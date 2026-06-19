Adria Arjona Reignites Wonder Woman Speculation With Stunning Supergirl Red Carpet Appearance

Adria Arjona Reignites Wonder Woman Speculation With Stunning Supergirl Red Carpet Appearance

Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona has once again got fans talking about her potentially playing the DCU's Wonder Woman after a blistering appearance on the red carpet of a Supergirl fan event.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Warner Bros. and DC Studios held a fan event for Supergirl in London yesterday, and Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona was in attendance with boyfriend Jason Momoa. He plays Lobo in the movie, though details about Arjona's 2027 DCEU debut are being kept a closely guarded secret.

Maxima has been mentioned as a possibility, though the vast majority of fans—and a handful of insiders—have the Andor actress pegged as the DCU's Wonder Woman.

While Arjona being at this Supergirl event sadly isn't confirmation of who she's playing one way or the other, fans on social media are once again doing their best to remind James Gunn how perfect she'd be as Diana Prince. She certainly cuts a striking figure here, and this comes after Momoa seemed to hint at her playing Wonder Woman while discussing his own DC return.

Asked who he'd like to see Lobo head to a bar with, the former Aquaman said, "Wonder Woman would be just as great." When the interviewer brought up their support for Arjona as Diana, Momoa danced around the question by repeatedly replying, "She's hot."

Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is penning the Wonder Woman reboot for DC Studios and recently addressed her approach to the project when she said, "I try to approach every character I write from a place of what feels most true to me about them. I put on blinders and see what the character means to me before I take them onto the page."

Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in the DCU, and following Diana's action-packed introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character took centre stage the next year in Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins was at the helm of the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim and ultimately grossed $823 million at the worldwide box office. Wonder Woman 1984 followed in 2020, and, hobbled by the pandemic and middling reviews, made only $169 million. DC Studios ultimately scrapped plans for Wonder Woman 3.

The DCU still doesn't have a Batman, but adding Wonder Woman to the mix makes sense after the more obscure properties prioritised by Gunn—Sgt. RockThe Authority, and Swamp Thing, for example—have failed to materialise. 

Stay tuned for Wonder Woman updates as we have them.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/19/2026, 10:13 AM
She's 34, only 5'6", doesn't have an ounce of muscle on her.... And people really want her as Wonder Woman?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Timerider
Timerider - 6/19/2026, 10:21 AM
@FireGunn - have you seen the heels they gave Gadot? she’ll have 4 more inches on her height, so about 5’10, with her tiara and hair like 5’11, that’s not bad.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2026, 10:25 AM
@FireGunn - yeah but she has two other qualities that are good enough to keep her afloat in rumors for WW 😄
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/19/2026, 10:33 AM
@Timerider - Gal is 5'10". Wonder Woman should be on par with Superman and Batman.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/19/2026, 10:34 AM
@lazlodaytona - I don't see it at all. Nothing about her screams Wonder Woman
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/19/2026, 10:14 AM
Why so small tho?

No seriously, I think she's great, but it would be nice to see a Wonder Woman with some height and muscle.

Yes, I can 'suspend belief' because she's Amazonian. I'm just saying give Rhea Ripley a freakin' audition.

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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/19/2026, 10:18 AM
@JackDeth - i know for sure you have FireGunn blocked (meaning you cant see his comment above yours)but its hilarious you both have the same opinion on her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 10:19 AM
@JackDeth - I feel like she could fit a Big Barda more then WW.
Amaru
Amaru - 6/19/2026, 10:20 AM
@JackDeth - You need someone who can act, you can't cast simply off looks.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/19/2026, 10:24 AM
@JackDeth - I agree. I feel like height should definitely be a factor when choosing an actress for Wonder Woman. Being tall is a characteristic of being Amazonian and 5’6” isn’t quite there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 10:26 AM
@WruceBayne - her comic height has varied from 5 foot 8 inches to 6 ft 2 inches so i think 5 foot 7 is fine personally.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/19/2026, 10:26 AM
@Amaru - Exactly, you need talent. If it was based off looks, a lot of wrestlers would be cast as Superman, Batman, etc.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/19/2026, 10:18 AM
She is smoking there, no question, but is she muscular enough to play WW? Maybe. It’s hard to tell but like anything, the script would have to be there, and so far, that’s been very challenging for Gunn’s DCU.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2026, 10:27 AM
@Bucky74 - I'd prefer we don't have a straight-up butch WW
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/19/2026, 10:34 AM
@lazlodaytona - We aren't asking for that. We're asking for a WW that looks like a WONDER Woman and not the average sized woman
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/19/2026, 10:35 AM
@lazlodaytona - It’s a balance but feminine and chiseled can work and be sexy. I don’t want female bodybuilder big, just some Amazonian muscle tone.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/19/2026, 10:20 AM
Yeah… Jason Mamoa never hinted at her playing Wonder Woman though. Every answer these actors/actresses give isn’t cryptic.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/19/2026, 10:25 AM
Peter Safran Confirms DC’s ‘Superman Family’ Plan As Gunn’s Exit Looms😂😂😂😂😂😂
Peter Safran just put a name to their DCU plan, and it’s a name that should sound familiar.

While promoting Supergirl at a fan Q&A on June 18, the DC Studios co-CEO leaned hard into continuity.

Safran said “it’s great” that DC gets to “continue this Superman Family story” that “we started with Superman last year.”
Milly Alcock Supergirl Bts Superman David Corenswet 5
We Told You The ‘Super Family’ Pivot Was Coming

That phrasing isn’t new to readers here.

James Gunn Should Be Terrified By ‘Michael’s’ 61% Overseas
Michael is now earning 61% of its worldwide box office overseas, and that single number reframes the entire argument about where DC...
Back in November, our insiders said Gunn had quietly pivoted his DCU into a “Superman Family Saga” — and Deadline later backed it up, noting Zaslav had said Gunn has another “Super-family” script in the works.

Now Safran is saying the same thing publicly.

Once again, our insiders said it first, and the people in charge are saying it later.

Here’s the part Safran didn’t address.
That “Superman Family” story he’s so happy to continue is unfolding against a Warner Bros. Discovery sale that could redraw the entire board.
And the reporting behind it keeps stacking. John Campea backed the Gunn exit. Deadline openly questioned whether Gunn will even still be there. Puck has lined up behind the SnyderVerse-return reporting. Kevin Smith backed us up, too. The more that fills in, the more conspicuous Safran’s silence on it gets.

Safran has taken the same approach with Batman.. He keeps publicly reaffirming The Brave and the Bold even as it sits with no cast, no date, and a shrinking window. Leadership projecting business-as-usual is exactly what you’d expect right up until the ownership changes hands.
Supergirl May Not Even Win Its Opening Weekend As Box Office Estimates Drop
The Box Office Isn’t On His Side Either

The timing is rough for another reason.

Gunn’s Superman was a domestic success but a soft global performer, landing only around 42.7% of its box office overseas. Snyder’s DC pulled far harder internationally, exactly the global reach a Paramount-owned DC will be weighing when it decides what comes next.

And our insiders say what comes next is Snyder, gung-ho on a Dark Knight Returns movie and a Justice League finale, Saudi-backed and built to take on Marvel.

For now, Safran is selling continuity. The sale, the box office, and everything our insiders are telling us suggest the “Superman Family” story may be heading for a very different chapter.😂😂😂😂😂
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 6/19/2026, 10:26 AM
I think she'd be great as WW. Jason Mamoa is a lucky boy!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2026, 10:29 AM
She's alright. I mean, I'd mess around with her but move on quickly.
Too short for WW btw.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/19/2026, 10:31 AM
I don't see how this does anything to suggest she's playing Wonder Woman. Maybe I am just dim, but her showing up to a red carpet for a movie her partner is in doesn't suggest she's playing anyone. If she appeared in Wonder Woman Cosplay, that would be a hint or something to suggest it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2026, 10:32 AM
This is what im talking about. A crazy Supergirl schedule and tracking isnt doom and gloom for the DCU.

The A listers are still there that will spark audience interest. Building organically is still the way to go. Hype is building up little by little
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 6/19/2026, 10:35 AM
Can we get an actress for Wonder Woman who will pull a Linda Hamilton and put on some serious muscle?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 10:40 AM
Damn , she’s good looking (and can act well too imo)…

Personally , I don’t think she’s Wonder Woman but if so then i certainly wouldn’t mind it tbh.

All that would be left then is to cast Brandon Sklenar as DCU Batman and we should be rolling!!.

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