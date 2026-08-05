The Mummy Director Lee Cronin Responds After Movie's Ad Campaign Is Banned In The UK

Lee Cronin's The Mummy caused a bit of a stir prior to its release (more here), and the gruesome R-rated horror movie continues to court controversy in the UK, where it arrived in theaters in mid-April.

Following a series of complaints, the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that outdoor poster ads for the movie breached its code by presenting an image that gave “a realistic impression of a dead child.”

The artwork features the Mummy of the title, young Katie Cannon (Natalie Grace), looking a little the worse for wear, as she does for the majority of the movie.

The posters likely caused more of a fuss than they usually would have because the ad campaign ran in untargeted locations, including on the London Underground and at a site visible from a children’s nursery.

“The ASA received 30 complaints, many of whom believed the ads were distressing for children and adults."

In the majority of cases, no publicity is bad publicity, and since The Mummy is now streaming, all this extra attention is likely to do is gain the movie more viewers.

Posters for Lee Cronin’s 'THE MUMMY' have been pulled from the London Underground after a U.K. regulator ruled that the imagery created “a realistic impression of a dead child.” pic.twitter.com/xYmENzvnrf — Brad @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) August 5, 2026

Cronin shared the following response on Instagram.

For dust you are.



Get tickets to #LeeCroninsTheMummy now on Fandango! Coming to theaters April 17. https://t.co/y5ayCuRVXp pic.twitter.com/oxRJq37E3e — Fandango (@Fandango) April 1, 2026

The mystery unfolds in IMAX. Tickets to #LeeCroninsTheMummy are on sale now. Experience it in IMAX April 17. https://t.co/IoaHt6ehLn pic.twitter.com/F4Ne2BOmRr — IMAX (@IMAX) April 1, 2026

Face your fear with #LeeCroninsTheMummy in theaters April 17. pic.twitter.com/wDNjjDNfmb — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) April 1, 2026

"Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film was written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.