Paradise Lost: 6 Things We Need To See In DC Studios' Wonder Woman TV Series

Paradise Lost: 6 Things We Need To See In DC Studios' Wonder Woman TV Series

Paradise Lost recently confirmed its creative team, and with the DCU series potentially taking shape, we have some suggestions for how DC Studios could approach its Wonder Woman prequel.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

With Paradise Lost still in the very early stages of development and concrete details remaining scarce, we’re doing what we do best: speculating about what this series may ultimately bring to the table.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has pitched the series as DC’s answer to Game of Thrones, promising political intrigue, moral complexity, and the rich history of the Amazons. While that all sounds exciting on paper, the truth is that a prequel set thousands of years before the main DCU timeline faces a major challenge: making audiences care about a story that could feel disconnected from the heroes we already know.

That’s why Wonder Woman has to be at the heart of the conversation. Whether through flashbacks, narration, a younger version of Diana, or by cleverly tying the events of the past directly into the future of the DCU, Paradise Lost has the chance to deepen one of DC’s most iconic characters while giving the series real stakes.

Here are the six things we most want to see from the DCU’s new Wonder Woman era in Paradise Lost...
 

6. The DCU's New Wonder Woman

Lqj1yuzp o

Given that so little has been revealed about Paradise Lost, we're throwing a lot of ideas at the wall here and are well aware that they're not all necessarily going to stick. Some contradict others, but there's one thing we absolutely want to see: Wonder Woman.

Whether she's a narrator, a lead character, or someone who appears in a supporting role—even just to bookend the series—the DCU's Diana Prince should play a role. It would increase interest and make this feel more than just a story that's being told for the sake of it.

The biggest challenge with Paradise Lost is going to be justifying its existence. A Game of Thrones wannabe set thousands of years ago that does nothing to impact the present-day DCU won't benefit the franchise. Making it a key part of Diana Prince's story will. 
 

5. Circe

Jxdpdmry o

Creature Commandos was a hit with fans, and the show's take on a villainous Circe struck a chord. The DCU's take on the character believes herself to be the rightful ruler of Themyscira, and while the sorceress was ultimately defeated, she was still a near-unstoppable badass.

It would make sense for a prequel series to explore what led to Circe leaving her home to try to conquer the world of man, especially as many of the Amazons are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old. 

Anya Chalotra could reprise the role in Paradise Lost as we follow her descent into villainy; at the same time, Diana Prince can grow up alongside her future foe, eventually leading to the two women reuniting—and clashing—in DC Studios' long-awaited Wonder Woman movie. 
 

4. War On Themyscira

V4g004kg o

When Paradise Lost was first announced, Gunn compared it to Game of Thrones. While he was likely referring to the political intrigue surrounding this island nation's inner workings, a show like this needs action, and we'd like to see the Amazons go to war. 

Every iteration of the island has seen it suffer some sort of turmoil and genocide, whether it's an attack from Darkseid, a war with Hercules, a civil war, or even an invasion from OMACs.

We've little interest in the Amazons being victims, so a war between rival factions on Themyscira might be the most exciting and interesting option. Then again, the prospect of them teaming up to combat some sort of invading force does have a certain appeal. 
 

3. Diana Prince's Origin Story (Minus Steve Trevor)

Jwtrglw9 o

While it's been strongly hinted that Paradise Lost will take place long before the birth of Diana Prince, we'd rather that not be the case. This series is the perfect opportunity for DC Studios to retell Wonder Woman's origin story and redefine the character. 

Whether it's as a teenager or the Diana who is about to set off into the world of man, this is the place to lay the groundwork for a new Wonder Woman movie. Alternatively, it can fill in some of the gaps in her past to make her a more well-rounded protagonist in that solo outing.

One change we would make is for Steve Trevor to be dropped from Diana's story (at least for now). The previous movies dealt with their romance, and there's not really that much left to do with the character. Instead, let's focus on the Amazon's mythical roots. 
 

2. A Wider Scope Beyond The Island

6bbtka8i o

In the present day, it seems no one knows whether Themyscira is real. At the same time, they're not exactly shocked by the presence of an Amazon like Circe causing chaos. That means the door is open to Diana Prince having fought alongside the Allies in World War II. 

We'll see what happens there, but it would be welcomed for Paradise Lost to have a wider scope than just Themyscira. It's not that we don't think it would be interesting enough to spend time there; it's just that this series is a perfect opportunity to expand the DCU's history. 

Whether it's someone like Amanda Waller planning an invasion of the island or even the origins of Diana and Circe mentioned above, there's room to tell a far-reaching story here that shouldn't be overlooked. Crucially, it must avoid retreading familiar ground from the DCEU.
 

1. Trinity

Buzlk92k o

Say what you will about Wonder Woman 1984, but Wonder Woman did a fantastic job exploring Diana Prince's origin story, her life on Themyscira, and her entry into the world outside that island nation.

Her appearances in movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League also dealt with what came next, so how can Paradise Lost and the DCU's eventual interpretation of Wonder Woman distance itself from what's come before? Well, why not give Diana a daughter?

Enter Elizabeth "Lizzie" Marston Prince, a.k.a. Trinity, who becomes Wonder Woman in one of the DC Universe's many possible futures. If Diana left the island and Lizzie behind, then we could even follow the daughter of Wonder Woman as she figures out her own place in the world.

With that, the stage would be set for Trinity to return as an adult in the Wonder Woman movie, creating a fascinating mother-daughter dynamic. Yes, it's a big retcon and marks a change from the comics, but we need a fresh take on this familiar face...
 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DC Studios' Long-Delayed Wonder Woman TV Series Paradise Lost Gets Creative Team And Possible Release Window
Related:

DC Studios' Long-Delayed Wonder Woman TV Series Paradise Lost Gets Creative Team And Possible Release Window
Wonder Woman: Eva De Dominici Fuels Speculation That She's Been Cast As The DCU's Diana With Insta Post
Recommended For You:

Wonder Woman: Eva De Dominici Fuels Speculation That She's Been Cast As The DCU's Diana With Insta Post

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/8/2026, 2:25 PM
1. Graphic lesbian sex.
2. War bloody war.
3... okay I don't have a 3.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/8/2026, 2:56 PM
@ObserverIO - Put number 1 for number 3 too!!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/8/2026, 2:25 PM
With Supergirl selling only 100,000 tickets & thats believed to be the Gunns CORE fanbase. NOT ENOUGH. Obviously Gunn cant read the room or the DC FANBASE which he attacked & turned off along with his small following. Instead of being TOXIC & mean to DCs majority fanbase they should've tried to seek a common theme & that way the that HUGE DC FANBASE just may help support this content that they obviously do not like & didn't ask for. Supergirl is heading to a $150 Million Dollar total gross before being shipped to streaming in week 3! The Paramount merger will be completed by the end of the year & this bad experiment will be over & forgotten.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/8/2026, 2:29 PM
Supergirl’ Ticket Sales Are In — And They’re Worse Than Black Widow
The early ticket sales numbers are in for Supergirl, and they are not good.

According to Portal Box Office, Supergirl sold approximately 110,000 tickets in its first 24 hours of availability in the United States, grossing around $1.75 million in pre-sales.

For context, that puts the DCU film below several recent superhero benchmarks at the same stage:

Superman: 325,000 tickets / $5 million
Black Widow: 175,000 tickets / $2.4 million
Thunderbolts: 160,000 tickets / $2.5 million
The only major superhero film Supergirl comes out ahead of is The Marvels, which sold 95,000 tickets for $1.5 million at the same point, a film that went on to become one of the biggest box office disasters in Marvel history.

Milly Alcock Supergirl Krypto

The Flash Comparison

That $55 million projection is significant because it mirrors The Flash, which opened to $55 million domestically in 2023 before collapsing at the box office. The Flash had a reported budget north of $200 million and was widely considered a financial disaster for Warner Bros. Gunn is also reported to have been involved in changing the ending.

As we reported earlier, Supergirl is estimated to carry a budget of roughly $170 million with a break-even target around $425 million worldwide. The lower budget gives the film more room than The Flash had, but a $55 million opening would still put it in a difficult position to reach that number.

Portal Box Office also notes that pre-sales for Supergirl in Brazil are “still terrible — a worse start than The Flash.” International performance will be critical for any path to $425 million.

The Warning Signs Keep Adding Up

The AMC app crash that briefly generated fake ticket hype did nothing to change the underlying numbers, and the first 24-hour pre-sale count confirms it. Pre-sales are one of the clearest early signals of audience intent, and right now that signal is weak.

The Marvels comparison is the one that should concern DC Studios most. That film had the same pre-sale energy — or lack of it — and became the cautionary tale the industry still references when discussing what happens when a superhero campaign fails to connect with general audiences.

As we’ve covered, the core question around Supergirl was always whether casual moviegoers — not just DC fans — would show up. Pre-sales at this level suggest they are not yet convinced.

Three Weeks Out

Supergirl opens June 26. Pre-sales are not destiny — numbers can move — but the first 24 hours are the easiest hours. This is when the core fanbase, the most motivated buyers, show up first. If 110,000 tickets is the floor, that floor is low.

Warner Bros. needs a marketing push that reaches beyond the DC faithful. Right now the pre-sale data says it hasn’t happened yet.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 2:40 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - The DCU is DOA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 2:34 PM
Honestly , I wouldn’t mind Diana or even Hipplolyta being the narrator of this story but I think given Gunn’s GOT comparison & such , it’s likely the story centers on an clash between 2 factions of Amazonians for supremacy…

My theory is that the story will be centered on the conflict between the Amazonians from Themyscira and the ones from Bana-Mighdall who have come to blows a few times in the comics (Circe could even be in it as the Littlefinger of the story).

User Comment Image

Anyway , I think this could be a fun way to continue to build the history & world of the DCU more!!.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 2:41 PM
Supergirl will be a top 10 biggest box office bomb ever and not a single person will watch this show. The DCU is a disgusting disappointment for ALL DC fans

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Sc00tersays
Sc00tersays - 6/8/2026, 3:01 PM
My six expectations for the show

1. Early cancellation
2. Early cancellation
3. Early cancellation
4. Early cancellation
5. Early cancellation
6. Early cancellation

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder