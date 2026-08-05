Tangled Set Photos Reveal New Look At Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn As Mother Gothel

Tangled Set Photos Reveal New Look At Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn As Mother Gothel

New photos from the set of Disney's Tangled reveal another look at WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn as the villainous Mother Gothel, along with a big moment showcasing Flynn Rider's escape.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2026 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Cameras are still rolling on Disney's live-action Tangled in Spain. Several scenes involving Rapunzel and Flynn Rider have been revealed, and the latest batch of set photos reveals a new look at Kathryn Hahn's transformation into the movie's villain, Mother Gothel.

The Agatha All Along star's burgundy costume is extremely cartoon-accurate, and what we see here offers a strong indication of how Disney is bringing the iconic antagonist to life.

Hahn's long, dark, curly hair also mirrors Mother Gothel's animated appearance, and, as expected, the actress looks like a natural fit for the manipulative witch.

Disney officially cast Hahn as Mother Gothel earlier this year, a choice that was widely praised given her proven ability to balance charm, comedy, and menace. Those qualities made her a standout as Agatha Harkness in the MCU, and they also happen to be exactly what made Mother Gothel such a memorable Disney villain in the 2010 animated classic.

Scarlett Johansson had been eyed to play Mother Gothel, but pulled out of the project to shoot The Batman Part II. Hahn was already a fan-favourite choice for the role, and Disney won a lot of goodwill by turning to the WandaVision standout. 

We also have footage of the moment Flynn breaks out of prison to rescue Rapunzel. While we're expecting some changes to the story, these latest set leaks suggest it's sticking closely to the cartoon for the most part. 

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 8/5/2026, 9:07 AM
So, Mother Ditko wanted to take Lil' Biff and their cousin to see the live action "Moana". Lil' Biff said "No way, Nana. They can't make a cartoon REAL! And The Rock is BALD!"
From the mouth of babes...

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