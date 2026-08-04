Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Naomi Watts Comments On Secret Role & Reuniting With Tom Holland - Spoilers

Most of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's surprises - including the character played by Sadie Sink - ended up being unveiled prior to the movie's release, but Marvel/Sony did manage to keep one reveal under wraps.

Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts provided the voice for Peter Parker's artificial intelligence assistant E.V. in the movie.

Watts, who previously worked with Holland on 2012’s The Impossible, took to Instagram to comment on making her MCU debut and going from playing Holland's mom to his AI.

“From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made),” Watts wrote in the caption. “Congrats Tom [Holland], Destin, and the whole ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ team on the historic opening weekend!! Immensely proud to even just a tiny part of this incredible film!”

In addition to Holland, Watts actually worked with director Destin Daniel Cretton and Sadie Sink on 2017 drama The Glass Castle.

In related news, the parents of 7-year-old Elvis Carlos, who played "Web Kid" in the film, have shared the following on their Instagram page.

“Forever grateful for this. BIG thank you to [director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland] + the entire production team who made the whole family feel so special on set. & of course a HUGE thank you to [Stage Space Agency].”

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.