Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At [Spoiler] Scene Missing From The Animated Movie

Tangled Set Photos Reveal First Look At [Spoiler] Scene Missing From The Animated Movie

The latest photos from the set of Tangled reveal a key moment that wasn't included in the 2010 movie from Disney Animation, while a new shot of actress Teagan Croft may reveal Rapunzel's short hair.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

New photos from the set of Disney's live-action Tangled have been revealed (via Toonado.com), and with that comes a first look at a coronation scene featuring Teagan Croft's Rapunzel. It's unclear whether Milo Manheim was also present as Flynn Rider, but this seems to be the moment that Rapunzel is welcomed back to Corona by thousands of the townspeople.

Her parents continued to rule in her absence, but when Rapunzel finally escaped the villainous Mother Gothel, she once again became a (Disney) Princess. We're also hearing rumblings that Andor star Diego Luna is playing the King.

This is proving to be a point of contention for some fans. In Disney Animation's Tangled, a voiceover from Flynn catches us up on what became of each character and reveals that he proposed to Rapunzel off-screen. However, during those scenes—one of which shows Rapunzel reuniting with her mother and father and being given her crown—the lead heroine still has short hair.

In these images, Rapunzel's hair is long, leading to complaints from Disney fans who are particularly passionate about the character's short-haired look. Still, for anyone concerned that Rapunzel won't still chop off her locks, a recent photo of Croft confirms she's rocking a short style while filming.

Based on word from those on set, Disney was going to great lengths to keep Rapunzel's appearance under wraps. However, she was spotted in a purple dress, a relief for those fretting about Tangled's new blue colour scheme in Corona

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled is expected to be released in theaters in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 9:35 AM
Tegan Croft? Never heard of her, just she looks like one of Milla Jovovish's kids. Also, Tegan Croft would be a great name for Lara Crofts kid.
Kiba
Kiba - 7/29/2026, 2:18 PM
@TheAmericanHero - She played Raven on Titan's. That's all I know her from.

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