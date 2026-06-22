Wonder Woman Writer Promises To "Do Justice" To The Character; Gunn Shares Artwork Featuring Diana & Supergirl

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira recently confirmed that she is indeed working on the script for a new Wonder Woman movie.

Though she obviously couldn't go into much detail for fear of the "sniper dot," Nogueira did briefly explain her approach to the character.

“I try to approach every character I write from a place of what feels most true to me about them… I put on blinders and see what the character means to me before I take them onto the page.”

During a new interview with Screen Brief, Nogueira said that her goal is to "do justice" to the iconic Amazonian warrior.

"I know how much these characters mean to everyone, and my goal is always to do justice to these incredible and iconic characters that we all learned to love."

Nogueira is also developing the live-action Teen Titans movie, so Gunn and DC Studios clearly have a lot of confidence in her ability.

James Gunn has also shared some artwork featuring Diana alongside Supergirl on his Instagram page.

The DC Studios co-CEO posts a lot of art on social media, so this may not mean very much, but some are speculating that this could be teasing some kind of announcement relating to the character. It's worth keeping in mind that Gunn did share Brainiac art on several occasions shortly before confirming that the villain would make his DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow.

James Gunn’s recent Instagram story.



Could this mean the Wonder Woman script is almost complete? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PUF7VMjR3E — DC Universe Daily (@DCdaily) June 21, 2026

We don't know much about Diana's next solo outing, but there's a lot of speculation that Gunn might introduce the hero in Man of Tomorrow. Though Adria Arjona has reportedly been cast as Maxima, many believe she will actually play Wonder Woman.

Eva De Dominici, who was also in contention for Arjona's role, recently ignited speculation when she shared a training video to Instagram due to the emojis she added to her post - a woman with crossed arms and a pair of crossed swords.

The emojis do seem very specific, but she could simply be leaning into the rumors.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of reports that the movie was top of DC Studios' list in a recent interview. "I've always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a TV show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."