Paradise Lost: 6 Things We Need To See In DC Studios' Wonder Woman TV Series

With Paradise Lost still in the very early stages of development and concrete details remaining scarce, we’re doing what we do best: speculating about what this series may ultimately bring to the table. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has pitched the series as DC’s answer to Game of Thrones, promising political intrigue, moral complexity, and the rich history of the Amazons. While that all sounds exciting on paper, the truth is that a prequel set thousands of years before the main DCU timeline faces a major challenge: making audiences care about a story that could feel disconnected from the heroes we already know. That’s why Wonder Woman has to be at the heart of the conversation. Whether through flashbacks, narration, a younger version of Diana, or by cleverly tying the events of the past directly into the future of the DCU, Paradise Lost has the chance to deepen one of DC’s most iconic characters while giving the series real stakes. Here are the six things we most want to see from the DCU’s new Wonder Woman era in Paradise Lost...

6. The DCU's New Wonder Woman Given that so little has been revealed about Paradise Lost, we're throwing a lot of ideas at the wall here and are well aware that they're not all necessarily going to stick. Some contradict others, but there's one thing we absolutely want to see: Wonder Woman. Whether she's a narrator, a lead character, or someone who appears in a supporting role—even just to bookend the series—the DCU's Diana Prince should play a role. It would increase interest and make this feel more than just a story that's being told for the sake of it. The biggest challenge with Paradise Lost is going to be justifying its existence. A Game of Thrones wannabe set thousands of years ago that does nothing to impact the present-day DCU won't benefit the franchise. Making it a key part of Diana Prince's story will.



5. Circe Creature Commandos was a hit with fans, and the show's take on a villainous Circe struck a chord. The DCU's take on the character believes herself to be the rightful ruler of Themyscira, and while the sorceress was ultimately defeated, she was still a near-unstoppable badass. It would make sense for a prequel series to explore what led to Circe leaving her home to try to conquer the world of man, especially as many of the Amazons are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old. Anya Chalotra could reprise the role in Paradise Lost as we follow her descent into villainy; at the same time, Diana Prince can grow up alongside her future foe, eventually leading to the two women reuniting—and clashing—in DC Studios' long-awaited Wonder Woman movie.



4. War On Themyscira When Paradise Lost was first announced, Gunn compared it to Game of Thrones. While he was likely referring to the political intrigue surrounding this island nation's inner workings, a show like this needs action, and we'd like to see the Amazons go to war. Every iteration of the island has seen it suffer some sort of turmoil and genocide, whether it's an attack from Darkseid, a war with Hercules, a civil war, or even an invasion from OMACs. We've little interest in the Amazons being victims, so a war between rival factions on Themyscira might be the most exciting and interesting option. Then again, the prospect of them teaming up to combat some sort of invading force does have a certain appeal.



3. Diana Prince's Origin Story (Minus Steve Trevor) While it's been strongly hinted that Paradise Lost will take place long before the birth of Diana Prince, we'd rather that not be the case. This series is the perfect opportunity for DC Studios to retell Wonder Woman's origin story and redefine the character. Whether it's as a teenager or the Diana who is about to set off into the world of man, this is the place to lay the groundwork for a new Wonder Woman movie. Alternatively, it can fill in some of the gaps in her past to make her a more well-rounded protagonist in that solo outing. One change we would make is for Steve Trevor to be dropped from Diana's story (at least for now). The previous movies dealt with their romance, and there's not really that much left to do with the character. Instead, let's focus on the Amazon's mythical roots.



2. A Wider Scope Beyond The Island In the present day, it seems no one knows whether Themyscira is real. At the same time, they're not exactly shocked by the presence of an Amazon like Circe causing chaos. That means the door is open to Diana Prince having fought alongside the Allies in World War II. We'll see what happens there, but it would be welcomed for Paradise Lost to have a wider scope than just Themyscira. It's not that we don't think it would be interesting enough to spend time there; it's just that this series is a perfect opportunity to expand the DCU's history. Whether it's someone like Amanda Waller planning an invasion of the island or even the origins of Diana and Circe mentioned above, there's room to tell a far-reaching story here that shouldn't be overlooked. Crucially, it must avoid retreading familiar ground from the DCEU.

