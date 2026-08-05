Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is No Longer One Of The MCU's 10 Highest-Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks set to conclude its theatrical run as one of the most successful MCU movies in history, but - as far as critics are concerned, at least - the latest solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler doesn't quite match up to Jon Watts' trilogy.

After hovering around 91% - 93% on Rotten Tomatoes since the review embargo lifted last week, Brand New Day has now slipped down to 89%. Still a very respectable score, of course, but it does mean that the Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed film can no longer be considered one of the 10 highest-rated movies on the aggregator.

Brand New Day is now tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War as the 11th highest-rated MCU film, with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 6th place, Far From Home in 8th, and No Way Home in 5th.

It's hardly a big deal, especially since a good portion of cinemagoers pay very little attention to RT scores, but it is an interesting statistic when you take into account that Brand New Day is widely viewed as the best Spider-Man movie since Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.

At any rate, Marvel, Sony Pictures, and Disney are obviously very pleased with how Brand New Day has been performing at the box office (the movie should clear $2 billion by the end of its run).

“Congratulations to Sony, Kevin Feige, and the Marvel Studios team," Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro tells Variety. "It’s an unbelievable result, and it’s one more example that audiences will turn out in force for great theatrical experiences. 65 years after his debut, Spider-Man remains one of the most popular characters through consumer products, parks, and streaming. And this weekend, it’s a great reminder of just how much strength this franchise still has. And it goes without saying that the success of Spider-Man bodes well for our upcoming and highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ film.”

Have you been to see Brand New Day yet? Let us know in the comments.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.