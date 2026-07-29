Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At [Spoiler] Scene Missing From The Animated Movie

New photos from the set of Disney's live-action Tangled have been revealed (via Toonado.com), and with that comes a first look at a coronation scene featuring Teagan Croft's Rapunzel. It's unclear whether Milo Manheim was also present as Flynn Rider, but this seems to be the moment that Rapunzel is welcomed back to Corona by thousands of the townspeople.

Her parents continued to rule in her absence, but when Rapunzel finally escaped the villainous Mother Gothel, she once again became a (Disney) Princess. We're also hearing rumblings that Andor star Diego Luna is playing the King.

This is proving to be a point of contention for some fans. In Disney Animation's Tangled, a voiceover from Flynn catches us up on what became of each character and reveals that he proposed to Rapunzel off-screen. However, during those scenes—one of which shows Rapunzel reuniting with her mother and father and being given her crown—the lead heroine still has short hair.

In these images, Rapunzel's hair is long, leading to complaints from Disney fans who are particularly passionate about the character's short-haired look. Still, for anyone concerned that Rapunzel won't still chop off her locks, a recent photo of Croft confirms she's rocking a short style while filming.

Based on word from those on set, Disney was going to great lengths to keep Rapunzel's appearance under wraps. However, she was spotted in a purple dress, a relief for those fretting about Tangled's new blue colour scheme in Corona.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.