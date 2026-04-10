The Mummy First Reactions Call Lee Cronin's Reboot A "Mean-Spirited, Disgusting Little S*it Of A Movie"

Lee Cronin's The Mummy - which Blumhouse wants to ensure everyone is aware does not star Brendan Fraser - is set to hit theaters next week, and the first social media reactions have been shared online.
A recent rumour claimed that a test screening for this movie led to several people, including producer James Wan, walking out due to the graphic nature of the horror on display. While this was most likely nonsense, these reactions do suggest that The Mummy will not be for the faint of heart.
"Disgusting, gross, and nauseating" are just some of the words used to describe the movie, but most critics seem to be in agreement that Blumhouse's reimagining is also pretty damn scary, and fans of the director's previous horror flick, Evil Dead Rise, should be in for a fun time.
The story focuses on a child named Katie who reappears after vanishing in the desert eight years prior, only to begin manifesting some terrifying new character traits.
The trailers suggest that Cronin has taken a more demonic possession approach than most previous adaptations of the original story, which typically feature an ancient Egyptian ruler being resurrected to seek vengeance when their tomb is disturbed.
Check out the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.
"Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."
Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film was written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.
The movie is set for a theatrical release on April 17.