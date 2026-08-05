The Mummy Director Lee Cronin Responds After Movie's Ad Campaign Is Banned In The UK

The Mummy Director Lee Cronin Responds After Movie's Ad Campaign Is Banned In The UK

Filmmaker Lee Cronin has responded amid reports that an ad campaign for his recent R-rated horror movie, The Mummy, has been banned in the UK...

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By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2026 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Mummy
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Lee Cronin's The Mummy caused a bit of a stir prior to its release (more here), and the gruesome R-rated horror movie continues to court controversy in the UK, where it arrived in theaters in mid-April.

Following a series of complaints, the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that outdoor poster ads for the movie breached its code by presenting an image that gave “a realistic impression of a dead child.”

The artwork features the Mummy of the title, young Katie Cannon (Natalie Grace), looking a little the worse for wear, as she does for the majority of the movie.

The posters likely caused more of a fuss than they usually would have because the ad campaign ran in untargeted locations, including on the London Underground and at a site visible from a children’s nursery.

“The ASA received 30 complaints, many of whom believed the ads were distressing for children and adults."

In the majority of cases, no publicity is bad publicity, and since The Mummy is now streaming, all this extra attention is likely to do is gain the movie more viewers.

Cronin shared the following response on Instagram.

"Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film was written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/5/2026, 5:42 PM
The UK has bigger fish to fry than a horror movie.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/5/2026, 5:56 PM
@thedrudo - It's an Islamic ruled country and this vulgarity will not be tolerated.
Praise be to Allah!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2026, 5:44 PM
"U.K. regulator ruled that the imagery created “a realistic impression of a dead child"

....and yet....... they were more then happy to plaster the image of A real dead three-year-old Syrian refugee that was washed up on a Turkish beach back in 2015 in order to make the general public feel guilty and sad enough to allow mass migration into their country.

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MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/5/2026, 5:48 PM
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incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/5/2026, 5:50 PM
What do you want me to do on the poster...drink tea?

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/5/2026, 5:53 PM
"30 complaints", thats all it took?
Thats barely a crowd, the Uk population is at least 6 times higher than that.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 8/5/2026, 5:53 PM
LOL, good response from Cronin.

Horrible movie though IMO. Expected more and a better "horror" movie. Turned out to just be a gross-out flick.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/5/2026, 6:06 PM
Does this mean that Doomsday will also be banned in the country formerly known as the United Kingdom?

Robert Doomey Jr is supposed to murder Steve's kid.

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