The Mummy First Reactions Call Lee Cronin's Reboot A "Mean-Spirited, Disgusting Little S*it Of A Movie"

Lee Cronin's The Mummy - which Blumhouse wants to ensure everyone is aware does not star Brendan Fraser - is set to hit theaters next week, and the first social media reactions have been shared online.

A recent rumour claimed that a test screening for this movie led to several people, including producer James Wan, walking out due to the graphic nature of the horror on display. While this was most likely nonsense, these reactions do suggest that The Mummy will not be for the faint of heart.

"Disgusting, gross, and nauseating" are just some of the words used to describe the movie, but most critics seem to be in agreement that Blumhouse's reimagining is also pretty damn scary, and fans of the director's previous horror flick, Evil Dead Rise, should be in for a fun time.

The story focuses on a child named Katie who reappears after vanishing in the desert eight years prior, only to begin manifesting some terrifying new character traits.

The trailers suggest that Cronin has taken a more demonic possession approach than most previous adaptations of the original story, which typically feature an ancient Egyptian ruler being resurrected to seek vengeance when their tomb is disturbed.

Check out the reactions below, and we'll update as more come in.

Just Finished #LeeCroninsTheMummy

at the Hollywood Post 43 – The American Legion premiere.

A dark, disturbing reboot—pure psychological horror Strong performances, eerie visuals & gripping..



A fresh, intense take on the mummy genre.



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4/5) @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/POXefj5CCD — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) April 10, 2026

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is the most [frick]ed up movie I’ve ever watched in a theater.



Relentlessly and viciously haunting with ghoulish scares and intimately textured violence. I had to look away… many times.



James Wan is on it, so Conjuring fans will love it. It’s insane. pic.twitter.com/tyIPQ8TIrZ — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 10, 2026

#LeeCroninsTheMummy trades spectacle for intimate domestic horror, turning family trauma & grief into something eerie and deeply unsettling. A visceral body horror with superb squelching sound design subverts what you’d expect from a monster movie. Fingers & toes will curl! pic.twitter.com/c55KIIp2wk — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) April 10, 2026

I’ve seen THE MUMMY and I can confirm Brendan Fraser is not in the movie but other then that I actually enjoyed this movie it blend horror and comedy in the perfect way! A tad little long but enjoyable. 3rd act goes ballistic!! #LeeCroninsTheMummy pic.twitter.com/WtoCKavGmP — Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) April 10, 2026

#LeeCroninsTheMummy is, without question, the most terrifying and disgusting Mummy movie you’ll ever see. Unrelenting in some ways that I can’t go into because spoilers, and it’s definitely not for everyone, but if you enjoyed Evil Dead Rise, chances are you’ll love this. pic.twitter.com/t6ACbeylZH — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 10, 2026

#LeeCroninsTheMummy is a nasty, gruesome, mean-spirited & disgusting little shit of a movie. In other words, it’s a ripper. Plays like if Cronin saw BRING HER BACK after binging THE OMEN, THE VANISHING, & BRAINDEAD and then said “bet.” Bit long in the tooth, but she bites. Hard. pic.twitter.com/v7Ti2pcm5S — Bill Bria (@billbria) April 10, 2026

"Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film was written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on April 17.