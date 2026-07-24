On This Day: Lynda Carter, TV's Original Wonder Woman, Turns 75

On This Day: Lynda Carter, TV's Original Wonder Woman, Turns 75

The definitive live-action Wonder Woman was born on this day in 1951. For a whole generation, Lynda Carter simply is Diana - and today she hits a big milestone!

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By NateBest - Jul 24, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: Wikipedia

On July 24th, 1951, the woman who would become the definitive live-action Wonder Woman was born. For a whole generation of comic book fans, Lynda Carter simply is Diana, and today she turns 75!

Carter earned that status the hard way, headlining the beloved Wonder Woman TV series from 1975 to 1979. Between the star-spangled costume, the Lasso of Truth, and that unforgettable spinning transformation, she gave the character a warmth and confidence that still shapes how a lot of people picture the Amazon princess to this day.

The show kicked off on ABC in 1975 with a World War II setting, then jumped to CBS and the modern day for its later seasons. It turned Carter into an overnight icon.

Before Hollywood, Carter came up through the pageant circuit, winning Miss World USA 1972 for her native Arizona and went on to compete at Miss World in London. That stage was her launchpad; the invisible jet came later. She's also had a long parallel career as a singer, with albums and Las Vegas shows to her name, but it was her tiara that made her a household face.

And that spin? It wasn't originally in the comic books. The show's producers needed a quick way to get Diana Prince into costume on a TV budget, and the twirl-and-flash they landed on became so iconic that later comics and cartoons borrowed it. It's one of the rare cases where the screen adaptation rewrote the source material, and it all started here.

That's the Carter effect in a nutshell.

The cape didn't get hung up in 1979 when the show ended. Decades later, Carter came back to the DC fold, playing U.S. President Olivia Marsdin across Seasons 2 and 4 of Supergirl, and then turning up in the mid-credits scene of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, the legendary Amazon warrior long believed lost. For longtime fans, watching her share that world with Gal Gadot's Diana was a real full-circle moment, one generation's Wonder Woman passing the torch, or in this case the lasso, on to the next.

She'd already teed that reunion up months earlier. When DC FanDome ran its big virtual event in 2020, Carter turned up unannounced at the tail end of the WW84 panel, and the fan reaction was deafening: five decades later, she still gets the loudest pop in the room. Hollywood made it official just a few years before, giving her a star on the Walk of Fame in April 2018.

Not bad for a role she almost didn't get to keep playing.

That staying power is the whole point. Plenty of actors have suited up as Diana since, and Carter's version is what they all measure themselves against: strong, warm, and unmistakably heroic all at once. When people describe what makes Wonder Woman click on screen, they're often describing what Lynda Carter was the first to do.

She has stayed a visible, outspoken champion of the character too! Popping up at conventions and awards shows and never shy about what Diana stands for. DC has leaned into that, treating her as a kind of elder stateswoman of the brand, the face fans point to when they want to explain why the character matters. Fifty years after she first raised the Lasso of Truth, the crown still fits.

So happy 75th, Lynda Carter, and thanks for the invisible jet!

What's your favorite Lynda Carter Wonder Woman moment: the classic show, the WW84 cameo, or that theme song that's now stuck in your head?

Let us know in the comments below!

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NateBest
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ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/24/2026, 12:56 PM
I won't lie, I saw the thumbnail before reading the title in full and got scared. Happy Birthday 🥳🥳
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/24/2026, 12:57 PM
@FireGunn - Don't you know she's immortal?

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/24/2026, 1:01 PM
@Lisa89 - My Wonder Woman
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/24/2026, 12:59 PM
would
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/24/2026, 1:46 PM
@McMurdo - Tap.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/24/2026, 1:09 PM
Happy bday to Ms. Carter! Still as beautiful as ever.

I loved her turn as the principal of Sky High. She was great and as well humorous but in a commanding way.

Interesting to me how female-led superhero tv shows like WW, Buffy, Xena, Supergirl and so on are successful but, for the most part, their movie counterparts bomb.
NateBest
NateBest - 7/24/2026, 1:12 PM
@lazlodaytona - I totally forgot that she was in Sky High! That was a nice surprise 🥰
Skestra
Skestra - 7/24/2026, 1:12 PM
I think it's unanimous we all love her. She's a goddess now and forever. 🥰
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/24/2026, 1:20 PM
I always forget she was in Wonder Woman 1984 lol. Shoe was cheesy but charming.
grif
grif - 7/24/2026, 1:32 PM



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