Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is No Longer One Of The MCU's 10 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is No Longer One Of The MCU's 10 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Rotten Tomatoes score has slipped below 90%, meaning it can no longer be considered one of the MCU's 10 highest-rated movies on the review aggregator...

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By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2026 10:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to conclude its theatrical run as one of the most successful MCU movies in history, but - as far as critics are concerned, at least - the latest solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler doesn't quite match up to Jon Watts' trilogy.

After hovering around 91% - 93% on Rotten Tomatoes since the review embargo lifted last week, Brand New Day has now slipped down to 89%. Still a very respectable score, of course, but it does mean that the Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed film can no longer be considered one of the 10 highest-rated movies on the aggregator.

Brand New Day is now tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War as the 11th highest-rated MCU film, with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 6th place, Far From Home in 8th, and No Way Home in 5th.

It's hardly a big deal, especially since a good portion of cinemagoers pay very little attention to RT scores, but it is an interesting statistic when you take into account that Brand New Day is widely viewed as the best Spider-Man movie since Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.

At any rate, Marvel, Sony Pictures, and Disney are obviously very pleased with how Brand New Day has been performing at the box office (the movie should clear $2 billion by the end of its run).

“Congratulations to Sony, Kevin Feige, and the Marvel Studios team," Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro tells Variety. "It’s an unbelievable result, and it’s one more example that audiences will turn out in force for great theatrical experiences. 65 years after his debut, Spider-Man remains one of the most popular characters through consumer products, parks, and streaming. And this weekend, it’s a great reminder of just how much strength this franchise still has. And it goes without saying that the success of Spider-Man bodes well for our upcoming and highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ film.”

Have you been to see Brand New Day yet? Let us know in the comments.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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kylo0607
kylo0607 - 8/5/2026, 10:21 AM
No one cares really. This will hit $2 billion by Sunday.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/5/2026, 10:49 AM
@kylo0607 - Hulk Being Hulk.

Even Jean Grey couldn't Control the Hulk.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 8/5/2026, 10:24 AM
It seems to be the most liked Spider-Man movie from Holland by a lot of people yet it's the lowest on rotten tomatoes.

User Comment Image
ptick
ptick - 8/5/2026, 10:28 AM
Eh, it's not like it's the same pool of reviewers reviewing every movie. Anything +/- 3-5% "positive reviews" in either direction should be considered pretty equal in that regard, since it's not the exact same group of reviewers weighing in.

I will say, I still find it remarkable that 11% of reviewers watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier and decided it was more bad than good ...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2026, 10:28 AM
RT scores are an aggregate of people who vote a minimum of 60% and marked fresh, to 100% and marked fresh.
It's literally a pass/fail system.

Having said that. This is Tom's best movie. Fifth best Spidey movie because of post snap mutants. The money this makes will convince baldy and the gang to keep post snap mutants. This is so [frick]ed
User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 8/5/2026, 10:30 AM
Great movie! But I’d still put No Way Home at the top of my list for the best Spider-man movie.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/5/2026, 10:30 AM
Showing up as 90% for me!

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2026, 10:31 AM
the hi is wearing off , the human people are starting to sober up and the cracks r starting 2 show
User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 8/5/2026, 10:32 AM
Critics score...
Ms. Marvel 98%
80% from audience is max what I would give it.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/5/2026, 10:32 AM
How I rank the live-action Spider-Man...

1) Spiderman 2
2) Spiderman 1
3) Amazing Spiderman
4) Spiderman Brand New Day
5) Spiderman No Way Home
6) Spiderman Homecoming
7) Amazing Spiderman 2
8) Spiderman Far From Home
9) Spiderman 3
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2026, 10:33 AM
It's already back at 90%... Are you guys that dry on content that you will be posting updates on every RT score fluctuation?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/5/2026, 10:35 AM
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MCNASTY
MCNASTY - 8/5/2026, 10:36 AM
Seems like people are starting to realize that jumping on the "Brand New Day is the greatest Spidey movie ever" bandwagon (when they know it isn't even close) accomplishes nothing. BND is a more flawed movie than most people will admit. Entertaining? Yes. Best ever? No. It's still down the list beneath No Way Home and Far From Home.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/5/2026, 10:43 AM
It's far from being a splat so this is a nonissue tbh.
chrissamperi
chrissamperi - 8/5/2026, 10:49 AM
The people that are allowed to be considered critics and qualify for rotten tomatoes is a joke at this point.

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