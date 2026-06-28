Supergirl Writer Reveals Wonder Woman And Teen Titans Update: "It's Still Early Days On Both"

Supergirl Writer Reveals Wonder Woman And Teen Titans Update: &quot;It's Still Early Days On Both&quot;

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has shared an update on Wonder Woman and Teen Titans, and opens up on being tasked by James Gunn to find a place for Jason Momoa's Lobo in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: Variety

Before being tapped by DC Studios to write Supergirl, Ana Nogueira had written two versions of the movie for Warner Bros. Neither moved forward, and before that, her only credits were the short film We Win and two plays, Empathitrax and Which Way to the Stage.

Nogueira is also an actress, having appeared in The Michael J. Fox ShowThe Vampire DiariesThe Blacklist, and Hightown

Her work on Supergirl impressed James Gunn enough that Nogueira has been tapped to write Teen Titans and, more recently, the Wonder Woman reboot. Negative reviews for Supergirl have singled out the script as the biggest issue, but that doesn't necessarily mean Nogueira will be taken off those upcoming DCU projects (despite any social media backlash).

After all, The Flash received a middling response, but Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti remain attached to The Brave and the Bold. Gunn even went to great lengths to keep Hodson's name under wraps to protect her from fan backlash until the trades named her as its writer.

Talking to Variety, Nogueira revealed how work is progressing on her next two DC Studios movies. "Oh, they’re so early. They’re in very different stages, I’ll say that," she explained. "They’re all just such great characters, and I can’t believe I get to figure out what I would do with them the way that we did with Kara and Supergirl. But it’s still early days on both."

Asked how it felt to be handed the keys to the DC kingdom with two major projects (Wonder Woman is reportedly being fast-tracked), the writer said, "It’s a huge compliment and a vote of confidence. It’s honestly quite overwhelming. I can’t even think of the size of it. I just really try to keep my head down and make sure that I like the work that I’m doing, and that I think that it’s good work."

"I can’t write something that I don’t like. I can’t write something that I don’t see. I don’t have that gear," Nogueira explained. "So, taking in how big it is is something I actually try not to even think about. I just try to stick to the script."

DC Studios put a lot of trust in Nogueira with Supergirl, tasking her with bringing Lobo into the DCU. The character had once been set to appear in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, with him taking on Supergirl's role and Kara essentially in Ruthye's place. Writer Tom King ultimately decided against that. 

Reflecting on bringing Lobo into this big-screen story, Nogueira said, "That was brought to me. [Gunn and Safran] were like, 'We want to do Woman of Tomorrow, and we want you to find a way to put Lobo in. We think Lobo has a place in this.' I think their thinking was we know Jason Momoa is interested in this, and how can you turn that down?"

Neither Teen Titans nor Wonder Woman has a confirmed release date, though no new titles have been announced by DC Studios beyond next summer's Man of Tomorrow

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Hideo Kojima Has Reviewed Supergirl — Here's What He Thought
Related:

Hideo Kojima Has Reviewed Supergirl — Here's What He Thought
Wonder Woman Writer Promises To Do Justice To The Character; Gunn Shares Artwork Featuring Diana & Supergirl
Recommended For You:

Wonder Woman Writer Promises To "Do Justice" To The Character; Gunn Shares Artwork Featuring Diana & Supergirl

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 6/28/2026, 11:11 AM
“Supergirl” was atrocious. Miscast Supergirl. Being too James Gunn and feeling derivative and a rehash of things we’ve seen before in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Star Wars” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”, and shoehorning in Lobo. If this chick is going to be attached to future projects, I think it would behoove them to look at the abysmal box-office numbers, reassess things, and get a more accomplished screenwriter to write these projects, and tell Gunn to get out of his own way and not pour his ego into these. Otherwise, expect more crap to come.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2026, 11:17 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank - the fact that you are 1000% correct on mistake reparations in an online community chat, while the DC execs getting paid millions to apply this basic concept seemingly cannot comprehend is Nancy Pelosi in a swimsuit levels of disturbing.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:05 PM
@WelcomeBackFrank - same with fantastic four people still support it
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2026, 11:12 AM
Talking to Variety, Nogueira revealed how work is progressing on her next two DC Studios movies. "Oh, they’re so early. They’re in very different stages, I’ll say that," she explained. "They’re all just such great characters, and I can’t believe I get to figure out what I would do with them the way that we did with Kara and Supergirl. But it’s still early days on both."

Sooo... what do you have in the Wonder Woman script so far?

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/28/2026, 11:16 AM
A short film and two plays and they give her the keys to a 200M dollar movie? No one else was more qualified? I get if she wrote some incredible spec script that had to get made, but this was a writing assignment and they gave the keys to a novice and expected her to drive in the Grand Prix
Fogs
Fogs - 6/28/2026, 11:22 AM
Teen Titans would attract a younger audience. This one should be the lighter, Gunn-directed film.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:08 PM
@Fogs - maybe , maybe not fans thought fantastic four will have done better but it’s opposite does i. Better in books not movie it fans who support movie not new fans
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2026, 11:26 AM
Neither of these movies are happening; Gunn's days after this flop are numbered. WB and Paramount simply have too much debt to invest more into his failed DCU experiment.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/28/2026, 11:29 AM
Wonder woman ...okay, Teen Titan ....risky, Bane and Deathstroke ...forget about ! Gunn making the same mistakes as the last guy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:10 PM
@emeraldtaurus - teen titans is risky as much love see bane and Deathstroke agree with you there put them in super hero movie not solo marvel took risks iron heart , ms marvel Agatha and others didn’t they suck with ratings but loved by fans
centaur
centaur - 6/28/2026, 11:40 AM
Presto76
Presto76 - 6/28/2026, 11:45 AM
I dont think Gunn will be fired unless MOT bombs. Even then Elison might keep him on because its going to be next to impossible to reboot the dcu and expect it to succeed. No matter what they do they keep making fundamental mistakes. If they reboot the universe theyll just make more mistakes.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 12:11 PM
@Presto76 - of course not look how many bad choices marvel has movies tv shows Kevin still works for them in charge
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/28/2026, 11:52 AM
Let's hope that Ana Nogueira never gets to write or direct another film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/28/2026, 12:00 PM
Why is it so hard to give Joss Whedon some work again? 😭
Astroman
Astroman - 6/28/2026, 12:15 PM
Nogueira is in trouble I suspect. I liked Supergirl well enough for what it was. The hate is over the top given the # of garbage superhero movies out there. That said, I’m not sure when a movie performs this badly and the other two stories are this early in development why you wouldn’t look to another writer?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder