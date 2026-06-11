Wonder Woman: Ana Nogueira Confirms She's Writing Script For DCU Reboot; Explains Her Approach

Last year, The Wrap reported that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira had been tapped to pen the script for the new DC Studios Wonder Woman movie. This news was never made official (James Gunn stayed silent on social media), but Nogueira has now confirmed that she is indeed working on the project.

Though she obviously couldn't go into much detail for fear of the "sniper dot," Nogueira did briefly explain her approach to the character during an interview with Collider.

“I try to approach every character I write from a place of what feels most true to me about them… I put on blinders and see what the character means to me before I take them onto the page.”

Nogueira is also developing the live-action Teen Titans movie, so Gunn and DC Studios clearly have a lot of confidence in her ability.

We don't know much about Diana's next solo outing, but there's a lot of speculation that Gunn might introduce the iconic Amazonian warrior in Man of Tomorrow. Though Adria Arjona has reportedly been cast as Maxima, many believe she will actually play Wonder Woman.

Eva De Dominici, who was also in contention for Arjona's role, recently ignited speculation when she shared a training video to Instagram due to the emojis she added to her post - a woman with crossed arms and a pair of crossed swords.

The emojis do seem very specific, but she could simply be leaning into the rumors.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of reports that the movie was top of DC Studios' list in a recent interview. "I've always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a TV show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."