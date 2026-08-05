Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Boyfriend's Real Name Has Been Revealed - And He's A Hated Comic Book Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Boyfriend's Real Name Has Been Revealed - And He's A Hated Comic Book Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduces MJ's new boyfriend, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi. Now, he has a name, and it seems "The Boyfriend" is one of the most reviled characters from the comics.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 10:08 AM EST

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi plays MJ's new love interest, a character who appears in only one scene and is credited as "The Boyfriend."

Now, his real name has seemingly been revealed, and it appears Esfandi was portraying one of the most reviled characters in modern comic book history: Paul. This comes from Cosmic Marvel, which reports that subtitled versions of Spider-Man: Brand New Day name MJ's new boyfriend as "Paul."

During Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man run, it was revealed that Mary Jane Watson had fallen in love with a man called Paul Rabin after being trapped in an alternate dimension with him for four years. 

Time moved differently in the Marvel Universe, and by the time Peter Parker—only weeks had passed for him—got back to the woman he planned to propose to, she'd fallen in love with Paul and raised a couple of adopted children, later revealed as mystical creations. 

As the wedge between Peter and MJ, Paul became the main target of fans frustrated that Spider-Man is still being kept from what many feel is his one true love (remember, their marriage was ended in the controversial "One More Day" storyline in 2007). 

Mary Jane later became the All-New Venom, and she and Paul fostered Eddie Brock's son, Dylan. They'd later break up, but the hatred readers had for Paul never went away, and fans rejoiced when he died at the hands of the Symbiote Torment during the "Death Spiral" storyline.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ned Leeds actor Jacob Batalon was asked about Esfandi's character taking Peter Parker's place in Ned and MJ's friendship group. 

"First and foremost, everyone is a professional, and we all know it’s just a movie," the actor explained. "And what’s really great about Destin as a person and a leader is that he makes everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. He wants everyone to be a part of the family and the community. So Eman was really great for us, and it was a big task to step in as the replacement boyfriend."

"That just speaks to how invested we’ve all been in these characters’ relationships the last decade. People genuinely sense the awkward tension when they see MJ’s new boyfriend because they know it feels wrong," Batalon continued. "I actually don’t even know what Eman’s character’s name is in the movie. He’s just 'MJ’s boyfriend.' So he could be Nate Dawg."

If "The Boyfriend" really is Paul, then it's a fun nod to a character from the comics who, like Esfandi's character, was an unwanted presence in MJ's life. Based on how the movie ends, chances are the Ezra Bridger actor won't be back for the next Spider-Man adventure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is No Longer One Of The MCU's 10 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is No Longer One Of The MCU's 10 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Jacob Batalon On Open-Ended Conclusion, Post-Credits Scene, & More - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Jacob Batalon On "Open-Ended" Conclusion, Post-Credits Scene, & More - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/5/2026, 10:46 AM
I can't wait to see him as Ezra again. I hate that we do five year gaps between 8 episode seasons of television now.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:50 AM
I think it's a missed opportunity, they should have made the bf be Harry Osborn and then expand on it in the next movie. Paul is a non-character, a placeholder created to be hated, nothing more than a plot device to piss off fans. No wonder he got killed off so nonchalantly recently in comics.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder