mission-driven, 'leave me the f*** alone' — and I love when there are little cracks in that," Bernthal teases. "He’s like, 'Why are you being a dick to her? Don’t do that — that’s what I do.' To see himself in this and then be a little bit protective like, 'You’re trying to do the whole dark thing, don’t do that shit, I do that shit, it’s not fun, do your shit' — I love that, and I really buy that."

What The Punisher's future looks like beyond Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a mystery to us. One Last Kill left the door open to a sequel and a "rematch" with Ma Gnucci, but it's unclear whether Marvel Television is ready or willing to commit to a full-blown series.

Still, doing so after an appearance in what will likely be the summer's biggest hit wouldn't be a bad move. With any luck, Bernthal's MCU future will be revealed at next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

In other street-level news, Iron Fist star Finn Jones—who returns as Danny Rand in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3—weighed in on his MCU future at this past weekend's Florida Supercon (via @Cosmic_Marvel).

"We’ve seen Danny a lot in the kind of street-level New York world," he told fans, suggesting that a team-up with Shang-Chi is something he'd get behind. "I think it would be kind of cool to see him go a bit more mystical, a bit more powerful."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, with some early screenings set for July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/16/2026, 10:10 AM
As much as people complained about the PG-13 Punisher leading up to this movie, the dynamic will work well between Peter and Frank; and not just because of the brotherly dynamic but he will still also see Parker as more of "a kid" and therefore there's the hint of the fatherly aspect in Frank as well.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 10:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - A non-existent Uncle Ben, A Tony, A Happy, An Aunt May.
Just many father figures does this Spider-"man" need?


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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/16/2026, 11:03 AM
@HashTagSwagg - It's not fatherly for Peter; it's fatherly for Frank...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 10:10 AM
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BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/16/2026, 10:11 AM
@HashTagSwagg - LMFAOOOOOO!!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 10:11 AM
iN the originally script they wouldn't let him roar

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TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/16/2026, 10:21 AM
One Last Kill was painfully bad lol

I love Jon but never let him run with a special presentation like that again.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/16/2026, 10:28 AM
Jon is overrated. His idea of what the character should be sucks balls

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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