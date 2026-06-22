Wonder Woman Writer Promises To "Do Justice" To The Character; Gunn Shares Artwork Featuring Diana & Supergirl

Wonder Woman Writer Promises To &quot;Do Justice&quot; To The Character; Gunn Shares Artwork Featuring Diana & Supergirl

In a new interview, Wonder Woman writer Ana Nogueira promised to "do justice" to the iconic character. James Gunn has also sent speculation into overdrive by sharing artwork featuring Diana and Supergirl.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira recently confirmed that she is indeed working on the script for a new Wonder Woman movie.

Though she obviously couldn't go into much detail for fear of the "sniper dot," Nogueira did briefly explain her approach to the character.

“I try to approach every character I write from a place of what feels most true to me about them… I put on blinders and see what the character means to me before I take them onto the page.”

During a new interview with Screen Brief, Nogueira said that her goal is to "do justice" to the iconic Amazonian warrior.

"I know how much these characters mean to everyone, and my goal is always to do justice to these incredible and iconic characters that we all learned to love."

Nogueira is also developing the live-action Teen Titans movie, so Gunn and DC Studios clearly have a lot of confidence in her ability.

James Gunn has also shared some artwork featuring Diana alongside Supergirl on his Instagram page.

The DC Studios co-CEO posts a lot of art on social media, so this may not mean very much, but some are speculating that this could be teasing some kind of announcement relating to the character. It's worth keeping in mind that Gunn did share Brainiac art on several occasions shortly before confirming that the villain would make his DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow.

We don't know much about Diana's next solo outing, but there's a lot of speculation that Gunn might introduce the hero in Man of Tomorrow. Though Adria Arjona has reportedly been cast as Maxima, many believe she will actually play Wonder Woman.

Eva De Dominici, who was also in contention for Arjona's role, recently ignited speculation when she shared a training video to Instagram due to the emojis she added to her post - a woman with crossed arms and a pair of crossed swords.

The emojis do seem very specific, but she could simply be leaning into the rumors.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of reports that the movie was top of DC Studios' list in a recent interview. "I've always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a TV show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/22/2026, 11:24 AM
Have to do them justice; they're in a league of their own.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/22/2026, 11:27 AM
I swear we'll get this: User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/22/2026, 11:45 AM
@BadgerThorkin - Stop praying for it and maybe we won’t.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/22/2026, 11:52 AM
@BadgerThorkin - This is WB not Disney. They're not as much of a loose cannon when it comes to this kind of absurdity.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/22/2026, 11:54 AM
@BadgerThorkin - God, I wish.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 11:55 AM
@BadgerThorkin - This will be better than what we do get
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/22/2026, 11:30 AM
Just hear me out, the child from here comes honey booboo would be such a shocking cast that it might actually work, who's with me? Let's make it happen, here comes wonder woman
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 11:30 AM
Good. I'm sure the comments will tell me how it's a bad thing
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/22/2026, 11:31 AM
Gota say, i've been enjoying the quieter version of Gunn these days.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/22/2026, 11:32 AM
It can't be worse than 1984, so that's something at least.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/22/2026, 11:33 AM
I mean not casting Gal Gadot is doing justice to the character.

Her first film was a fluke, her second was a buffalo taking a diarrhea dump in our ears
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 11:55 AM
@DraculaX - Her first film was not a fluke
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/22/2026, 12:05 PM
@FireGunn - yes it was, along with Aquaman, and Shazam. It only delayed that universe's demise by a few years.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/22/2026, 11:38 AM
Meanwhile James Gunn

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:54 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 11:57 AM
Hopefully we get a Wonder Woman that actually looks like a WONDER and not like the average woman you'll see on the street. It wouldn't matter anyways since Ana Nogueira is a nepo hack who's falling upwards. Supergirl will be terrible and so will this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/22/2026, 12:05 PM
@FireGunn - agree. I don't know what to think about Ana, though. She has NO writing credits before now and suddenly she's writing for Gunn on big budget movies? Doesn't make sense, and I'm guessing her films won't either. Part of me wonders if she's some kind of front for Gunn's own writing for some reason. Idk.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 12:06 PM
Cool , I hope Ana does well with the Wonder Woman script so fingers crossed!!.

Also Gunn posted that image of Kara and Diana which is from “Dark Knights of Steel” the same day Milly’s comments about Kara’s sexuality and how she might go both ways came out and in that universe , Kara is Kal’s younger sister and in a romantic relationship with Diana so I think it was just James just showing how that is canon to atleast some comic book lore.

User Comment Image

Anyway , hopefully we get updates and strong movement on WW and DCU Batman soon!!.

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