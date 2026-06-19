Adria Arjona Reignites Wonder Woman Speculation With Stunning Supergirl Red Carpet Appearance

Warner Bros. and DC Studios held a fan event for Supergirl in London yesterday, and Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona was in attendance with boyfriend Jason Momoa. He plays Lobo in the movie, though details about Arjona's 2027 DCEU debut are being kept a closely guarded secret.

Maxima has been mentioned as a possibility, though the vast majority of fans—and a handful of insiders—have the Andor actress pegged as the DCU's Wonder Woman.

While Arjona being at this Supergirl event sadly isn't confirmation of who she's playing one way or the other, fans on social media are once again doing their best to remind James Gunn how perfect she'd be as Diana Prince. She certainly cuts a striking figure here, and this comes after Momoa seemed to hint at her playing Wonder Woman while discussing his own DC return.

Asked who he'd like to see Lobo head to a bar with, the former Aquaman said, "Wonder Woman would be just as great." When the interviewer brought up their support for Arjona as Diana, Momoa danced around the question by repeatedly replying, "She's hot."

Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is penning the Wonder Woman reboot for DC Studios and recently addressed her approach to the project when she said, "I try to approach every character I write from a place of what feels most true to me about them. I put on blinders and see what the character means to me before I take them onto the page."

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in the DCU, and following Diana's action-packed introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character took centre stage the next year in Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins was at the helm of the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim and ultimately grossed $823 million at the worldwide box office. Wonder Woman 1984 followed in 2020, and, hobbled by the pandemic and middling reviews, made only $169 million. DC Studios ultimately scrapped plans for Wonder Woman 3.

The DCU still doesn't have a Batman, but adding Wonder Woman to the mix makes sense after the more obscure properties prioritised by Gunn—Sgt. Rock, The Authority, and Swamp Thing, for example—have failed to materialise.

Stay tuned for Wonder Woman updates as we have them.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.